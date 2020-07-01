Crops That Could Be Affected The Most If The Predicted Major Flood Hits China This Summer

Rice, rapeseed and cotton crops in China could be affected the most by the flood.

The flood in June had already caused some damage to crops in China

It'd been weeks since China government warned a summer flood that could match the scale of the one in year 2016. Some meteorologist even started to worry that a flood with the intensity of the major flood of year 1998 could return to Yangtze River Basin this summer. For agriculture commodity traders, after 1 month of above normal precipitation in Southern and Eastern China since June (as shown in graph below), it's a proper time to assess which crop could be affected the most.

Source: China CMA

With the accumulated precipitation data of June (as shown in the graph below), the situation can be confirmed is that the scale of rain for June 2020 in China was very similar to that of the same time range of year 2016.For 2016, two consecutive months (June and July) of above normal precipitation had led to a major flood that affected millions of people and crops in Yangtze River Basin, caused billions RMB of damage.

Source: China CMA

So how bad is the flood back in year 2016?

According to China National Climate Center, in year 2016 the average precipitation along Yangtze River Valley, the most affected region and the heartland for many crops, since the start of the East Asian Monsoon Season (or the so called "Plum Rain Season" in China) from June 19th to July 13th is 249mm (shown in picture below), 46% higher than normal and 17% higher than that of year 1998 when the previous most devastating flood occurred. This amount of the rain was the highest since year 1949.And multiple places of Yangtze River region had reported 24 hours of rain amounted above 250mm, matching the precipitation amount of one month.

Source: China National Climate Center

According to the statistics of Ministry of Civil Affairs of China, the damage and loss incurred since the end of June 2016, in a time range of merely several days, was almost equal to the loss from all natural disasters in the first half of year 2016 before the flood, evaluated in RMB, as shown in the table below:

Source: Ministry of Civil Affairs of China

And for the damage for the developing flood in 2020, we can also compare the data with the year 2016 though the 2020 toll numbers are not final and are still growing by days:

Source: China Meteorological Administration

The flood could get worse in July according to mainstream weather models

The precipitation forecast had also indicated that current flood could intensify along the Yangtze River basin for the monsoon season which generally runs from May to September. According to weather forecast from China National Meteorological Center (NMC), heavy precipitation for early July would also occur at where it was in June, that's the Yangtze River Basin, as shown in the graph below:

Source: China National Meteorological Center

Prediction from NOAA had showed a similar pattern of precipitation for July, as the graph below:

Source: NOAA Center for Weather and Climate Prediction

For a longer term forecast, the model from China Meteorological Administration predicted above normal precipitation in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River region from June to August, as shown in graph below:

Source: China Meteorological Administration

It's also worth noting that, in the a climate perspective, the previous two major floods in China, one in 1998 and one in 2016, both happened in the periods of transition from a strong El Niño to La Niña pattern, as shown in graph below:

Source: Australia Bureau of Meteorology

For year 2020, though the faded El Niño which started in year 2019 was not a strong one, the climate pattern is in transition toward La Niña, as predicted by majority of climate models:

Source: Australia Bureau of Meteorology

Therefore investors should pay more attention to the risk of the major flood for this similarity of the climate pattern.

Which crop could be affected the most?

With the consideration of growing season and production areas, we believe that rice, rapeseed and cotton crops could be affected the most by the developing flood.

For rice, rapeseed and cotton, their production areas are largely located in the Yangtze River Basin and their growing seasons are generally overlapping with the monsoon season.

For rice production area in China:

Source: USDA

For cotton production area in China:

Source: USDA

For rapeseed production area in China:

Source: USDA

Looking at the fundamentals, by the stocks-to-use ratio figures from USDA, the rapeseed is the lowest among the three crops in the latest estimation. Hence it has the largest potential for rally in price if production loss materialized. And all three crops are getting tighter in supply-demand situation by the stocks-to-use ratio if compared to the previous season.

Source: USDA

As USDA is conservative in estimating the change of crop size (it needs confirmed data from local crop survey agencies which could take months to acquire), investors can seize the opportunity of possible rally of prices of these agriculture commodities if the ongoing flood caused further damage in July or even August, by buying long positions of futures or call options. We believe that, if the current precipitation pattern persists for one more month in Yangtze River Basin, the crops loss will be recognized by USDA and other crop survey agencies in their incoming crop reports and could fuel the prices rebound from their recent lows due to COVID-19.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.