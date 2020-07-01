Combination of the two entities will also be very costly from platform and brand point of view, while political and cultural risks will also be a significant headwind.

However, both companies are lagging behind on development of key mobility solutions and electrification.

On paper, FCA-PSA deal appears very attractive and seems to be a good fit for FCA's current strength in the U.S. pickup truck and SUV markets.

At a glance

At first glance, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) could easily appear as an attractive investment, especially after the mega-merger with PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) which will create the fourth largest auto manufacturer in the world.

FCAU has also been the best performing legacy U.S. auto manufacturer, or, in other words, has fallen the least over the last 3 years.

With a strong presence in the highest margin pickup truck and SUV space, FCAU also owns some of the most well-known US auto brands.

FCAU also has one of the most profitable automotive segments from the three major US manufacturers - both on gross profitability due to its success in the pickup truck and SUV space and on operating profitability due to its efficient operations in North America, LATAM, and small exposure to Europe.

For these reasons, on the surface, FCAU appears as a relatively attractive business to own, but issues start to appear once one begins to scratch the surface.

Why is FCA so desperate for a deal

Why is such a good performing and profitable company then so desperate to merge with a European OEM?

To start with, FCAU has been lagging behind its major US peers, GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F), in a big way on developing its own autonomous vehicles. Although the technology itself is still years away from providing fully autonomous driving experience, in its current state, it allows for an important premium feature - the autopilot. This is slowly becoming a must-have feature for all high-end vehicles and will very quickly become a prerequisite across all vehicle classes. As I will show later, FCAU is nowhere near its major U.S. peers in that regard.

FCAU also has no exposure to the largest auto market in the world - China.

FCAU also appears to be late in electrification and looking extensively into EV start-ups to catch up with competition.

The world's carmakers, led by BMW and Volkswagen, are planning to crank up electric car production after 2020, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and surprisingly Toyota look like laggards, according to BMI Research. Source: forbes.com

Poor management decisions, alongside significant deleveraging, are perhaps the main reasons why FCAU has missed on making key investments years ago.

FCAU also has another disadvantage to its legacy U.S. peers, and this is a well-established financing arm. Although financing arms do come with some risks, such as increased exposure to the second-hand car market and the risk loan defaults, they also provide important competitive advantages over pure play OEMs:

financing provides additional driver of sales growth, especially at a time with historically low interest rates;

these arms provide a counter-cyclical buffer and steady income at times when automotive sales are experiencing difficulties;

The smoothening effect on GM's and F's operating profitability of these financing arms is shown below.

Finally, FCAU's free cash flow appears to be more vulnerable to those of its peers as the company's net profit plunged over the first three months of 2020 alongside the huge negative impact of the unwinding of working capital.

As a comparison, F's and GM's free cash flow margins were relatively less affected by recent events.

Another key factor was FCAU's current needs for higher Capex investments in its Jeep and Maserati brands.

The PSA deal - history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes

No, the quote above does not relate to FCA-PSA deal, but it does involve Chrysler and is an example of how mega deals could sound exciting only on paper. With lots of expected synergies, the exciting merger between Chrysler and Daimler back in 1998 has quickly turned into a bitter and disappointing experience.

Twenty years later and Fiat Chrysler was once again in a search of a new deal to, hopefully, this time, tap into these many synergies.

Thus, just a year ago, FCAU proposed a 50/50 merger with yet another large European OEM - Renault (OTC:RNSDF).

As the deal fell short due to political pressure, FCAU was very quick to find a new partner in the face of PSA. Acting so quickly to find a new partner makes this look like an act of desperation more than a strategic move. It seems that both FCAU and PSA need to catch with their large peers and quickly, but massive restructuring efforts are still lying ahead.

The positives - investments and synergies

Under the failed deal with Renault, the quoted synergies were of the amount of $5.6bn, while, now with PSA, they are around $1.5bn less or $4.1bn in total, which seems like a significant compromise.

These synergies breakdown as follows:

Now, just to remind you, we target annual synergies of at least €3.7 billion at steady state, with cumulative implementation costs of approximately €2.8 billion. And there are three major drivers for the synergies. The first driver, which accounts for 40% and relates to platform and powertrain convergence, optimizing our investments in R&D and improving manufacturing processes and tooling efficiencies. The second driver, also at 40%, is about purchasing savings, where we will leverage our larger scale to improve product costs and gain access to new suppliers, particularly for electric and high-tech components. And the third driver, which accounts for 20% of the total, will be related to multiple areas such as marketing, IT systems, logistics, and administration efficiencies. Source: FCA Earnings Conference call

So, 40% of the synergies will be platform convergence-related. A complex and costly process for sure, and as we will see down below, a process that is very likely to be much harder to achieve than it sounds.

Another 40% from bargaining power due to its larger scale is somehow more convincing, but very elusive as large scale is not really a competitive advantage in the sector at this point in time.

Finally, the last 20% will also be subject to increased implementation costs as integrating large U.S., French and Italian operations, alongside with small UK and German ones will be a no easy task from administrative, cultural, and, most importantly, political point of view. Even marketing synergies will be hard to achieve as the combined entity will own a very segmented brand portfolio.

Whether this time these synergies will be realized and restructuring costs will not skyrocket is far from certain. One thing seems certain, though. The combined entity will have a significantly larger pool of cash to deploy in mobility solutions, connectivity, BEVs and PHEVs and autonomous driving.

