We applaud the executives at companies who have agreed that during this pandemic, vaccine supply will not be for profit. This charitable approach will bring much goodwill to the industry.

Insider selling on a unprecedented scale: Following the run up in the share price, management have used this as an opportunity to sell $163 million of stock.

The $17 billion increase in market capitalization is ludicrous. We see 70% downside from current levels. Near-term newsflow about the 100+ competing vaccines in development will likely pop this bubble.

It is unclear if Moderna can even supply markets and consensus forecasts for 2021/22 appear unachievable. The CEO has avoided answering questions regarding supply chain - a clear red flag.

There could be 6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines searching for patients in 2021. Companies responsible for 4 billion doses have stated that this is a "not-for-profit" exercise.

Executive Summary and Investment Conclusion

We are short Moderna (MRNA), believing that the stock is trading in a COVID-19 bubble. This has been part fueled by the May 18, 2020 press release which has driven the stock higher. Management have profited from $163 million of share sales that they have executed during the last month, which we find unusual when they claim to be on the cusp of a major scientific breakthrough.

We don’t believe any drug company will make any economic profits from COVID-19 vaccine sales during the next 24 months. On our estimates, there will be 5-6 billion doses of Coronavirus vaccine looking for patients during 2021. With four CEO’s responsible for over 4 billion of these doses stating that this is a “not for profit” exercise, and the first 2 billion doses priced at approximately $2.50/ dose we believe the incremental $17 billion in market capitalization that Moderna has gained since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is highly unwarranted.

During the next 2-3 months, there will be multiple clinical trial readouts from competitors to Moderna. These competitors have significantly greater manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure and we would expect this to rebase investor expectations for just what Moderna will realize from their COVID-19 program.

We don’t know if Moderna’s vaccine can even be supplied using traditional supply chains. Due to the unstable nature of mRNA products, mRNA vaccines have to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. The CEO has carefully avoided answering any questions that have been presented to him on this matter and in our experience, when a CEO avoids a direct question, it is usually because the CEO knows that the audience isn’t going to like the answer. Pfizer’s vaccine candidate is also an mRNA product and the Pfizer CEO has stated very clearly that their product needs to be stored at -80 degC and this will clearly create significant supply chain issues. Sanofi has expressed similar concerns here.

The May 18, 2020 press release was unusual in a number of regards. Most companies have avoided discussing qualitative data on a handful of patients and have preferred to highlight that the vaccine candidate has is advancing to the next stage of development. Most companies believe it is appropriate for the efficacy and safety to be presented in a unbiased forum such as a peer reviewed journal. The timing of the May 18, 2020 press release was also unusual. Later in this report we analyze the unprecedented amount of insider selling that has taken place in the past month subsequent to this press release.

With little to almost zero newsflow on other products in Moderna’s pipeline during the last 4 months, we believe the share price increase since February has largely been driven by COVID-19 vaccine speculation. We believe there is up to 70% downside to the current share price and that Moderna will ultimately trade back towards the $15-20 range, which is where the stock traded prior to the COVID-19 newsflow and the pump.

During the production of this report we have spoken to investor relations and executives at Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline and Lonza. These discussions took place at various investor events held by Jefferies, Citi, Goldman Sachs and UBS.

First – Lets remind Ourselves what a Financial Bubble looks like

Economist Hyman P. Minsky was one of the first to explain the development of financial instability and the relationship it has with the economy. In his pioneering book Stabilizing an Unstable Economy (1986), he identified five stages of an economic bubble.

A Bubble typically takes on the following basic pattern:

1. Displacement

A displacement occurs when investors get enamored by a new paradigm, such as an innovative new technology.

2. Boom

Prices rise slowly at first, following a displacement, but then gain momentum as more and more participants enter the market, setting the stage for the boom phase. During this phase, the asset in question attracts widespread media coverage. Fear of missing out on what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity spurs more speculation, drawing an increasing number of investors and traders into the fold.

3. Euphoria

During this phase, caution is thrown to the wind, as asset prices skyrocket. Valuations reach extreme levels during this phase as new valuation measures and metrics are touted to justify the relentless rise, and the "greater fool" theory—the idea that no matter how prices go, there will always be a market of buyers willing to pay more—plays out everywhere. For example, at the peak of the Japanese real estate bubble in 1989, land in Tokyo sold for as much as $139,000 per square foot or more than 350 times the value of Manhattan property. Similarly, at the height of the internet bubble in March 2000, the combined value of all technology stocks on the Nasdaq was higher than the GDP of most nations.

4. Profit-Taking

In this phase, the smart money—heeding the warning signs that the bubble is about at its bursting point—starts selling positions and taking profits. But estimating the exact time when a bubble is due to collapse can be a difficult exercise because, as economist John Maynard Keynes put it, "the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

5. Panic

It only takes a relatively minor event to prick a bubble, but once it is pricked, the bubble cannot inflate again. In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators, faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate at any price. As supply overwhelms demand, asset prices slide sharply. When a crowded building catches fire, and everyone runs for the door, its best to be the first out.

