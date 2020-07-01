It has raised dividends for six years, but has historically demonstrated that its balance sheet is the priority.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a utility stock that has seen its share price fall from its 52-week high of $87.65 by 20.45% to $69.73 per share. Despite this pullback, I would contend that Ameren Corporation is a hold at this time, not a buy.

The drop in Ameren Corporation's share price started in late-February and March, as can be seen from the chart below - just around the time that COVID-19 really began to have an effect on the markets in general. While Ameren has risen from its 52-week low of $58.74, it still remains far from the highs it hit earlier this year - highs caused by investors bidding up the share price in their hunt for safe investments with decent yields, which utilities as a rule are.

At close of market on 06/29/2020, Ameren Corporation traded at a share price of $69.73 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 based on earnings-per-share of $3.16, and a forward P/E of 18.57 based on projected earnings-per-share of $3.76. The trailing P/E is slightly higher than the five-year average P/E of 21.89, while the forward P/E is lower than this metric, and the current dividend yield of 2.84% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.06%. Both P/E metrics are lower than the utilities sub-sector average of 25.22 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.11. On balance, Ameren Corporation appears to be trading cheaply relative to its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Ameren Corporation Sub-Sector Index P/E 22.05 25.22 22.11 P/CF 8.18 9.80 12.93 P/B 2.07 2.01 2.92 P/S 2.93 3.01 2.01

Whether or not Ameren Corporation is trading cheaply can be established by determining what fair value for the stock is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.47 (22.05 / 15 = 1.47) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $47.44 (69.73 / 1.47 = 47.44). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.01 (22.05 / 21.89 = 1.01) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $69.04 (69.73 / 1.01 = 69.04).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 1.24 (18.57 / 15 = 1.24) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $56.23 (69.73 / 1.24 = 56.23). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.85 (18.57 / 21.89 = 0.85) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $82.04 (69.73 / 0.85 = 82.04).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.08 (3.06 / 2.84 = 1.08) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $64.57 (69.73 / 1.08 = 64.57). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $63.86 (47.44 + 69.04 + 56.23 + 82.04 + 64.57 / 5 = 63.86). On the basis of this estimate, Ameren Corporation's stock is overvalued by 8% at this time.

The valuation illustrates why I think the stock is not a buy at present. Why, then, do I consider it a hold? Utilities in general are government-regulated businesses which are geographically entrenched. These businesses are protected by the competitive barriers provided by government regulations (e.g. protecting customers from price gouging) and by the cost of constructing power plants. Utilities thus hold a virtual monopoly over the geographic areas they operate in, as customers are stuck with either sticking with their current energy provider, or making the costly decision to switch providers.

St. Louis, Missouri

Ameren Corporation is no exception to the above - headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and serving approximately 1.2 million electricity customers and approximately 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri, the firm's steady profitability is borne out by the 21.06% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 6.1 billion 579 million 2016 6.08 billion 653 million 2017 6.17 billion 523 million 2018 6.29 billion 815 million 2019 5.91 billion 828 million

The Q1 2020 results suggest a continuation of that steady trend, with $1.44 billion in revenue and $146 million in net income. However, while households will still require energy no matter what the economy does, many offices and other public premises are not operating fully at present, so Ameren Corporation may still take a hit so long as the coronavirus outbreak remains unresolved.

This must also be borne in mind when assessing the dividend. While Ameren has rewarded shareholders with six years of consecutively rising dividends, and may seem able to continue doing so with a payout ratio of 60.90%, that is not guaranteed. The reported free cash flow of -$381 million is one red flag, as is the fact that historically Ameren has prioritized its balance sheet over the dividend. The firm cut its dividend in 2009 during the Great Recession as the high payout ratio at that time was hindering Ameren's ability to cover the costs of operations, maintenance, and environmental capital spending. Ameren's decision was praised - rightly - by Moody's Corporation as:

...a conservative, prudent, and credit positive action that will conserve cash and support financial coverage metrics.

Ameren's finances suggest that the dividend may well be frozen if not cut at some point, as its long-term debt of $9.38 billion edges out its net worth of $8.22 billion, and its total current liabilities of $2.37 billion edge out its total current assets of $1.46 billion, cash-on-hand worth $58 million, and total accounts receivable of $733 million. While Ameren is profitable enough to meet its debt obligations, it would not be surprising if its dividend were cut or frozen to provide it with more breathing space.

After all, utilities are capital-intensive businesses. The costs of maintaining a grid and the associated infrastructure ensure that such businesses inevitably have a high debt load, and this fact also puts a cap on their growth - in the case of Ameren, its projected earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is 5.90%.

Ameren's utility business remains required, and so its current shareholders will benefit from retaining it in their portfolios. However, income investors may find the dividend frozen or cut in the current economic climate, growth investors will see low earnings-per-share growth given the nature of utilities, and value investors have to contend with an 8% premium to fair value. In consequence, while I consider Ameren Corporation a hold, it is not a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.