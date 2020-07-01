BHP would do well to have alternatives in place, so it won't get caught flat-footed at some point.

A deterioration in China-Australia relations does not bode well for BHP due to the exposure it has to both countries.

Commodity demand in China remains robust for BHP, but there are signs that some disruptions could occur in the future.

If FY2020 is to contain any surprises, iron ore may be the one to deliver windfall profits.

China is the largest consumer of commodities, which is why whatever happens in China is of great consequence for mining companies like BHP Group (BHP). While Chinese demand has remained robust up to this point, recent developments call into question whether that will always remain the case. What that means will be covered next in further detail.

Commodity demand is holding up

How much BHP derives from the Chinese market can be seen in the table below. China contributes over 50% of revenue. China is even more important upon closer look. For instance, iron ore is, by far, the most profitable segment at BHP as seen in the second table. Iron ore accounted for close to half of EBITDA in FY2019. Iron ore, in turn, relies heavily on demand from China.

China Total revenue FY2019 $24,274M $44,288M FY2018 $22,660M $43,129M FY2017 $18,644M $35,740M

Source: BHP annual report

FY2019 Revenue EBITDA Petroleum $5,930M $3,801M Copper $10,838M $4,550M Iron ore $17,255M $11,129M Coal $9,121M $4,067M Other $1,144M ($389M) $44,288M $23,158M

While the final numbers for FY2020 have yet to be released, it's safe to say that the importance of the iron ore segment has only gone up in FY2020. With FY2020 coming to a close, it's almost certain that iron ore will occupy an even greater share of EBITDA in FY2020 in comparison to the year before. That's because of pricing.

Prices for many other commodities like crude oil have collapsed due to all the turmoil engulfing the world, but iron ore prices have managed to stay at multi-year highs. This will be the key difference between iron ore miners like BHP and other resource extracting companies once earnings season gets underway.

The drawback of relying on iron ore is that BHP is vulnerable to demand swings in China. That includes Australian peers like Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF). The market for iron ore is quite weak if China is removed from the equation. For instance, China needs to import over a billion metric tons of iron ore annually. Most of it comes from Australia and Brazil, which produce roughly 900 million and 500 million metric tons respectively. If China were to stop buying iron ore from BHP for whatever reason, the iron ore market would have a tough time dealing with all the excess supplies piling up.

Appetite in China for supplies from BHP remains robust

As mentioned previously, China is the biggest consumer of commodities. Therefore, China is key to keeping commodity prices afloat. It's important that China keeps importing commodities or the market for commodities will have to deal with a glut of excess supply. Miners like BHP would have to bear the brunt of bringing supply back in line with demand, a situation that would be taxing for shareholders and everyone else involved.

(Unit: 10,000 tons iron ore) Quantity YoY 2020 (Jan - May) 44,530.6 5.1% (Unit: 100M CNY) Value 2020 (Jan - May) 2,801.2 12.1% (Unit: 10,000 tons copper ore) 2020 (Jan - May) 925.7 2.2% (Unit: 100M CNY) 2020 (Jan - May) 964.7 0.3% (Unit: 10,000 tons coal and lignite) 14,871.1 16.8% 2020 (Jan - May) (Unit: 100M CNY) 748.6 11.3% 2020 (Jan - May) (Unit: 10,000 tons crude oil) 2020 (Jan - May) 21,557.6 5.2% (Unit: 100M CNY) 2020 (Jan - May) 5,534.8 -17.1%

Source: China customs statistics

The good news for BHP is that demand in China remains solid. For instance, according to Chinese customs data, iron ore imports have increased by 5.1% YoY in the first five months of 2020 to 445 million tons. China increased expenditure by 12.1% to 280 billion yuan or about $40B due to higher prices. This bodes well for BHP with its exposure to the iron ore market. Upcoming earnings should get a boost from higher iron ore prices, which negate weaker prices for petroleum. Keep in mind that all this is happening despite the presence of a pandemic.

Trouble lurks under the surface

However, while demand may be okay for now, other potential problems may be looming ahead. One potential hotspot for BHP is Australia. Australia is home to BHP and the country where BHP has most of its mining operations, including the Pilbara region where BHP sources its iron ore.

Australia also happens to be a major exporter of agricultural products to China. Examples include beef, barley, wine, and so on. In fact, Australia exports so much to China that it has a large trade surplus with China. This trade surplus was one reason why some believe that Australia could stand to lose from the Phase One Trade Deal between the U.S. and China.

