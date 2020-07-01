FX Weekly: Limited Gains

Macro News

US: The US is currently facing multiple risks that could eventually be reflected in asset prices, especially equities. First, unlike other developed nations that have managed to reduce significantly the number of new confirmed cases per million residents, the US has been experiencing a new rise in the past two weeks, which could force a number of states to impose new restrictions (we saw that Arizona recently closed its bars, gyms, movies theaters for another month after lifting its restrictions). Second, the incremental $600 a week unemployment insurance is set to expire on July 31st, which will result in a dramatic reduction in personal income. Hence, if another lockdown is imposed from US officials, it is clear that Washington will need to increase the $2.8tr 'stimulus' package in order to prevent another wave of panic, and the Fed may need to speed up the pace of its weekly purchases, which has been negative since the middle of June (figure 1, left frame). In addition, a rising number of companies have decided to halt their ad spending with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in response to the social media handling of hate speech and violence; the company's share is down nearly 15% since its high reached last week and could exacerbate the selling pressure if its negative momentum persists. In short, there seems to be limited upside to US equities in the near term and therefore we are very defensively positioned.

UK: As we expect price volatility to remain high in the near term amid rising uncertainty, the British pound could experience some selling pressure against most of the major crosses, such as the US dollar and Japanese yen. Business and consumer sentiment surveys are still standing at depressed levels and the high uncertainty over Brexit combined with political risks in the Euro area will both significantly weigh on the UK economic activity in the medium term. The 2Y yield on UK Gilt has entered into negative territory since early May as participants have been speculative that the BoE may adopt a NIRP policy in order to fight the economic recession (UK policymakers have not closed the door on negative rates).

Euro: The economic area is also facing major challenges coming ahead and we think that the divergence between fiscal deficits across countries will certainly lead to political uncertainty. Will northern European economies, which should be less impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, tolerate years of fiscal policy relaxation in the already heavily indebted southern nations? In addition, the rise in non-performing loans combined with the longer-than-expected NIRP policy will continue to weigh on banks' profit, leaving equities vulnerable in the near to medium term.

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries slightly increased in the past 4 weeks as the 10Y yield seems to have settled around 70bps; contracts increased by 80K to 463K in the week ended June 23. The outlook on US Treasuries is mixed - on one hand, we are slightly bearish on UST as we expect the term premium to move higher, and on the other hand, Treasuries may serve as a good hedge against uncertainty in the near term.

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: Volatility in the FX market has eased in recent weeks and the momentum we saw in the euro early June seems to have faded as preference for the US dollar has been rising. We are still bearish on the currency and would wait for higher levels to go short; we lowered our entry level to 1.1310 (from 1.1410) with a first target at 1.11.

EUR/GBP: Sterling has been one of the weakest currencies in the past month due to the rise in price volatility we observe in June (GBP tends to perform poorly when VIX rises). Hence, momentum on EURGBP is bullish, with traders buying the dip each time the pair consolidates. EURGBP currently trades at the high of its 3-year range at around 0.9050 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310 - 0.93 range); the pair could reach new highs in the near term if volatility remains high.

USD/JPY: We remain slightly bullish on the yen as a hedge against the short-term uncertainty. We recently saw that the upside gain on stocks remains limited and we are more confident in being long risk-off asset such as the US dollar and the Japanese yen. We will try to short some at 108.30 with a tight stop at 109.20 with a target at 107.

AUD/NZD: We went out of our short position on AUDNZD but we are confident that the pair could continue to consolidate to lower levels in the near to medium term. We will try to short some at higher levels (1.08) with a stop at 1.0910 and a first target at 1.0640.

Chart Of The Week

We recently saw that global trade volume collapse by 16.8% YoY in April, with advanced nations experiencing a titanic drop of nearly 25% (strongest contraction in history), which is usually indicative of an extremely negative sign in the economic activity. One important economic variable that practitioners use as a leading indicator for equities is the South Korean export data. Historically, it is known that the annual change in SK exports leads the profits cycle by 3 months and is currently pricing a significant deterioration in companies' earnings (trailing 12M EPS). This chart shows that exports were down nearly 24% YoY May; hence, should we expect equities to give up some of their recent strength?

It is extremely difficult to time reversals in the stock market, but our leading indicators are clearly not showing any signs of prosperity in equities in the 3 to 6 months to come. We are very cautious at the moment and strongly favor liquid and risk off assets.