This does make sense, and geographical footprint could also be thrown in there as a reason for the deal. However, one big problem remains:

The restructuring efforts will be costly and will require significant investment at a time when a company should already be running lean and profitable business model, which allows it to invest heavily in these new platforms and seek partners.

The complications - brands, platforms, culture, and politics

To start with, the merged company will be a mess from a brand perspective. Although the two OEMs do complement each other in certain areas, such as FCAU providing luxury brand Maserati and Truck and SUV brands Jeep and RAM, the passenger car space will be very crowded with Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Vauxhall, Fiat, Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, and DS Automobiles.

At a time when automakers are focused on streamlining their platforms and brands to cope with the disruption in the sector, the combined FCA-PSA entity will find it extremely difficult to manage and restructure so many platforms and brands.

Ultimately, platforms for all these brands will need to be converged towards a much smaller number, similarly to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance current efforts to converge. Unfortunately, such a platform conversion is a long, costly and almost never a straightforward process.

At a time when the industry is being severely disrupted and increased investments in new mobility platforms are crucial, restructuring massive global operations is far from appealing.

This also leads to another significant risk with this merger - politics and culture. Although it's usually downplayed, politics play a crucial role in the automotive sector as it's often a large employer and strategic sector for any country alongside a source of national pride.

Owning some of the iconic U.S., French and Italian brands will without a doubt bring in some political tensions when it comes to downsizing and shifting production.

The recent loan to FCA backed by the Italian government due to the pandemic closures is a sign of things to come.

The loan has drawn criticism in Italy because FCA is working to merge with France-based PSA Group after moving its legal headquarters to the Netherlands in recent years. Source: europe.autonews.com

Politics and bureaucracy in the EU are significant problems, especially for cross-border entities. Cultural differences are yet another significant risk as the combined entity will have to unify many of its operations. Cultural differences were also to blame for the failed Chrysler-Daimler merger.

The seeds of post-merger disintegration were sown early when it became obvious that a "merger of equals" was actually a takeover of Chrysler by Daimler. And there were unbridgeable differences in the cultures of the two organizations. As is too often the case in acquisitions, the synergies were all on the surface. Source: hbr.org

Having said all that, it appears that problems and complications could easily outweigh the expected synergies, which themselves are far from certain. But there is one more problem that FCA-PSA will face.

No time to waste as competition in the AV space is fierce

Both companies are nowhere on autonomous driving. As Intel-Mobileye CEO suggested - significant consolidation in the industry is coming as many of the companies developing autonomous vehicles overlap in their efforts. On top of that, AVs would require a significant amount of R&D and Capex investments as well as expertise and technology in many different areas. Finally, as we are already seeing, it will take time until these platforms could be successfully monetized.

Simply looking at the most recent Navigant Research Leaderboard Grid and the most recent events in the industry, we could easily see how this consolidation is shaping up:

GM Cruise is partnering with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC);

Ford is teaming up with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) to invest in Argo;

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) have recently formed a JV;

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)-Mobileye as a current leader in ADAS is also working with Volkswagen;

Zoox will be acquired by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN);

There is still a lot of room left for deal-making and partnering in the field as the whole autonomous driving technology is very nuanced and requires significant investments in many different areas - from the sensors and the computing power to LiDAR maps and AI algorithms etc.

However, both FCAU and PSA are missing from the chart above and desperately need to catch up with competition. For now, both companies are partnering with Aptiv, while FCAU is also working alongside Waymo on Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) AV platform.

However, as we saw above, Aptiv seems to have already chosen an OEM partner in the face of Hyundai by forming a JV.

At the same time, Waymo is simply using FCAU's Chrysler Pacifica vans as a platform for its AI driver, and no meaningful collaboration seems to be taking place. Waymo has also chosen Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance as a preferred partner in Europe to provide the manufacturing know-how.

And finally, until fully self-driving technology is developed, ADAS systems provide an important premium feature for highly priced luxury vehicles. For example, GM's plan to revive its high-end Cadillac brand gravitate around the company's Super Cruise system which is already being implemented in a number of Cadillac models. Over-the-air updates are another important feature for premium brands.

With the proliferation of Teslas (NASDAQ:TSLA) and other premium EVs, legacy luxury brands that failed to adapt to the new technologies are suffering the most. That is why FCAU's premium brand Maserati has been a very poor performer recently.

Thus, failing to develop a strong AV platform is already taking its toll on premium car brands and will gradually have a more profound effect on mainstream brands. This places a huge pressure on the combined FCA-PSA company to catch up with competition or face more problems in the future.

Conclusion

At present, FCA and PSA both have important competitive advantages in certain areas, and on paper, the deal to merge seems like a no brainer. Although it is true that the two companies will most likely struggle more on their own, combining the two is not necessarily a formula for success.

To start with, platform and brand convergence will be a slow and very costly process. The two companies do complement each other on their geographical footprint, but in order to survive, many of their models will need to transition towards a single platform - just as Volkswagen did a long time ago and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is doing now. From a brand point of view, this will be a no easy task either as many of the combined entity's brands overlap.

Cultural differences are going to be a challenge as well, just as they did with the failed Chrysler-Daimler merger. Political tensions between Italy and France are likely to cause problems, and adding significant operations in the U.S. does not make the political situation any less complicated. At a time when hard decisions need to be made on downsizing or factory closures, this cross-border exposure will make things hard to navigate.

Finally, the two companies are lagging behind both in AV development and electrification. Although it will be easier to catch up in the latter space, the former is what is a real cause of concern. Even as a combined entity, FCA-PSA will find it extremely hard to catch up with its peers which will inevitably lead to more problems down the line.