The next Bubble will likely be the COVID-19 Bubble. We are in the Profit Taking Phase when it Relates to Moderna

The COVID-19 vaccine mania won’t be the first time we have seen bubbles build and then pop…. Recall that there was a Tulip Bubble which collapsed in Feb 1637, a tech and biotech bubble which collapsed in 2000 and there have been more housing bubbles that have collapsed that I can quote. There appears to be a perception among (mainly retail) investors that Moderna is the only guy in town with a COVID-19 vaccine. Well there are currently over 125 vaccine research programs, with 12 in human testing and with over 25 expected to be in human testing by the end of the year. Over the next 3-6 months there will be considerable newsflow on competitors to Moderna that will likely bring the lofty expectations current set into Moderna expectations back down to earth. With insiders selling hand over fist, it feels like we are in the profit taking stage described above.

160+ COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Development Based on Multiple Technologies

Source: Sanofi R&D Day Slide Deck

Per the table below, we count approximately 5 to 6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine that will hopefully be trying to find patients in 2021. Admittedly not all of these products might make it to the market, but we would remind investors that the United States and Western Europe and other developed nations likely require only about 1 billion doses with the balance being needed in developing nations with lower budgets.

Source: Company data

We note that in a commoditized market the marginal price is usually set by the marginal supplier. We also note that many of the vaccine producers have agreed to supply COVID-19 vaccine at production cost or at a slight premium with AstraZeneca already agreeing to supply approximately 2 billion doses at approximately $2.50/ dose (per the contracts we evidence in this report). We suspect most of the companies above will not make a material profit during 2020/21/22 from a COVID-19 vaccine.

During 2020 - 2021 vaccines for COVID-19 are likely to be supplied at a marginal profit for the manufacturer.

The most advanced development vaccine is the Oxford/ AstraZeneca JV and this opinion was recently supported by the Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO). Indeed, AstraZeneca has assembled a large team of partners to produce approximately 2 billion doses for the World and they have already entered into supply agreements with multiple countries.

Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France have agreed to pay an initial 750 million euros ($843.2 million) for 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s potential vaccine against COVID-19, according to Reuters which cited the Italian health ministry. The countries will have the option to buy a further 100 million doses of the vaccine, according to the news agency (see here). Italy itself will pay 185 million euros for 75 million doses of the vaccine

AstraZeneca has recently completed similar agreements with the U.K. and U.S. and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and vaccine alliance Gavi for 700 million doses. AstraZeneca has received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Health Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to initially supply at least 400 million doses of the vaccine, starting as early as October 2020. The British government announced it was putting 65.5 million pounds ($79 million) in fresh funding toward the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 30 million doses expected to be rolled out as early as September. The deal could be for as many as 100 doses.

CEPI and Gavi, public-private partnerships aimed at developing and distributing vaccines, have stated that they will spend $750 million to manufacture and make available 300 million doses of the vaccine to distribute by the end of the year

AstraZeneca has also reached a licensing agreement with SII, previously known as the Serum Institute of India, to supply 1 billion doses of the vaccine to low- and middle-income countries. SII has committed to provide 400 million doses before the end of 2020.

On June 27, 2020, Brazil, the nation with the second highest number of Coronavirus cases and deaths reached a deal to buy 100 million doses. The press release stated that 30.4 million doses will be delivered in December and January. An initial payment of $127 million covers the first 30 million doses.

So assuming the AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrates reasonable efficacy, and based on the numbers stated in the above supply agreements, we calculate that most of the world will be supplied with a vaccine for approximately $2.50 (per the US and European contracts).

AstraZeneca’s CEO has stated that he believes the AstraZeneca vaccine will provide immunity for approximately 1 year, therefore a second round of vaccinations may be required towards the end of 2021/2022. We note that there are a number of companies that will likely be ready and able to supply vaccine in 18 months time:

Johnson & Johnson, GSK and AstraZeneca executives said that they were taking a “not-for-profit” (see also here and here) approach to vaccine development and sale, at least for now.

“We do it not-for-profit for the pandemic period, as we want to [ensure] equitable access over the world…and especially to get vaccines to make sure we get a stop to the pandemic,” said Stoffels of Johnson & Johnson.

“We can actually provide this vaccine in a fairly equitable manner to everybody around the world. And finally, just like everybody else, we do it at no profit,” said Soriot.

GSK’s CEO Emma Walmsley said: “We’re on record saying we don’t expect to profit during this period because we want to invest in short term profit in pandemic preparedness and in donations.”

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla has not committed to a ‘not-for-profit’ approach explicitly, he acknowledged that vaccine pricing will have to approached differently in times of the pandemic:

“Typically the industry is pricing their product based on the value that they bring. And this is impossible to happen right now. In times of pandemic, you can’t have pricing policies that respect [demand and the rules of an open market]…I don’t know what will be the price reduction because I’ve never thought about it.”

We would also highlight that without long term outcomes data from large randomized clinical trials, we suspect payors and providers will view all the available vaccines as largely equivalent.

