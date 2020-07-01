Since mattresses are not essential items, many people will likely postpone their purchases until COVID-19 is contained and the economy improves.

The company has taken measures to help preserve cash and should have enough liquidity to go through this crisis.

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF) (TSX: “ZZZ”) had a challenging Q1 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus that happened towards the end of the quarter. The company has taken several measures to preserve cash and should have enough liquidity to go through this health care crisis. However, the recovery is expected to be slow for Sleep Country.

As many Canadians are struggling with their finances, it may be challenging for them to replace their mattresses and put this as their priority. In addition, a good chunk of its sales come from people buying new mattresses when they move from one place to another. As long as the virus is not contained, housing resales may not rebound back to the level before the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, we expect Sleep Country’s road to recovery to be a lengthy one. Although its shares appear to be attractive, this stock is only suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon willing to take on some risks.

Recent Development: Q1 2020 Highlights

Sleep Country reported a challenging Q1 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that happened towards the end of the quarter. Its same store sales growth declined by 0.9% in the quarter as strong SSSG of 13.1% in January and February was offset by a sharp decline of 26.8% in March. Its operating EBITDA margin also contracted to 18.4% in Q1 2020 from 19.7% in Q1 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

A slower recovery expected

While we expect most of Sleep Country’s stores to be open by the end of H1 2020, the recovery process may not be very smooth. This is because mattresses and its accessories are not essential products people need to replace right now. In addition, a lot of the sales in the past were driven by people moving and replacing their mattresses in the same time. In a post COVID-19 world where there may be multiple waves of pandemic, the number of home resales will likely not recover quickly. In fact, RBC in its latest economic outlook states that the “number of transactions will recover only gradually and unevenly” across Canada. In addition, Canadians switching from one rental unit to another rental unit will likely be limited as many people will want to practice social distancing. Besides fewer people moving from one place to another, people may not be going out to its brick-and-mortar stores as often as before the COVID-19 crisis, therefore, it will remain challenging to grow its revenues as majority of its revenue still come from its physical stores.

Sleep Country should have enough liquidity to go through the challenge

Due to the uncertainty related to COVID-19, it is important to have enough liquidity for Sleep Country in order to go through this crisis. Steps executed to preserve cash include: temporarily suspending its dividend, halting its share repurchases, postponing capital expenditures relating to store renovations, applying for the government’s wage subsidy program, pausing the 2nd phase implementation of its ERP, etc. Sleep Country has recently secured an additional C$50 million in credit facility and has over C$100 million in unencumbered liquidity. This should help it go through this crisis assuming that there are no massive store closures again in the second half of 2020 and 2021.

Valuation Analysis

Sleep Country’s 5-year average forward P/E ratio was 16.3x. Since we are anticipating a slower recovery, a conservative P/E ratio of 13x is desired. Using this ratio and its expected EPS of C$1.50 per share in 2021, we derive our target price of C$19.50 per share by the end of 2021. This is about 22.2% above its current share price.

2020E 2021E Adjusted EPS $0.75 $1.50 P/E Ratio 13 13 Price Target (C$) $19.50 Total Return (%) 22.2%

Risks and Challenges

Although COVID-19 appears to be receding in Canada, there may be multiple waves of pandemic. If store closures are to reappear again, it may result in significant decline in its sales. As many people are forced to expand their balance sheet in order to meet their financial needs, replacing their old mattresses may not be their priorities. Besides the possibility of multiple waves of pandemic, Sleep Country also faces intense competition especially from other online retailers. Therefore, its gross margin may be compressed further.

Investor Takeaway

Sleep Country is attractively valued at this price. However, investors should keep in mind that the road to recovery could be a bumpy and a lengthy one. Therefore, this stock is only suitable for patient investors willing to take on some risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.