This deal seeks to alter the existing trade imbalance by boosting imports from the U.S. to China. One possible way for China to accomplish this is by replacing Australian products like beef with American ones. China would basically kill two birds with one stone by going this route. Shrink the trade surplus with the U.S. by shrinking the trade deficit with Australia at the same time. This issue is covered in greater detail in a previous article.

However, ever since the article was written, China-Australia relations have taken a turn for the worse. There were tensions before, but relations between the two countries can be said to be the worst they've ever been. The COVID-19 pandemic may have been the issue that led to the crossing of the rubicon. China's attitude towards Australia seems to have changed, including an increased willingness to impose what are effectively economic sanctions on Australia. The recent deterioration in relations has made the hypothesis as postulated in the article linked above even more likely.

Could BHP experience fallout from deteriorating China-Australia relations?

China has taken actions that are designed to reduce imports from Australia. For instance, tariffs have been imposed on barley and beef from certain companies has essentially been banned. Note that both of these items are products that could also be sourced from the U.S.

Thus far, BHP has not seen any direct fallout from worsening China-Australia relations. It's widely assumed that China would not resort to sanctioning iron ore imports from Australia, the latter's number one export by value. However, not everyone seems to agree with this viewpoint as expressed in this article from China:

"There is indeed some truth in the argument that curbing Australian iron ore imports would have negative impacts on China's economy, but Australia would suffer much greater economic damage if China were to make such a move. Without Australian iron ore, China may have to pay more and spend time seek alternatives from Brazil or Africa and cultivate domestic iron ore sources. Australia, however, will never find big buyer to replace China, especially considering the coronavirus pandemic has weighed down global demand for commodities. While there is no denying that China would face economic repercussions if it bans or restricts Australian iron ore imports, the Australian economy would definitely suffer more. It would be a big mistake for anyone to think that despite its dependence on iron ore China wouldn't cut Australian imports."

One aspect that is usually overlooked is the fact that China keeps strategic reserves of imports, including key commodities like iron ore. China does not disclose how much it keeps in reserve, but it's possible that the increased iron ore imports in recent years were used to build a buffer. One option that China could be considering is to halt iron ore imports from Australia for say six months or longer and use its reserves in the meantime, assuming its reserves are large enough. Such a course of action would have huge consequences for BHP and its iron ore operations in Australia if it ever came to fruition.

There are also signs that China is actively preparing alternative sources. For example, China is looking to develop the Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, Africa after years of delay. Simandou is considered the largest high-grade iron ore deposit in the world with iron ore content reaching 65%.

It may be a coincidence that the timing of China's Simandou decision coincides with increased China-Australia tensions. However, it's almost certain that worsening relations with Australia played a role in convincing China that it needs to invest in alternatives sources of imports and strengthening ties with non-Australian suppliers like Vale (VALE).

The Simandou mine is not expected to become operational for at least five years due to the massive amounts of infrastructure required. While it cannot completely replace Australia, it will significantly reduce the need for Australia. Nevertheless, it's fair to say that the writing is on the wall. China is actively looking to move away from Australia. To what extent is yet to be determined. BHP may be able to rely on Australia for now, but the company would do well to prepare and have backup plans in place.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Fiscal 2020 should be another good year for BHP. Commodity demand remains robust and iron ore should deliver another windfall in profits thanks to supply shocks that have led to record prices. Short term, BHP has not much to worry about.

However, the deterioration in China-Australia relations is something that should concern BHP due to the amount of exposure it has to both countries. Things can always change, but there's a clear trend in China towards discouraging imports from Australia. That can't be good for BHP if it continues.

It calls into question BHP's planned growth initiatives regarding oil and gas. According to BHP:

"In a decarbonising world, deepwater oil and advantaged gas close to established infrastructure can offer competitive returns for decades to come"

Both oil and gas depend heavily on China due to the oversupply in both markets, but China may not want to rely on energy from Australia. Especially natural gas where Australia already occupies a roughly 50% share of imports.

BHP would be wise to have alternatives in place so it doesn't get caught flat-footed down the road. Either reduce its dependency on China for commodity demand or invest in alternative production facilities outside of Australia from which to export to China. Both are likely to be expensive and time-consuming undertakings.

Bottom line, BHP remains a long for now. But there are growing concerns that it may be forced to deal with some thorny issues in the not too distant future. Issues that could affect profits, sales, where and with whom BHP does business with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.