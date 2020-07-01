Moreover, most recently in late June, the CEO sold ~AUD 45.5 million worth of shares. The timing and magnitude of the sale have sent mixed messages to the market.

The profitable growth and relatively active M&A dealmaking during the pandemic reflect the moat and resilience. Revenue and EBITDA grew by ~5x over the last five years.

Overview

WiseTech Global (OTCPK:WTCHF, ASX: WTC) is an Australian-based tech company developing a SaaS offering in the global logistics space. The core offering provides end-to-end solutions ranging from freight forwarding, tracking, geo compliance, to document management. Despite the disruptive nature of its business, WiseTech Global has very healthy profitable growth. Revenue has grown by ~5x to ~AUD 348 million over the last five years, with EBITDA also impressively increasing as much, to ~AUD 108 million in 2019, indicating a strong pricing power. In line with our expectation, WiseTech has also proven to be a resilient business, as management has reaffirmed revenue guidance even amid the pandemic. Under normal circumstances, we would give the stock an overweight rating. However, the ~AUD 45.5 million insider sale by the CEO Richard White on June 30 has raised questions. As such, we maintain a neutral rating and will reassess the opportunity upon further development.

Catalyst

Having been in the business since 1994, we think that WiseTech will continue to benefit from the deep industry moat it has acquired over the years. It has over 15,000 global logistic companies as clients, including the largest ones, such as DHL, UPS (NYSE:UPS), Penske (NYSE:PAG), and DB Schenker. As an end-to-end logistics SaaS platform, the offering is also highly mission-critical, meaning that it should have pricing power, high entry barrier, and high switching cost. All these characteristics are the key long-term catalysts for the business, in our view.

(source: wisetech global IR)

The strong top-line growth and healthy EBITDA margin further reflect those characteristics. Even under the effect of the pandemic in H1 2020, WiseTech also continued to stay resilient, as revenue grew by 31% YoY. It also remained active in landing new key deals, such as Shanghai Coil Dragon and Green Worldwide Shipping, and making strategic acquisitions, such as taking over Ready Korea, a Korea-based customs clearer platform. We believe that these acquisitions should further deepen WiseTech's global network, which is critical in driving efficiencies in typically very localized custom-clearance processes. Last year alone, WiseTech acquired a good amount of overseas customs companies, like Ulukom (Turkish), Fenix (Canadian), and Taric (Spanish). With under 1% attrition rate, the client base has also been highly sticky. Moreover, WiseTech has achieved all that by spending only 14% of revenue, which despite trending up over the last few years is still relatively small for a fast-growing SaaS company.

Risk and Valuation

The CEO Richard White has recently offloaded approximately AUD 45.5 million worth of shares over the last two weeks of June, which should raise some questions about his commitment, WiseTech's upside potential, and, ultimately, its fair valuation.

(source: Wisetech Global IR announcement)

Previously, the CEO disposed of 206,439 shares at ~AUD 22.02 per share (totaling ~AUD 4.5 million) between June 22 to 26. As the share price dropped upon the announcement, he then proceeded with another sale of 2,245,925 shares at AUD 18.40 per share (totaling ~AUD 41 million) on June 29. Overall, the CEO sold ~AUD 45.5 million worth of shares.

(source: company's 2019 annual report)

Given that WiseTech has been outperforming the index since 2016, the recent insider sale may have sent a signal of overvaluation. The first sale indeed happened at ~AUD 22 per share, which was near its 1-month-high. Over the last year, however, WiseTech has already seen the shares price declining by ~39% as a result of the short-seller reports published by a research firm covering the stock. At present, the magnitude of the recent ~AUD 45.5 million insider sale is concerning, especially amid the recent +$2 billion Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) scandal.

(source: tikr.com)

As such, we think that investors should remain vigilant, despite the business's seemingly robust growth potential, past reputation, and attractive valuation. The declining share price has affected the valuation, which has been at 13-14x EV/Revenue YTD, much lower than the historical average of +20x. Upon the insider sale, the stock has also been down ~17% from the 1-month-high, providing an attractive entry point. Nonetheless, our stance on the stock remains neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.