Influenza Vaccines are not high priced medicines

Source: CDC.gov

We don’t even know if Moderna can even manufacture and distribute the product

The mRNA vaccine produced by Moderna is highly unstable. It is unclear that any commercial supply chain is able to accommodate such restrictive storage conditions. Perhaps Moderna can formulate a vaccine product that is stable at standard refrigerator temperatures or lyophilize the vaccine but the key question is whether they can do this in time for a commercial launch.

At the recent Jefferies healthcare conference (June 3, 2020) the CEO of Moderna stated that in 3Q 2020 the company will be able to produce tens of thousands of doses per month and in 4Q the company will be able to produce millions of doses per month but specified that this number is less than ten million doses per month. A link to the webcast can be found at here in the investors section.

Moderna and Lonza have entered into a manufacturing agreement (per the press release here). We reached out to the Lonza investor relations team and while the press release is factually correct, we find it a little bit promotional, or lacking certain details. Currently, Lonza has one manufacturing line suitable for Moderna's vaccine which is situated at the New Hampshire facility and by November this plant will be capable of producing 50 million doses per year (or about 4 million doses per month) at the dose which Lonza has selected to advance into clinical trials. Recently Lonza has accelerated the construction of a second line in Visp, Switzerland which will also be capable of producing 50 million doses per year. this plant was originally schedule to come online in February 2021 but will now come online in December 2020. All of this is consistent with the reuters report published here. This means that in the first half of 2021, the Moderna will have capacity to produce approximately 8 million doses per month. We review consensus forecasts later in this report but clearly this limited capacity makes even the lowest estimate appear like a stretch.

Construction of no other manufacturing lines has started yet although Lonza said that the companies have an option to construct four more plants in New Hampshire, Visp and Singapore. Because Moderna has selected to advance a higher dosed vaccine into phase III, they will require twice as many manufacturing lines to achieve the billion dose target

On June 25, Moderna and Catalent issued a press release stating that they and Catalent were collaborating for fill-finish manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The press release stated that Catalent will provide vial filling and packaging capacity, as well as additional staffing required for 24x7 manufacturing operations at the site to support production of an initial 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate intended to supply the U.S. market starting in the third quarter of 2020. The press release was careful not to state over what time period the 100 million doses will be produced.

If Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is not Commercially Successful, Barclays (who are the most recent bulls) comments suggest there might be over 70% downside to the stock from current levels

Even Barclay’s, who have become the recent bulls on the stock and initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight recommendation and a $68 price target suggest that mRNA-1273 accounts for $50 of their price target. Of the remaining $18, the broker ascribes $7 to the technology platform, which may well come under question, should mRNA-1273 fail to be a commercial success.

The Barclays Sum of the Parts Suggests 75% downside in the event of mRNA-1273 commercial failure

Source: Data from Barclays

Recent Price Target Increases also suggest there is about $60 per share downside in the event of a failure to commercialize the COVID-19 vaccine

The chart below shows the average sell side analyst price target and how this has changed over the last 24 months. You will notice that price targets have increased from about $30/ share (pre COVID-19) to about $90/ share (post COVID-19). You have to take pity on these sell side analysts – they are forced to have an opinion and given the capital markets activity, they are pressured into being positive. Every morning they will need to present (virtually!!) to their equity sales team, providing them an overnight update on COVID-19 developments both in the United States and globally.

Source: Bloomberg

Consensus Forecasts – Unachievable even on our bull case

Not unexpectedly, Sell Side analysts are currently having a “Who’s got the biggest” contest hoping to win the next offering the company will execute. The exhibit below shows the range of sell side analyst revenue forecasts for mRNA-1273. Readers should recall that AstraZeneca is likely giving their vaccine away for c. $2.50/ dose in 2020/21/22 and in 2022 and beyond there are likely 5 -6 billion doses of vaccine looking for patients. This number likely rises in 2023 and beyond. The biggest buyer of COVID-19 vaccines will be governments who are not known to pay up for the highest priced product. We also note that stocks trading at >10x revenues generally don’t tend to outperform during periods of negative earnings revisions.

Discounting the average estimate (the orange line in the chart below) at a 50% EBIT margin (higher than that achieved by Sanofi Pasteur), at a 20% tax rate and a 15% WACC, suggests that the cashflows out to 2027 have a net present value of approximately $22/ share versus the $60 per share that the recent consensus price target raise we have previously discussed implies.

Consensus Forecasts for mRNA-1273 appear Unachievable. The company is set to disappoint (US$ m)

Source: Earnings estimates from the 14 Sell Side analysts that cover MRNA

A Review of the Newsflow Timing is Concerning

There has been a masterful public relations and investor relations campaign at Moderna during the past 6 months, potentially helping drive the share price higher. After all, everyone wants a higher share price, especially if you selling. Below is the list of press releases the company has distributed during the last six months that relate to the COVID-19.

Source: Moderna Website

Of interest is the May 18 press release which was issued the morning before a large stock placement. We find it most unusual for a company to announce the data in the fashion it has done. As shown in the company’s slide deck for the conference call that accompanied the press release (which can be found on the company's website), Moderna announced qualitative results for the level of binding antibodies in 25 patients and neutralizing antibodies in just 8 patients.

