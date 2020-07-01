My base case is for modestly higher Treasury yields in the intermediate and longer part of the yield curve, producing negative total returns in the second half.

It was the best half year since the fourth quarter of 2008, during the peak stress of the last recession. The next quarter saw Treasuries reverse some of those gains.

While the pandemic-driven recession sent equity markets to negative first half returns, U.S. Treasury securities (GOVT) had their best first half since 1995. The graph below breaks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index into semi-annual periods since the first full year for the index in 1974.

Source: Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury

Historically, very strong first half returns for Treasury securities have tended to carry on in the second half of the year. The last four years with returns higher than the first half returns in 2020 - 1995, 1989, 1986, and 1985 - all delivered at least 4.6% returns in the second half of the year.

Even novice bond investors can spot the issue with that historical relationship... prevailing interest rates in those years were much higher than where we will start the second half of 2020. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index referenced in the chart above currently has a yield-to-worst of 0.5%, a modified adjusted duration of 7.15 years, and a positive convexity of 1.15. To echo the 8.71% return in the first half of the year, the Treasury index would have to rally around 100bp to -0.5% to produce the same type of return in the second half!

The average security in the Treasury index has a 2.12% coupon and trades at an average price of $111.33 with an average maturity of 8.47 years. A yield of zero would mean that the average security trades at a price equal to par plus all of its future coupons. That is a price of roughly $117.95, or around 5.9% from the current trade level.

That is a little bit of wonky bond math, but I think it illustrates the limited upside left in the Treasury index. Sending the curve to zero gives you less than 6% upside. On the chart above, I highlighted that the first half was the best since 1995, but also put a box around the best half year prior to 1H20. That was 4Q08 as the economy and equity markets fell apart during the Great Recession. In the first half of 2009, as equity markets bottomed and began to rally, the Treasury Index lost 4.3%, still the worst half year performance in the dataset.

For context, the 10-year Treasury yield rose from 2.25% at year-end 2008 and ended the first half of that year at 3.53%. A 128bp increase to me seems almost as unlikely as the 100bp rally into negative territory needed to repeat the first half's strong return. As I noted in my second half themes, I do expect yields to rise marginally as the economy recovers with the 10-year yield approaching 1% later in the second half. The Federal Reserve, through its bond buying program, has better tools to keep a lid on rates than it did in the first half of 2009 as markets recovered from the last recession.

Owners of Treasuries in the first half of 2020 did quite well, producing an average return of 8.7% in the first half as equities fell. Even in a risk-off environment, those gains are unlikely to repeated. While Treasuries have historically offered a diversifying negative correlation with equities, the skew towards higher downside than upside makes them a bit of an expensive portfolio hedge at this point.

