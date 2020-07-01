Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is a business with a great moat. Being the largest builder of vessels for the US Navy, it has some unique features that other investments lack. As a company, its current price is attractive, while its future is promising. An investment in HII at these price levels is an attractive proposition.

Company overview

Before looking deeper into the business, let's see how Morningstar sums up HII:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. builds military ships and provides manufacturing and other services to the nuclear energy, oil, and gas markets. Additionally, the company builds and refuels aircraft carriers and submarines. The designing, building, and repairing of ships is primarily conducted through contracts with the United States government, principally the Department of Defense. Many of its products require life cycle support, and teams work together to plan and implement maintenance services. The maintenance may vary from standard repairs and refueling to more technical logistics and assessments. Oil, gas, and energy projects focus on providing management and consultation services to both the private industry and government.

Source: Morningstar

First, even though HII does get some revenue from the nuclear energy, oil, and gas markets, this is, as a percentage of total revenue, rather small. It comes in at just over 300 million USD on a total of 8.9 billion USD. HII is primarily a government contractor. As a shipbuilder, it has built more than 70% of warships of the US Navy. Furthermore, it's the only builder of aircraft carriers of the US Navy and just one of two companies who are building nuclear-powered submarines. For those interested, the other one is a subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD). Also notice that this business operates on a razorblade-model. HII builds a ship, performs its maintenance, upgrades it and finally breaks it. To add to this strength is the fact that switching from HII to another company after a delivery to perform these tasks is easier said than done. These ships contain information and technology vital to the defense of the US, so the list of possible competitors who are able and allowed to do so is practically non-existent. The fact that HII is the largest employer in Mississippi and largest industrial employer in Virginia makes it politically even harder to do so. So don't expect a start-up disrupting this business anytime soon. The fact that the company has a backlog of over 46 billion USD also helps.

The fact that the US Congress in December 2016 laid out its plans to modernize and expand the fleet is sure to be a boon for HII for decades to come. The last few years, the fleet encompasses between 270 and 300 ships. The aim is to have this number increased to at least 355 vessels and to have this done as soon as possible. The reason for this is clear, because since the Pax Britannica, naval supremacy is key for every superpower. With the advent of China on the world stage, the US needs a stronger navy.

Prior to 2011, HII was a part of Northrop Grumman (NOC), so it's been a stand-alone business for just under ten years. In these ten years an investment in the company has performed rather well:

Data by YCharts

The last few years haven't been too exciting looking at the share price, but what do the financials say?

Financials

Let's look at the income statements first:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenues over the last decade have expanded, but only noticeably so after 2016. Remember, this was when the decision was made to expand and modernize the fleet. More noteworthy has been the increase in net income. This came in at 131 million USD in 2010 and has seen it grow to 603 million USD on a TTM basis. Or in short, a rise of ~460 percent. The per share numbers are even better due to buybacks. Earnings per share increased ~545 percent during the period. Overall, there has been an increase in both top- and bottom-line to propel the investment higher.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over the last decade, both current assets and current liabilities moved relatively with a set range. Meaning that working capital is rather well managed given the nature of the shipbuilding industry. Liquidity at the last quarterly update does leave room for improvement, so that's certainly something to keep your eye on. Looking at the overall expansion of the assets, this is mainly due to capital investments in the shipyards (Gross Property, Plant & Equipment) and takeovers (Goodwill). But with total assets having only grown by about 50% over ten years, including acquisitions, the business is less capital intensive than one might think. With regards to the liabilities, they shrank until 2017, but have since gone up by over a billion. This isn't anything to be worried about, the cash flow statements will explain this perfectly. A final thing to mention is that the total equity since the spin-off in 2011 roughly doubled. But if we take the buybacks into account, it expanded far more.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since 2012, the first full year for HII as an independent company, cash from operations has nearly tripled. With capex for maintenance coming in at just under 200 million USD for the last few years, this has left a sizable amount of cash for discretionary uses. HII has spent additional capex the last few years to improve the shipyards. This additional capex will drop after 2020. Since 2014 there has been a string of acquisitions to build upon the existing business. But a decent portion of the FCF was also used to reward the shareholders. Dividends have grown from 0.10 USD per share at the end of 2012 to 1.03 USD per share now. Share buybacks during the period have resulted in a reduction of total shares outstanding of close to 20%.

Valuation

With a share price of ~ $177 as of the 30th of June, HII has a market cap of about 7 billion USD. With OCF minus capex for maintenance being about 750 million USD, the stock is priced as a bargain for this growing enterprise. Remember, HII has 1650 million USD of equity on its books as of the 31st of March. So the TTM free cash flow return on that equity is about 45%. So at the current share price, you can buy a highly efficient business with a wide moat at a bargain.

Risks

As with any company, HII is not without its risks. Uniquely tough, they are largely tied to the strengths of the business. Since government agencies are by far the largest customers, the funding of them directly affects HII. So politics decides to a large extent the revenue streams that flow into HII. This is a key risk and, in my opinion, the largest one when it comes to an investment case. Another risk comes from other governments or other third-parties who could for example try and perform a cyber-attack or hack the company. Given the importance of HII for the US defense forces, it's a likely target. A third risk I like to mention is maintaining product quality and with it securing new contracts. The fact that the lifts on the USS Ford didn't all work when it sailed out, is a reminder of this.

Conclusion

Huntington Ingalls Industries makes for a quite unique investment case. As a prime recipient of naval funding, it looks set to profit from the ambitions to modernize and expand the naval forces. Having just upgraded its shipyards, capex will drop starting next year. With ample cash flow and at the current price it makes for an appealing investment. This wide moat company with a big backlog is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.