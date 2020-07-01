The Chinese financial sector has lagged behind the market YTD. Given the other sectors are in stretched valuations, the supporting measures will make financial stocks a relatively safe bet.

This urges banks and insurance companies to increase equity investment mix in their USD 6 trillion assets under management. The financial sector is likely a key beneficiary.

Due to their prolonged under-performance relative to the market, Chinese financial stocks are not an investment idea which we would normally push. In fact, their price fell 16% in the past year as compared to +10% for MSCI China Index. However, we believe this is a trading opportunity as lagging stocks may catch up.

What has changed?

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission recently pushed more securities market reform and plans to roll out measures to support the development of the capital market. Key measures include:

adding new institutional investors; increasing the issuance of equity asset management products by banks; and getting insurance companies to expand investment in the capital market.

In our view, the expansion in equity investment products by banks and insurance companies will provide a boost to the market, particularly the financial stocks. We explain why the financial stocks will be a key beneficiary below.

How much in invest-able assets do the banks and insurance companies own?

The potential new capital flow into the equity market can be huge. For banks, the major source of AUM is wealth management products. Chinese banks issued lots of wealth management products in the past years and the total outstanding balance amounted to USD 3.5 trillion as at the end of 2019.

These wealth management products usually target the banks' retail and high net worth (NYSEMKT:HNW) customers with a potential return of 3-5%, or even higher depending on the riskiness of the products. These wealth management products usually invest in fixed income market (investment grade or high yield) to generate the expected return.

For insurance companies, the major source of AUM is insurance fund. Similar to most insurance companies in the world, Chinese insurance companies sell insurance policies and invest insurance premiums to cover future claims obligations.

As at the end of Jun 30, 2019, the total insurance funds of Chinese insurance sector reached USD 2.5 trillion (19.5 trillion Chinese yuan). Data shows that around 70% of the funds are in fixed income assets while stocks and only 12.6% are in securities. In other words, the total invest-able assets by banks and insurance companies are around USD 6 trillion and the majority are currently invested in fixed income products. Therefore, the equity-related investment mix will likely rise in the future, based on the initiatives announced by the Chinese regulators.

How large is the amount of the potential new capital in the stock market and what will they buy?

Although the regulators ask the banks and insurance companies to increase investment mix in the equity market, it is still too early to know the exact amount they will put it. If they were to increase the equity mix by 5% (a reasonable number, we believe), it implies that USD 0.3 trillion of new capital will flow into equity investments.

Another key question is what they will buy with the new money. We think the banks and insurance companies are conservative (especially given most of them are state-owned) and are less willing to take risks. As a result, it is unlikely they will invest huge amounts of money into the technology sector. We believe they are more likely to buy large chuck of large cap stocks which offer high dividend yields, such as banks, telecom companies, etc.

It is also important to note that regular cash flow is important for insurance companies to meet claim obligations and stocks with high dividend yields (i.e. banks, telecoms) are one of their key investment requirements.

While all stocks should benefit from the potential new capital inflow, we believe the large-cap listed companies with high dividend yields (i.e. most Chinese financial stocks offer 4%+ yield) should benefit the most from the measures.

Investors can invest in the Chinese financial sector through an ETF

The Global X China Financials ETF (CHIX) seeks to track the performance of the Solactive China Financial Total Return Index. The top components of the index are mainly Chinese banks and insurers.

What can go wrong?

Regulatory risk is the key risk of investing in Chinese banks.

The total profits of the Chinese banking sector was 2 trillion Chinese yuan (around USD 285 billion) in 2019. Last month, China's State Council asked the banks to give up USD 212 billion in profits to provide cheap financing to small businesses. The measures include requiring banks to offer cheap loans, cut fees, defer loan repayments and grant more unsecured loans to help small businesses. Does it mean that the banks will have to forgo 75% of their annual profits?

Not really. The loan balances of the Chinese commercial banks was 127.2 trillion Chinese yuan at the end of 2019, implying that a 1% interest rate cut will nearly meet the State Council's requirement. Since the average lending rate for enterprises was 5.12% in December 2019, a 1% cut in interest rate approximates a 20% cut in the banks' interest income but the impact should be partially compensated by the banks' 10% annual loan growth.

Also, the banks will "give up" some of the profits in the form of loan repayments deferral, meaning that the impact will be on receivables but not on income statement.

In the previous economic cycles, the Chinese regulators also asked the banks to give up some profits to support the small businesses. The banks did so and continued to report steady growth in the past years and we think this time is no different. The news of the State Council's requirement was announced last month and we believe the share price has already factored-in the potential risks and impact.

Conclusion

The securities market reform announced by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission should benefit the overall market sentiment. Given its cheap valuation and market-lagging performance YTD, the financial stocks will likely benefit most from the supportive measures, in our view. The top holdings of Global X China Financials ETF (CHIX) are mainly Chinese banks and insurers, making it an appropriate investment for investors who would like to bet on the Chinese financial stocks.