At the Jefferies conference the CEO of Moderna suggested it was because there wasn’t sufficient testing capability to get the neutralizing antibody results for all 25 patients which we have confirmed with experts in the field is simply a laughable reason. Ordinarily, a company would wait for the complete data set before announcing such news to the markets.

The CEO of Moderna also stated that it was imperative that the results were communicated on May 18, rather than wait for the complete data set because the trial was being conducted by the NIH and the management were concerned about the data being leaked. After discussing this with other company executives, we also believe this to be a laughable reason. The NIH and its employees are used to working under confidentiality and very few scientists will actually have access to the data. The webcast of the Jefferies conference can be found on the investors section of the company's website here.

Significant Insider Selling

So if Moderna were close to world-changing developments why would anyone in management sell? Lets all agree – when it comes to capital gains... nine-figures are nice. But if you are going to change the world, why not go for ten or perhaps even eleven?

If one looks at the exhibit below, it isn’t like there has only been one or two sales… Insiders have been selling hand over fist, every week. Insider selling isn’t unusual when a stock is newly listed and major shareholders seek liquidity to monetize their investment. But these investors didn’t sell at the peak in 2019. So one has to ask why they are sellers now, when they weren’t sellers in 2019 given the news has become so much more positive recently and the company is on the verge of developing a major breakthrough.

Annual selling for estate planning purposes is also very usual. But to sell so much stock, so aggressively ahead of such a major scientific discovery is certainly unusual. If management felt especially positive about the therapy, wouldn't they want to maximize the profit from all their hard work?

Insider Sales have been Fast and Frequent

Source: Bloomberg

Some commentators on the SeekingAlpha website have argued that the Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel is selling stock primarily under a 10 b 5(1) plan. That’s correct to some degree – he is. But he isn’t just selling the stock he owns personally (or in his children’s trusts) under a 10b-5(1) plan. He happens to be a venture partner at and likely a sizeable investor at Flagship Pioneering, Boston Biotech Ventures and OHCH LLC (which are confirmed on his form 4 filings with the SEC) which are also significant sellers. And they don’t appear to be selling under a 10b 5(1) plan. In fact, the largest shareholder, Flagship Pioneering, in which the CEO, Stephane Bancel happens to be a significant shareholder just dumped 16% of its stake.

Indeed, shortly following the unusual May 18 press release executives have offloaded $163 million of stock either from their personal holdings or from vehicles in which they either controlled or had significant financial interest:

$163 million of Insider Sales Reported

Source: Bloomberg

Retail money ap pears to be long, the smart money appears to be short

We note that of the top 12 holders (as of Mar 31, 2020), excluding the passive funds (or index trackers) (FMR, Vanguard, Blackrock and State Street) there appears little engagement from institutional holders. In fact, it would appear that a substantial proportion of the top 12 holders and entities either controlled by the CEO, or in which the CEO has a significant investing (Flagship Pioneering, Boston Biotech Ventures and OCHA LLC). These entities have all been selling (see above).

Source: Bloomberg

On the other side of the equation are the short sellers… Short interest is at an all time high at 28.8 million shares which represents 10.4% of the float.

Source: Bloomberg

We cannot think of any other company that has commanded a $25 billion market cap, when it has yet to get a single drug into Phase-3 over the past 10 years with an unproven technology and clinical data. In fact, the company’s most significant study has presented data from just 8 (yes… that’s right – eight) patients. Shorting a stock at such an extreme valuation with such little validation of its technology, when the market is already acknowledged to be highly commoditized is usually a pretty safe bet, We wish the longs good luck.

Now let us Review the Science…

Moderna’s Science is Very Interesting – There is No Doubt that they have a Strong RNA Technology Platform – We just suspect it is worth <$20 per share (or about $8 billion)

Moderna’s core technology platforms are based on modified mRNA delivered by lipidnanoparticle (LNP) to achieve highly efficient expression of proteins in targeted cells while inducing minimal toxicity. Several key optimizations on mRNA molecules and LNPs serve as core differentiation for MRNA from other mRNA platforms

Natural mRNA is highly immunogenic, largely due to recognition of uridines on mRNA by host cells’ toll-like receptors that lead to strong activation of the innate immunity (Diebold et al., Science 2004, 303: 1529). Moderna replaced uridines with 1-methylpseudouridine, which significantly reduced the immunogenicity while not affecting mRNA translation. In addition, the optimized mRNA manufacturing process at MRNA produces very low level of double-stranded RNA (dsRNA), which could also activate toll-like receptors and activate innate immunity. Combination of the two approaches produced “immuno-silent” mRNA molecules that expect to significantly reduce immuno-activation and increase translation efficiency.

Moderna applied optimal human codons to reduce the secondary structure of mRNA molecules, which could lead to faster translation. In addition, untranslated region (UTR) was also optimized to create efficient start and termination of mRNA-protein translation, further enhancing the translation efficiency.

