How Much Bull Does The Nasdaq Have Left?

The Nasdaq 100 index has been extremely strong since the lows that were struck in March of this year having exceeded the previous all-time highs in June. This came despite the damage being done to the real economy due to the government shutdowns in response to the COVID19 virus. Moreover, the Nasdaq has been extremely strong since the 2009 low having grown almost 10 fold since that time. So with so much bullishness in the tech-heavy Nasdaq the question has to be asked, how much more bull does the Nasdaq have?

Just a few weeks ago it seemed as though the prevailing sentiment among most traders and investors was an angry resentment with this market rally off of the March lows. I was seeing stories noting how this is one of the most hated rallies in history. With many pundits commenting on how the market is decoupled from the fundamentals. Others are were just mad and were simply just calling bull to a bull market stating this is just a bear market rally. Well since the Nasdaq has made new all-time highs it seems the prevailing sentiment has begun to shift and we are seeing more people noting how well tech can perform in the new "quarantine economy". As investors look for growth they seem to be looking towards tech as the place to be. Of course, this sentiment shift seems to have only occurred after the Nasdaq already hit new highs and not in the midst of it's former "bear market rally".

Unfortunately, this may not quite be the right time to get too overly comfortable with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and we have what is shaping up to be a very full pattern on the charts. This full pattern is coming right at a time when we are beginning to white-collar job layoffs and pay cuts along with mortgage delinquencies now reaching 8%, the highest levels since 2011. Along with this, we are now seeing more direct developments in the tech sector with Apple shutting down stores again and companies pulling advertisements from Facebook.

So while I am certainly not a subscriber to the “news moves the market theory” these events do give a good headline and potential timing catalysts to see at least a local top in the Nasdaq, which from a purely technical perspective is certainly at a point in which we are coming into a point in which we should see at least a local top sooner rather than later.

So with that and drilling into the charts, we can see that we have a potentially very full pattern in place on the Monthly timeframe chart from a technical perspective. The last high that was struck on June 23rd came within 3% of hitting a very long term Fibonacci price target at the 10,730 level. Additionally, the very long term upper trend channel line that has contained this entire rally off of the 2009 bottom was also touched on the June 23rd high. Finally and although not confirmed just yet we do have negative divergence in place on the MACD on the daily chart. We also can count a full pattern in place from an Elliott Wave perspective off of the March lows which is also supportive of seeing that local top in the very near term.

Now although we do have some initial signals that we may have already or be very close to at least a local top on the NDX these larger timeframe charts we still need to see confirmation of this top occur by breaking some key downside support levels. At this point in time, we are still trading over resistance on even the smaller timeframe charts which would still allow for this to push a bit higher prior to topping.

Once we do break some of these upper support levels thus giving us a local signal of a top then I expect to see the NDX move back lower towards a very key support zone in the 8000-7500 range. As long as the NDX can manage to hold that zone then we likely will still see much higher levels over the course of the next several years until a much larger degree top is seen potentially in the 12,000-15,000 range after which we will likely enter a multi-year bear market. If on the other hand, we break that 8000-7500 range then we have likely already begun that multi-year bear market which could see the Nasdaq move sideways in a very large range for the next several years.

So while I cannot call an end to the Bull Nasdaq market just yet, I can say that this market has become quite stretched and the warning signs are certainly starting to develop that we may be nearing at least a local top. So I will remain cautious on this market for the time being and I will follow up this article over the coming weeks with a deeper dive into the smaller timeframe charts. In those articles, I plan to layout the more detailed price levels to watch as we progress through what has been quite a wild ride in the markets over the last few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.