The firm's growth in the past decade shouldn't be ignored. It now has the fourth largest market share of capital market advisory revenue.

The investment bank should be able to offset some of this loss with bankruptcy and restructuring advising fees.

EVR's "bread and butter" is merger & acquisition advising, which has collapsed this year due to unfavorable market conditions and a drop in corporate earnings.

Investment Thesis

Boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Inc. (EVR) is the largest independent investment bank and fourth largest of all investment banks. It's been a tough year for EVR so far, although light is beginning to appear at the end of the tunnel.

In the past decade, the firm has experienced strong growth, largely due to rising merger & acquisition activity in the economy. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, management is well-aware of the need to shift toward a focus on restructuring, balance sheet management, and capital raising. Some of EVR's more well-capitalized corporate clients may not be interested in any of these activities, which means that EVR will instead need to adapt to advising more on acquisitions and investment opportunities.

While EVR should have no shortage of bankruptcy and restructuring advisory opportunities this year, especially in the energy and retail spaces, it remains to be seen just how badly the firm is damaged by the drop in M&A activity. However, with the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus already undergone this year, it's likely that financial markets will have recovered significantly by 2021, even if the real economy has not.

Given the rare 4% dividend yield, courtesy of the 21% stock price drop year-to-date, combined with the company's record of rapid dividend growth during bull markets, EVR looks like an interesting dividend growth opportunity today.

The Company

The largest portion of its revenue is derived from advisory services, in which it advises and underwrites various financial activity such as M&A, equity and debt issuance, IPOs, and restructurings. M&A advising has made up the bulk of its growth over the past decade. In 2019, the company advised on four of the five largest global M&A deals and was awarded "Deal of the Year" by The Deal for its work on the CVS acquisition of Aetna.

EVR has consistently grown its market share of advisory services over the past decade, having become the fourth largest ‚ even higher than Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC).

EVR also boasts a prestigious research arm, Evercore ISI, that covers over 800 companies in over 40 industries. In this age of unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy, EVR's macro analysts are in high demand.

Lastly, the company has a rapidly growing wealth management business with over $8 billion in assets under management, up from $2.5 billion in 2010.

The firm does not engage in commercial banking or trading activities, which is what makes it "independent."

M&A activity collapsed once the pandemic and its associated lockdowns set in around late March. Moreover, public companies temporarily paused equity issuance before ramping it up in May to raise capital.

Luckily, the firm does have the ability to offset some lost revenue from lower M&A activity with bankruptcy and restructuring advising. From the beginning of 2019 through the end of the first quarter, EVR advised eight of the ten largest bankruptcies.

With such depressed levels of M&A, analysts expect a more than 60% YoYcollapse in earnings in 2020. Revenue is expected to drop by around 25%, followed by an expected 20% rebound in 2021. So, even by the end of 2021, analysts still expect revenue to be 90% of its pre-COVID level. Unfortunately, they also expect earnings to fall by 4% per year, on average, over the next five years. In other words, the opinion of the professionals is that EVR's level of earnings will not reach its prior level even in the next five years. Rather, at the end of the next five years, earnings will be a mere ~82% of their pre-pandemic level.

That seems a bit pessimistic. In a lower-for-longer interest rate environment, I could see M&A activity making a resurgence. Favorable corporate credit market conditions coupled with a weak economy might spur more cheap debt-fueled acquisitions than otherwise as corporations try to offset lack of organic growth. Certainly, in the previous economic cycle, weak economic growth paired with low interest rates had that effect.

Until we get back to that state of tepid but positive economic growth, EVR should be able to offset the lack of M&A activity with bankruptcy and restructuring work.

The Dividend

Compared to the 4-year average dividend yield of 2.3%, the current 4% yield is quite high. Of course, that comes at a temporarily elevated payout ratio. By one EPS estimate for 2020, EVR is set to pay out 80.8% of earnings this year. Compare that to a payout ratio based on trailing twelve month earnings of 37.8%.

However, I do not believe that the dividend is significantly at risk unless markets experience a meltdown similar to the one in March. As of the end of March, EVR had $846 million in cash or short-term investments, compared to a quarterly dividend payout of ~$24 million. What's more, management has gone into cost-cutting mode and has reaffirmed its commitment to returning capital to shareholders, including through a dividend that "grows along with earnings."

Now, what does a dividend do that is supposed to grow along with earnings that are not growing (at least in the short term)? It will probably either remain flat this year or be raised by a minuscule amount. Since EVR doesn't have a terribly long dividend growth record to uphold and has expressed its desire to conserve as much cash as possible, I find it more likely that the dividend will remain flat. It could remain flat even for a few years, but assuming there's another bull market to follow after the current recession concludes, I believe the low-rates environment along with weak organic growth will be a favorable environment for EVR.

Assuming a slow recovery in the second half of 2020 and into 2021, I would expect meaningful dividend growth to resume in 2022. Even if dividend growth was only half the compound annual growth rate that it has achieved over the last ten years (~16%), that would still mark eight years of 8% dividend growth. If one bought shares today at a 4% starting yield, that would render a yield-on-cost after ten years of 7.4%.

Under these relatively conservative assumptions, EVR looks like a pretty solid long-term dividend growth investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.