The half-life of a typical Moderna mRNA was estimated at ~5 hours, and based on modelling, a protein with half-life of 24 hours (e.g., human MUT protein) would have pharmacological effect of ~3 days (source: MRNA Science Day Presentation 2020). To improve half-life of the mRNA, the PolyA terminal adenosine was replaced by an inverted deoxythymidine (IDT). This modification altered deadenylase recognition of the two active site metal ions of the polyA tail and prevented deadenylation of mRNA. Consequently, the mRNA half-life was increased to ~12 hours in vitro with 4X increase in protein expression in vivo (source: MRNA Science Day Presentation 2020).

Different cell types express different subsets of miRNAs, and their binding to matched mRNAs would lead to mRNA degradation. By adding binding sequences specific to miRNAs from non-targeted cells, mRNAs would be rapidly degraded, therefore, preventing protein production in these non-targeted cells. This strategy could minimize mRNA expression in non-tumor tissues and enhance safety in the context of intra-tumor therapeutics.

Moderna’s LNP has an average size of ~ 80nm and carries 2~6 mRNA molecules per LNP. The LNP is made of cholesterol, Moderna’s proprietary lipids and PEG molecules.

Schematic Diagram of Moderna’s LNP

Source: Company presentation

The lipids have ~2 hr blood half-life and are cleared from most of the tissues within 12 hours, which lead to low accumulation in the body vs other LNPs made of lipids with long half-lives. Accumulation of large quantify of lipids in the body could cause excessive toxicity, while low accumulation of Moderna’s fast-clearing lipids expect to cause much less toxicity.

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is commonly used to coat the surface of LNPs to prevent aggregation, opsonisation, and phagocytosis (Suk et al., Adv Drug Deliv Rev 2016, 99:28). Long exposure of PEGylated LNPs, however, could lead to development of anti-PEG neutralizing antibodies to prevent re-dosing (Yang et al., Wiley Interdiscip Rev Nanomed Nanobiotechnol 2015, 7: 656). The PEG molecules coated on the surface of MRNA’s LNPs were designed to come off the LNPs quickly once the LNP entered the blood, which could reduce formation of neutralizing antibodies against PEG and allow for effective mRNA delivery during repeated dosing. This LNP platform could also be adapted to fit different delivery routes, such as intravenous or intramuscular administration (Hassett et al., Mol Thera Nucleic Acids 2019, doi: 10.1016/j.omtn.2019.01.013; Sabnis et al., Mol Ther 2018, 26: 1509).

Moderna's science is cutting edge - there is no doubt about that. And we believe the valuation of Moderna before this COVID-19 bubble reflected that. And so did consensus estimates. Unfortunately, expectations have run away to unachievable levels and this is why we believe the stock is a short.

Investment Conclusion and Stock Specific Investment Risks

As we have highlighted in the report, we are short the shares of Moderna believing that they are trading in a bubble as investors get excited about investing in the next big biotech invention. As we have highlighted in this report, there are hundreds of vaccines in development and Moderna is not in the lead and has one of the most complicated supply chains of all the candidates. From public announcements, we can count 4 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses looking for patients in 2021 and we suspect no company will make any significant economic profits in the near term as the largest producers have already said that this is a "not for profit" exercise. We are shocked by the level of insider selling which supports our view that the stock is trading at a level well above fair value.

There are a number of risks associated with a short position in Moderna. Obviously one or more of the vaccine candidates in development could fail either through adverse events or lack of efficacy. This would reduce the number of doses available for the population and may allow Moderna to enter the market at a price point that allows them to generate a return. As we have highlighted in this report, all the vaccine candidates are at very early stages of development and making an investment call on a potential vaccine with data from a handful of patients isn't something that one would normally do. That said we are in unprecedented times and vaccines at this stage of development would usually take 3-7 years to reach the market - a time horizon beyond most investors. In the current environment, many of these vaccines may enter the market in the next 12 months and therefore they are forming investment opportunities.

Another risk is that multiple doses may be required and this would again increase the demand. We have no data on the durability of the vaccines and we don't expect to get any for about 12-18 months. That said, with over 100 vaccine candidates in development, one of them may provide immunity that lasts for a long period of time.

Finally, AstraZeneca is assumed to be the front runner in this race and if that were to change, this would also create upside risk to Moderna and therefore represents a risk to our short thesis. As we have highlighted at multiple points in this report, there is very little data on any vaccine and our short thesis is predicated more on simply the laws of large numbers and that multiple vaccines are in development, all with comparable amounts of scientific evidence. We are assuming AstraZeneca has recruited the manufacturing partners the company has claimed to have recruited and that they are capable of producing the vaccine they claim that they are. With investments from organizations like GAVI and the Bill and Melida Gates Foundation and multiple other groups, we believe AstraZeneca are credible in the statements that they have made.

Are there any other Potential Strategies

We are recommending to short the shares. Despite the 10% short interest, the cost of borrow is extremely cheap currently quoted at 0.27% with over 1 million shares offered.

