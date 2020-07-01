Natural Gas Prices Move Higher Amid Hotter Weather Patterns

Natural Gas spiked higher in Monday trading by $.21 from a previous close of $1.54 /Mcf last Friday in light of confirming near term and seasonal weather models over the weekend. Friday saw some late-day volatility in the pricing action on indications that the models were firming to a hotter than average July. The 10+% spike in pricing and the significant trading volume in the first 3 hours of trade (161,941 vs. 122,518 10-day avg.) proved this not to be some single trader over-reaction. This consensus in the hotter forecast is supportive of the ill-timed trading action earlier this year on May 5th where the price spiked briefly to an intra-day high of $2.16/Mcf. Should the forecasters prove correct, this summer's heat will be a major component to shrinking the excess inventories and supporting higher pricing for producers going forward.

Weather Forecasts To Be The Pricing Turning Point

Perhaps the most impactful chart of the week is exemplified by NatGasWeather.com.

The short-term view was confirmed Monday as: "June 29-July 5: Upper high pressure will stretch from Texas to the Great Lakes and across the southern US with very warm to hot highs of upper 80s to 100s, hottest Southwest deserts. Cooler exceptions will occur over the Northwest and New England as weather systems stall with showers and highs of 60s and 70s for locally light demand. The Fourth of July weekend will remain very warm to hot over most of the US with highs of upper-80s to 100s besides the far northwest and northeast US. Heavy showers are likely over the Southeast but very warm & humid. Overall, demand will be HIGH going forward."

A quick look at the updates from Weather.com explains this further into the summer:

The Weather Company’s Chief Meteorologist and the author of the July Outlook, says that "the development of a La Niña this summer is the leading cause" of this building heatwave. Summertime expectations have been fluid to this point and last week's 120 Bcf addition to inventories rocked the price to drop from $1.64 to 1.53 per Mcf, bringing it down further from the 2-week high of $1.81. As noted in a recent article, Natural Gas is Down - Not Out, the confluence of factors including the warmer winter season and the global Covid-19 pandemic economic impacts seem insurmountable. However, as we can see in the chart below, the injections for April, May, and June are on par with 2019.

From last week's EIA report, we are gaining some insight as to what might be in this Thursday's inventory report.

Though this indicates an improvement in demand, investors must take this as only one short-term indicator of pricing - economic "re-opening" and global LNG demand will be what shores up more bullish demand scenarios that could lead to material reductions of inventories this summer and lift prices to support oil and gas companies profitability.

LNG Is Finding Support To Go Higher

According to Refinitiv data, feed gas flows reached a 13-month low on Monday, June 2, 2020, of 3.7 Bcfd. That low compares to a daily, all-time record 9.5 Bcfd and the EIA’s current 2020 average forecast of 6 Bcfd. This past week LNG saw support in the market coming from opportunistic spot purchases from China and some market shifting in Turkey to turn this average back north. For the week of June 18-24th, EIA reports LNG receipts at terminals to have averaged 4.0 Bcf per day, up slightly from the prior week's 3.9 Bcf per day. Earlier in June, the EIA forecasted that gross U.S. LNG exports will fall to a low of 3.2 Bcf/d in July 2020 before increasing in each of the remaining months of the year. Market data provided at the end of this week should help determine if this is an early move for the market or just a one-off.

Investor's Takeaway

Though the changes in the weather outlook is "exciting" the pricing action in Natural Gas, investors will need to maintain a very cautious approach to investing in energy companies. Over the weekend, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) announced that they are filing for bankruptcy, and we are seeing activist concerns toward oil and gas companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) expressed in lawsuits noting insufficient disclosure of the environmental impact. The investor mindset and investment firm caution on anything that is not renewable energy make this environment risky - examine the balance sheets and growth/cost scenarios before putting your money at risk. Though natural gas will be additive to most oil and gas companies' P&L statements at $2.25+/MCF pricing, it is only one factor to be considered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for an investor's own analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy.