The driller is heavily undervalued by the market compared to its after-tax net asset value.

The bad news for investors in natural gas stocks continues to mount. The fossil fuel recently dropped to an all-time low of $1.47 per MMBTU, which is well below the breakeven price for many natural gas drillers. That is weighing heavily on natural gas stocks. Along with sharply weaker oil is responsible for causing the prices of many upstream oil and gas producers to collapse. The iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) has lost a whopping 41% for the year to date and there are signs of further losses ahead.

One pure natural gas driller which is deeply undervalued by the market and will avoid the impact of the natural gas slump is Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF). The driller has lost 25% since the start of 2020, leaving it extremely attractively valued.

I am bullish on Canacol and its prospects despite natural gas's multi-year slump because of the unique market conditions which exist in Colombia where it operates. In a 7 January 2020 article, I discussed at length the company's prospect and positive outlook. The latest news from Canacol further supports the considerably solid outlook for what is now Colombia's single largest privately-owned natural gas producer.

Unlocking substantial value

In February, Canacol reported a notable increase in its proven and probable natural gas reserves in February 2020. Canacol's gross proved and probable reserves at the end of 2019 totaling 623,758 BCF were 12% greater than at the end of 2018. That gave the after-tax net present value of Canacol's reserves a solid lift, seeing it increase by 46% to almost $1.6 billion.

This gave Canacol's after-tax net asset value per share a solid lift as highlighted by the table below.

Source: Author's own work, Canacol Reserves Update 18 Feb 20, Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended 31 March 20, Investor Presentation November 2019, and Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended 30 September 2019.

Notes:

Cash: cash and cash equivalents at the end of 1Q20 and 3Q19.

Long-term liabilities: long-term debt, lease obligations, and decommissioning costs at the end of 1Q20 and 3Q19.

After-tax 2P NPV-10 was calculated using a 10-year average natural gas price of $7.11 per MMBTU for 2019 NPV-10 and $6.14 per MMBTU for the 2018 NPV-10.

Canacol's increased after-tax 2P NPV because of higher natural gas reserves, increased cash on hand, and modest decrease in long-term liabilities more than offset the increase in diluted shares outstanding to give its after-tax NAV a significant lift. At the end of the first quarter 2020, Canacol's after-tax NAV per share was almost 70% higher than what it had been in my January article. There is tremendous upside available for investors with Canacol's after-tax NAV of $6.82 per share being 2.5 times greater than its market value.

Energy market with unique characteristics

Canacol's attractiveness as an investment is significantly enhanced by the unique market conditions which exist in Colombia. After decades of energy self-reliance, Colombia found itself forced to commence natural gas imports in 2017 to meet growing demand and cover significant emerging supply constraints. Key drivers of higher demand have been an expansion in industry utilizing natural gas as a cheaper cleaner source of energy, expanding infrastructure to crucial energy markets and a push by Bogota to increase gas-fired electricity.

Palmer 1 Well Esperanza Block Lower Magdalena Valley.

A combination of a lack of major oil and natural gas discoveries in recent years and aging offshore natural gas fields with rising decline rates is constraining supplies. It is estimated that Colombia's main offshore fields have decline rates of up to 20% and continue to rise. This combined with growing demand for natural gas has triggered an emerging domestic supply deficit. That is worsening because of falling investment in natural gas exploration and production as well as related infrastructure.

U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela have cut off natural gas imports from Colombia's petroleum-rich neighbor forcing Bogota to look elsewhere to secure sufficient supplies of fossil fuel.

As a result, in 2017, Colombia started importing liquified natural gas to meet growing demand, impacting the balance of payments of an already fiscally strained economy. In response, Bogota introduced a range of measures aimed at promoting investment in Colombia's natural gas industry.

These unique market dynamics allowed Canacol to lock-in take or pay contracts for around 80% of the natural gas that it produces at an average price of around $4.80 net of transport costs per MCF or around $4.92 per MMBTU sold for 2020. That is significantly higher than the North American Henry Hub benchmark price of $1.57 per MMBTU being over three-times greater. This gives Canacol a significant financial advantage over its competitors in North America.

In fact, for the first quarter 2020, Canacol received an average price of $4.54 per MCF or $4.65 per MMBTU sold net of transportation costs. Consequently, Canacol reported an operating netback of $3.60 per MCF which is significantly higher than natural gas producers operating in North America.

Importantly, natural gas prices in Colombia are not only expected to remain substantially higher than the North American benchmark but will rise.

Deepening supply constraints exacerbated by a lack of investment in Colombia's petroleum industry because of sharply weaker oil prices and a marked uptick in consumption will drive prices higher. Demand for natural gas in Colombia has expanded by an average of 3% annually over the last decade and it is anticipated that rate of growth will continue until 2050 where the clean fossil fuel will comprise 30% of the Latin American nation's energy mix.

This combination of factors will force Colombia to substantially increase LPG imports if domestic natural gas production doesn't grow. In late 2019, Colombia's energy minister flagged that if new sources of domestic natural gas supply were not found "imports could be required at double the domestic cost to meet residential demand in parts of the country,".

Those characteristics bode extremely well for Canacol to keep contractually locking in higher than market prices over the coming decade.

Canacol anticipates that the average annual price received per MMBTU will rise on average by around 4% annually until 2031, which based on the current circumstances appears credible. This will not only boost earnings but also boost the value of Canacol's 2P reserves and hence NAV, increasing the upside available to investors.

Earnings growth will recover

While Canacol reported some impressive first quarter 2020 results, including a 65% year over year jump in natural gas sales and record quarterly EBITDAX of $59 million, it will likely modestly miss its annual guidance. Despite the strong sales growth for the period, at 201.5 MMSCFPD, it was still lower than Canacol's budgeted annual average of 205 MMSCFPD.

Furthermore, sales volumes fell sharply during April and May of this year. For April, Canacol reported that it only sold 136 MMSCFPD of natural gas daily whereas for May it increased 16% to 158 MMSCFPD, which are 34% and 30% respectively below its 2020 target.

As a result, Canacol revised its 2020 sales guidance. The driller expects to sell an average of 170 MMCFD if interruptible supply doesn't recover and 197 MMCFD if it does. Based on Canacol's early June 2020 statement that interruptible demand is returning sooner than anticipated, the latter scenario appears as if it will occur.

In that case, Canacol's full-year EBITDA will be around $255 million or roughly $10 million less than the $265 million originally forecast. If sales don't return as quickly as initially believed, then 2020 EBITDA will be $220 million. Lower EBITDA, when compared to Canacol's original 2020 guidance, impacts the company's valuation.

In my January 2020 article, I determined that Canacol was worth $7.89 per share based on forecast annual EBITDA of $265 million, clearly, that will fall as EBITDA declines. Using Canacol's trailing twelve-month enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 4.7, which is lower than the 6.7 times used in my original valuation, I have determined the company's enterprise value and indicative share price in the table below.

Source: Author's own work, Canacol June 2020 Corporate Presentation, Canacol 1Q20 Financial Report and MD&A, Canacol 3 June 2020 Sales Update, Canacol 2020 Guidance and Canacol 3Q19 financial report and MD&A.

Using an EV to EBITDA ratio of 4.7 is more in line with Canacol's peers operating in Colombia.

While some may argue that such a ratio is high for an upstream natural gas producer, the certainty of Canacol's revenues and ability to contractually lock-in a price per MCF sold which is significantly higher than the Henry Hub benchmark justifies a premium.

Commenced regular dividend payment

It is worth noting that Canacol started rewarding shareholders with a regular quarterly dividend payment in 2019. The dividend, which is paid in Canadian dollars, pays around $0.15 annually giving Canacol an impressive 6% dividend yield. On initial inspection, the dividend appears unsustainable because it significantly exceeds Canacol's trailing twelve months' net income.

Nevertheless, net income is not a good measure of cash flow and earnings for a natural gas driller with EBITDAX being a superior measure. The dividend payment amounts to a mere 15% of Canacol's TTM EBITDAX illustrating that it is indeed maintainable, especially when it is considered that the marked increase in natural gas sales will give EBITDAX, cash flow and net income a healthy boost.

Canacol's robust balance sheet which saw it finished the first quarter 2020 with $49 million of cash and long-term debt of $331 million, which is a manageable 1.8 times EBITDAX, bolsters the dividend's sustainability.

The dividend for U.S. investors is impacted by Canadian withholding tax of 25% levied on all dividends paid to foreign investors. That is reduced to 15% for U.S. investors because of an existing tax treaty, causing Canacol's effective dividend yield for U.S. domiciled investors to fall to around 4.7%.

Investment thesis

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding natural gas and its multi-year price slump, Canacol will defy the harsh operating environment and unlock value for investors. Even Colombia's lockdown and sharp decline in economic activity have only had a moderate impact on Canacol's operations. The risks which could impact this investment thesis remain unchanged from my January 2020 article, except for the possibility that a worsening of the volume of COVID-19 cases in Colombia could cause natural gas sales and earnings to fall.

Canacol's considerable growth prospects discussed in that earlier article also remain unchanged and will drive higher 2P natural gas reserves, production volumes, and, ultimately, sales, causing its NAV and EBITDA to expand. A combination of an overbaked perception of risk by the market, a failure to recognize that Henry Hub pricing has little to no influence on its earnings and the fact that Canacol is trading at a deep discount to its NAV makes now the time to buy.

Based on Canacol's NAV of $6.82 per share, which is almost triple its current share price there is plenty of upside available and a large margin of error. Even if Canacol's natural gas sales are sharply impacted by a marked deterioration of Colombia's economy and the ongoing pandemic, the company is still trading at 41% discount to its indicative fair value based on its enterprise value to EV multiple. For these reasons, Canacol is extremely attractively valued and offering considerable potential upside of between 41% and 149% over the next year, making now the time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNNEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.