We often play biotechnology investments through options strategies however this is challenging in the case of Morderna. Because of the high level of volatility put options are extremely expensive. For example an ATM $60 put option with expiry in August is offered at about $9. This means the stock has to move 15% by August to reach break even.

Appendix: COVID-19 Vaccine Primer – Who is Where and Who is Doing What?

Experts agree that a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 has the highest probability of ending the pandemic and returning society back to normal. Governments are working with companies and academic groups across the world to accelerate the development of a vaccine in less than 12-months which is a significant reduction from current development timelines. To meet this aggressive timeline, we believe companies will be required to manufacture at-risk while determining the appropriate efficacy endpoint or surrogate markers to compare across trials.

About two weeks ago (when we started writing this report), there were 160+ vaccines in various stages of development, covering multiple therapeutic modalities including mRNA-based vaccines, DNA-based vaccines, nonreplicating viral vectors, protein subunits, inactivated virus, and live-attenuated viruses. Twelve programs have advanced into clinical development.

160+ COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Development Based on Multiple Technologies

Source: Sanofi R&D Day Slide Deck

How do Vaccines Work? A Quick Primer

The human immune system is designed to launch a series of immunological processes in response to an infectious pathogen, such as SARS-CoV-2. The innate immune cells are the first to respond and they try and eliminate the pathogen through phagocytosis and/or lysis. The immune system also has the adaptive immune response, which is more specific than the innate immune response. The adaptive immune response is capable of generating humoral immunity and cell-mediated immunity based on antigen presenting cells. Antibodies, or immunoglobulins (IgM, IgG, IgA or IgE), are produced by B-cells and mediate the humoral immune response. Antibodies bind to specific antigens associated with the pathogen and recruit other cells to mediated clearance. Antibodies are generally effective against surface antigens, such as the Spike protein on SARS-CoV2, and not intracellular pathogens. Cell-mediated immunity is required to clear infected host cells and is mediated by cytotoxic T-lymphocytes (cytotoxic T-cells) and T-helper cells (Th1-type). T-cells kill infected cells by releasing cytolytic proteins and T-helper cells activate macrophages. The adaptive immune response is specific to the invading pathogen and some memory B- and T-cells remain after the infection is cleared, ready to rapidly activate and clonally expand when confronted with the same pathogen. Vaccines are designed to mimic an infection or condition the immune system by activating the adaptive immune system without causing disease. There are prophylactic vaccines that are designed to prevent infection through immunological memory and there are therapeutic vaccines which are intended to treat an active infection by inducing a potent effector response. Based on initial SARS-CoV-1 vaccine studies it was proposed that neutralizing antibodies are strongly associated with recovery from natural SARS infection and cellular immune responses, specifically CD8+ T-cells, are thought to be an important component of long term immunity.

The diagram below is an overview of the steps leading to immunity after administration of a vaccine. Upon subcutaneous or intramuscular administration, the vaccine components are taken up by phagocytic cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells (DCS) that reside in the peripheral tissue and express pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) that recognize pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs). Professional antigen-presenting cells (APCs) that have taken up antigens become activated and start migrating towards nearby lymph nodes. Inside the lymph nodes, the antigen processed by the APCs is presented to lymphocytes, which, when recognizing the antigen and receiving the appropriate co-stimulatory signals, become activated. These antigen-specific B- and T-cells clonally expand to produce multiple progenitors recognizing the same antigen. In addition, memory B- and T-cells are formed that provide long-term (sometimes lifelong) protection against infection with the pathogen.

Overview of the steps leading to immunity after administration of a vaccine.

Source: Jiskoot W., Kersten G.F.A., Mastrobattista E., Slütter B. (2019) Vaccines. In: Crommelin D., Sindelar R., Meibohm B. (EDS) Pharmaceutical Biotechnology. Springer, Cham.

Source: Jiskoot W., Kersten G.F.A., Mastrobattista E., Slütter B. (2019) Vaccines. In: Crommelin D., Sindelar R., Meibohm B. (EDS) Pharmaceutical Biotechnology. Springer, Cham.

What are the key surrogate markers: Determining a Neutralizing Titer

To compare the potential efficacy of a range of vaccine candidates and ultimately accelerate licensure, researchers need to find correlates of protection or surrogate markers. Protection against SARS-CoV-2 is conferred by neutralizing antibodies that block the S protein or spike-like structure on the surface of the coronavirus from docking and infecting the host cell. The necessary level or titer of neutralizing antibodies will ultimately be discovered by challenge studies in animal models and/or investigation of convalescent plasma from individuals who have overcome the SARS-CoV-2 infection. To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, the FDA currently recommends neutralizing antibody titers of at least 1:160, but further research is needed to understand the necessary titer required to protect against infection.

