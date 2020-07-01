Vesper Capital Management's John Thompson joins the podcast and walks listeners through how the strategy underlying his firm's UTRN ETF has led to massive outperformance since the March 23 lows.

By Jonathan Liss

First noted by Nobel laureate Eugene Fama in his seminal 1965 paper The Behavior of Stock-Market Prices, the anomaly known as the "short-term reversal" has piqued the curiosity of both professional and retail investors with its promise of immediate, outsized returns. "Short-term reversals" are the market phenomenon that stocks with relatively bad one-week or one-month returns are likely to generate abnormal positive returns in the following one-week or one-month period.

Spending the last three decades researching how investors can best take advantage of this anomaly, West Virginia University's Dr. Victor Chow developed what is now known as The Chow Ratio. The ratio attempts to separate the potential recent losers with a strong chance for outperformance via a short-term reversal from those stocks deserving of their recent relative poor performance - and thus unlikely to rebound. Chow has teamed up with S&P Dow Jones Indices to produce the index (UTRNX) which underlies Vesper Capital Management's U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN), which is the subject of today's episode.

UTRN's recent performance has been nothing short of spectacular. In the three-month period before this conversation took place - from March 17 through June 17 - the fund returned 58%, crushing key benchmarks like the S&P 500, DJIA and the Nasdaq 100.

John V. Thompson, Co-Founder and President of Vesper Capital Management, the firm behind UTRN, joins me on the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs to talk through how the strategy underlying UTRN has performed over time - and while the high volatility we're currently experiencing is an ideal environment for his fund to continue generating alpha.

Show Notes

3:30 - What is the market anomaly known as the "short-term reversal"?

6:00 - Understanding investor behavior: People overreact more to the downside than the upside

12:00 - Introducing the Chow Ratio

15:00 - Even within an ETF wrapper, how tax efficient is this strategy?

18:00 - Is it a characteristic of the fund to underperform during bull markets?

23:45 - How does the Chow Ratio signal which stocks to buy and which ones to avoid?

30:00 - What names have been driving the performance over the last 3 months?

34:15 - Do you see UTRN as a core portfolio holding?

36:15 - Does combining this strategy with a momentum strategy lead to even better risk adjusted returns?

41:00 - Any plans to roll out similar strategies for different asset classes?

43:30 - What's your outlook for a V-shaped recovery? Will the market be higher or lower at year end?

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTRN, VOO, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: John V. Thompson is long UTRN.



Jonathan Liss is long VOO and QQQ.