When we last covered Fedex Corporation (FDX) we made a bullish case on the company based on three different valuation measures, which we felt helped make an investment case. We were particularly thrilled to buy the company at one of its lowest price to sales ratios in two decades. We showed this chart at the time and asked if investors would get a better opportunity.

Source: When The Time Comes To Buy, You Won't Want To: FedEx Edition

Unfortunately, while we were focusing on the company valuations, a pandemic was brewing in the background. Fedex stock broke down hard in the "March Madness". It has since rebounded and now is jumping higher on the results. What is an investor to do at this point?

Q4-2019 results

As Q4-2019 results were released, investors breathed a collective sigh of relief. The results appeared "less bad" on several fronts. First, revenues came in stronger than expectations for the quarter. The May 31, 2020 quarter had two months of full-blown shutdown across many parts of the globe and it was impressive to see just a small revenue decline. The company also delivered much stronger adjusted GAAP profit numbers for the quarter.

Source: Fedex press release

On an annual basis, excluding goodwill impairment and pension liability changes, the company reported over $9.50 in earnings.

Source: Fedex press release

The Bull Case

We made the bull case the last time and it is not hard to see it again. If earnings are in a trough, then the stock is cheap. Wall Street usually has no problems drawing straight lines into infinity and this is one case where this is illustrated to perfection.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What is particularly telling here, though, is that analysts expect a very strong revenue rebound.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If you accept the revenue story, it is not too hard to accept the earnings story. After all, Fedex delivered $15.52 in adjusted earnings on revenues of $69.4 billion in 2019, so $18.00 on $90.00 billion implies weak margins all the way forward. Fedex should also benefit from the move to increased online shopping. If COVID is here to stay for another year or so, the revenue story may have even more legs. If we are thus buying it at 16X 2021 earnings, with a growth story in front of us, how can we go wrong?

The Bear Case

The bear case has a few different components, but they are all captured adequately by the slide below.

Source: Fedex 8-K

Essentially bears point to the fact that revenues would have been far worse if Fedex Ground Segment had not picked up the slack dropped by Fedex Express Segment. This is correct. The Express segment is one that creates the most profits for Fedex and the drop in the last 12 months is very distressing.

The second part of the story is that capital expenditures are just incredibly high yet to fall in love with the company. Fedex blew through almost $6.0 billion in capex last fiscal year and that was almost 5 times its annual income. Fedex still plans to spend almost $5.0 billion in 2021 and as we can see, its capex has continued to be rather impressive for a $36 billion market capitalization company.

Data by YCharts

Where we stand

The earnings story is possibly there and Fedex certainly could generate $18.00 of earnings down the line as it assumes modest margins. But we are having increasing doubts whether earnings are actually telling us anything meaningful at this stage. The free cash flow or lack of thereof is a more concerning area for us. Certainly bulls can point to the fact that while capital expenditures are high, they are an offset to the high depreciation expense. But capital expenditures have continued to outstrip operating cash flow over the past four years and will likely do so in the next 12 months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is also a downside to the revenues and margins as Fedex is competing against United Parcel Services Inc. (UPS) and Amazon (AMZN). Fedex has also limited its flexibility in this cycle by increasing debt at a rather brisk pace.

Data by YCharts

Both S&P and Moody's have Fedex debt outlook as negative and we believe a rating cut is highly likely unless the company acts quickly. A rating cut would put it at the last rung of investment grade. A two tier cut into junk land would also not be out of the question as both rating agencies had put Fedex on negative watch prior to the pandemic. Fedex's operating cash flow will likely be under its capital expenditure guidelines for the year and net debt should increase by about $1 billion in the next 12 months thanks to $700 million in dividends.

How will Fedex protect its credit rating and continue to fund its business? The obvious choice is a dividend elimination as it frees up $700 million of cash. We, however, think this will not help much as Fedex will still be free cash flow negative into 2022, even without paying dividends. The only way out here for the company is a massive equity issuance, possibly diluting share counts by 10-20%. That would create $6-$8 billion of debt reduction and allow maintaining the dividend. The recent rise in stock price is a rather perfect opportunity for the company to do so and we would watch for that as the analysts start gushing in upgrades.

If Fedex loses its window though to issue equity, it certainly has a good chance of cutting its dividend. Based on all the information, Fedex has a "High" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 33%-50% probability of dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

Fedex has continued to disappoint investors and we don't see a material free cash flow improvement over the next 24 months to warrant a buy rating. In fact, if Fedex loses this narrow window to issue equity at decent prices, there is likely a serious downside case to be made as it gets downgraded to junk status. At $163 and change, the stock is perhaps a tad overvalued for its prospects over the next 24 months. We recommend investors exit the company.

Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

TIPRANKS: SELL

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.