Efficacy: Late-Stage Clinical Development

Neutralizing antibody titers and seroconversion rates provide a surrogate endpoint to compare vaccine candidates at the PhI/PhII stages, but an accurate incidence rate is required to understand whether the vaccine reduces transmissibility. The number of patients enrolled in a PhIII vaccine study is based on the incident rate and normally ranges from 2,000-80,000 individuals. Ongoing serological and epidemiology studies can provide the necessary information related to incidence rate for later stage vaccine trials. Basically, the incidence rate in a specific community where the trial is being conducted acts as a relevant control. If the vaccine candidate decreases the incidence or severity of disease, then the focus turns to durability. The length of clinical and serological durability could take years, but we expect regulators to approve a potential vaccine before completing long-term follow-up studies. Another challenge that could slow development of a possible vaccine is that social distancing measures could be reinstituted if a second wave of infections occurs, consequently dropping the incidence rate.

What are the key vaccine platforms?

There are a range of companies and academic groups developing vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2. Below, we provide an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of different vaccine platforms and summarize relevant timelines. The key criteria for evaluating potential vaccines include the following: 1) Safety, 2) Reduction in the severity of the infection, 3) Prevent Infection, 4) Durable, long-term protection, 5) Achieve immunity with minimal number of injections, 6) Broad protection against infection, and 7) Scale Manufacturing.

Experts in the field anticipate multiple vaccines being approved to potentially meet the expected demand. Additionally, some researchers hypothesize that the first generation of vaccines will be used to reduce the severity of disease, while the second generation will take longer to develop but provide longer term immunity. We don’t disagree with any of these opinions.

Comparison of current vaccine strategies

Source: Pardi et al., Nat Rev Drug Dsic 2018, 17:261; Rauch et al., Front Immunol 2018, 9:1963

Vaccine Platforms: Different safety and Efficacy Profiles

Source: Sanofi R&D Day Slide Deck

Live Attenuated: Live attenuated vaccines are weakened (or attenuated) forms of the virus. They create a durable immune response that can provide a lifetime of protection after one or two doses. Examples of these vaccines include the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR combined vaccine), Rotavirus, Smallpox, Chickenpox and Yellow fever. These vaccines replicate in the host and require strict storage protocols. They are typically the longest time from preclinical research to Phase I clinical trials given the need for complex containment/handling measures, exhaustive safety testing and need to handle live infectious virus.

Inactivated: Inactivated vaccines are killed versions of the virus. They provide shorter term immunity compared to live attenuated vaccines and generally require booster shots or adjuvants to sustain protection. A inactivated SARS-CoV-1 vaccine has been tested in humans and was reported to be safe and induced neutralizing antibody titers. Additional examples of licensed inactivated vaccines include Hepatitis A, Flu, Polio and Rabies. Inactivated vaccines are typically more stable than live vaccines. And have a shorter time to the clinic.

Replicating or Nonreplicating Viral Vector Vaccines: Instead of delivering a DNA plasmid or mRNA, harmless virus or bacterium vectors have been used to introduce genetic material into the host cell. Many of these vaccines are used in veterinary medicine to inoculate animals against rabies and distemper. Well-characterized viral vectors include adenovirus (AD), vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), the replication-defective adenovirus 26 (raAd26) and the recombinant chimpanzee Ad vector (ChAdOx1). Preexisting immunity to the viral vector is a concern and should be addressed in early-stage clinical trials. Similar challenges have been overcome with gene therapies that use viral vectors. CanSino Biologics and Jenner Institute/University of Oxford both fit into this category.

Recombinant Protein Vaccine: These vaccines include only the components, or antigens, that stimulate the immune response. They are considered safer than live attenuated and inactivated vaccines, but generally require adjuvants to induce a strong predominantly T 1-type immune response. Adjuvants are designed to accelerate, enhance and extend the immune response initiated by the presence of the antigen. Aluminum-containing adjuvants (ALUM) have been widely used for decades, but new adjuvants are being developed. The availability of adjuvants may be limited given potential demand.

Nucleic Acid Vaccines (DNA/mRNA): Nucleic acid vaccines are composed of genetic material encoding the subunit or antigen designed to stimulate the intended immune response. This technology utilizes the host cell's RNA polymerase (DNA) and ribosome (MRNA) to generate the antigen or antigens. DNA vaccines require larger doses than mRNA-based vaccines. It should be noted that mRNA is an intermediate between DNA and protein. There are no licensed vaccines based on these technologies.

Moderna claim that nucleic acid (DNA/RNA) vaccines have 3 advantages over traditional vaccines (and we don’t disagree). 1) Faster discovery due to easy editing of nucleic acid sequence; 2) Standardized production without need to modify cell culture/fermentation due to pathogens or target cells; 3) Vaccination mimicking natural viral infection to maximize immune system activation. We don’t disagree with any of these statements.

Who are the main Candidates?

Here we will review the front runners who will compete against Moderna

CanSino

This vaccine is a replication-defective adenovirus type 5 vector. The same AAV5 vector was used to develop a Ebola vaccine (Ad5-EBOV), which was approved for emergency use and national stockpile in 2017.

The PhI trial completed (NCT04313127) and was reported in the Lancet on May 22(Safety, tolerability,’ and immunogenicity of a recombinant adenovirus type-5 vectored COVID-19 vaccine: a dose-escalation, open-label, non-randomised, first-in-human trial, Chen et al). The Ad5 vectored COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be tolerable and immunogenic at 28 days post-vaccination. Humoral responses againt SARS-CoV-2 peaked at day 28 post-vaccination in healthy adults, and rapid specific T-cell responses were noted from day 14 post-vaccination.

Source: The Lancet, Chen et al

The group initiated the PhII trial (NCT04341389) on April 12 based on initial safety data and ~500 patients were dosed by end-April and results are expected imminently. The lack news from the phase II suggests that things may not have gone as planned. We note that there were a number of adverse events in the higher doses in the PhI trial and we also suspect that numerous patients may have an immune response to AAV5.

Source: The Lancet

We have been waiting for phase II data for some time now and its lack of production suggests the data might not be exactly what was desired. In addition, there has been no news of progress into phase III, noting that most vaccine companies are announcing phase III plans whilst still recruiting for phase II. We also note that there was a high level of adverse events in the phase I trial. Finally, this vaccine uses an AAV5 vector and we suspect that there will be a fairly high level of immunity to the AAV5 vector in the broad population which may limit its effectiveness.

Oxford/ AZN

In our opinion, the Oxford/ AZN program looks the most likely winner and AstraZeneca is ready to supply 2 billion doses from about October 2020. On June 26, 2020, World Health Organisation's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan reported that Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is probably the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development. We would agree with this statement. We also note that AstraZeneca has over 100 years of experience in the manufacturing and supply of complex drugs and biologics on a global scale.

University of Oxford/ AstraZeneca’s candidate is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, now known as AZD1222, which was developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, working with the Oxford Vaccine Group. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold (adenovirus) virus that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack COVID-19 if it later infects the body. The recombinant adenovirus vector (ChAdOx1) was chosen to generate a strong immune response from a single dose and it is not replicating, so cannot cause an ongoing infection in the vaccinated individual.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca have announced that Phase I/II trials have been successful and that they have advanced into phase II/III. The phase I trial involved 1,000 subjects making it the largest trial completed to date. The complete phase III program may involve up to 30,000 subjects and is set to enroll 10,260 people in the UK. In addition, the group is also recruiting patients in Brazil and South Africa. Investigators were planning on administering the vaccine in May and June in the UK and depending on the extent to which SARS-Cov-2 is present in the UK, it is expected to take two to six months for enough infections to happen to show if the vaccine is working.

We expect to see a publication containing the phase I data any day now. Unlike other companies that have pre released selective sets of data, Oxford University and AstraZeneca have kept their data secret until publication.

Pfizer/ BioNTech

Pfizer/ BioNTech have three mRNA formats (uridine mRNA,nucleoside-modified mRNA and self-amplifying mRNA) and two different antigens (receptor binding domain and spike-antigen whole protein) in development. The companies are testing four different vaccine candidates across multiple countries at doses ranging from 1 ug to 100 ug.

In Europe 200 healthy subjects will be dosed in a dose escalation study, while the study in the US will involve 360 subjects. Results are expected on June/ July.

At the clinical stage, BioNTech is responsible for providing supply of the vaccine from its facilities in Mainz and Idar-Obersein in Germany. Both partners are also preparing for manufacturing should the clinical trial data support a commercial launch. Within its own network, Pfizer will use three of its facilities – its Kalamazoo, MI facility for formulation and fill, its St. Louis Missouri facility for raw material and its Andover, MA facility for drug substance. Pfizer will also utilize its Puurs, Belgium facility. Pfizer has confirmed that it will be able to produce millions of doses in 2020 and hundreds of millions of doses in 2021.

The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla has also stressed that the lack of infrastructure would still be a barrier to global rollout of a new COVID-19 vaccine using an mRNA approach. “Technologies [we are developing] right now require -80 °C,” said Bourla. “The technology is not very convenient for Africa because they will likely lack basic infrastructure…[the vaccine] will come to the Western world first but [in the] second wave, we are working on making sure that we can develop and manufacture products that are not requiring [refrigeration in Africa]”.

In a recent interview, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla stated that Phase I clinical trials will conclude in June.

Sanofi/GSK

Both Sanofi and GSK are two of the world’s leading suppliers of vaccines and the Sanofi/GSK partnership takes unique strengths from each partner. Sanofi will supply the Recombinant Antigen Proteins from the Flublok vaccine platform and GSK will supply the AS03 adjuvant which is used in the Shingrix vaccine.

The collaboration will take advantage of the existing large scale capacity and the existing BARDA collaboration of SARS vaccines. First in human studies are expected to start in 3Q20 with earliest anticipated approval for emergency use 1H21. The collaboration is targeting 1 billion doses in 2021 with 100 million doses available as early as January 2021.

Source: Sanofi R&D Event Slide Deck

Sanofi/ Translate Bio

The Sanofiand Translate Bio mRNA approach builds on the ongoing collaboration established in 2018 for the development of novel mRNA vaccines against five infectious disease targets. First in human studies are expected to start 4Q20 and management has suggested a potential first approval timeline of 2H21 at the earliest.

Source: Sanofi R&D Event Slide Deck

Disclosure: I am/we are short MRNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.