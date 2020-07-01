Groupon has had to resort to its Goods marketplace to sustain cash flow during this time, a business it had planned on exiting.

Like it or not, the coronavirus will change the way we live for a long time. Businesses that depend on people getting together and organizing events, like Groupon (GRPN), will not only face near-term challenges but face an existential threat to their entire business model. Alongside other events-based internet companies like Eventbrite (EB), Groupon has lost a great deal of market value in the year-to-date, with shares down more than 60% so far:

Data by YCharts

Despite being now what seems like a value offering, Groupon is like a fish flailing on dry land. The key points investors should be aware of:

Groupon's flagship Local business is seeing weak trends even after the broader economy started to recover in May; search volumes and traffic still suggest that consumer interest in Groupon is low

The fundamental question here: will people still use services like Groupon in the post-coronavirus world? I think that they will, but at a far reduced rate. The way Groupon frames its ideal North American customer, summarized in the slide below from its latest earnings deck, is a telling signal:

Figure 1. Groupon's target customer Source: Groupon Q1 earnings deck

These days, this target young professional millennial is actually moving out of cities, and though the fact that young people have started socializing again has led to a recent spike in coronavirus cases, they aren't purchasing organized group events through companies like Groupon, which are often held with strangers - instead, people are choosing to socialize in their own small circles, via self-organized events.

Groupon, a business that was already losing momentum pre-pandemic (units growth in the Local business was in the single digits), may be nearing its end. Recently, in a bid to shore up enthusiasm for the stock, Groupon's chairman and co-founder Eric Lefkofsky bought an additional ~$5 million worth of shares and increased his stake to ~12% of the company, but investors would be wise to avoid buying the dip in this name.

Like many Internet businesses before it, very few companies can manage to retain scale and longevity beyond their period of initial popularity, and I fear that Groupon is looking at the end of the road.

Coronavirus has driven extremely poor trends

Let's start with the obvious: the coronavirus has completely decimated Groupon's business. We got a taste of that in Groupon's first-quarter results, shown in the table below, when poor performance in March brought down the entire quarter:

Figure 2. Groupon 1Q20 results Source: Groupon 1Q20 earnings release

Revenue in the quarter sank -35% y/y to $374.2 million; gross profit dollars, the more closely-watched top-line metric for Groupon, also fell -34% y/y to $201.2 million. Note, however, that Groupon was no stranger to declines: in the fourth quarter, Groupon's revenue was already trending at a -23% y/y rate of decline.

Of course, when combining March with a relatively strong January and February, Q1's results were still deceptively stronger than Groupon's new baseline. The impact of the coronavirus actually bottomed out in April, as we can see in Groupon's monthly linearity chart below. And though Groupon notes that trends in the flagship Local business have improved slightly in May (green line below), May is still below where March was.

Figure 3. Groupon post-Q1 trends Source: Groupon Q1 earnings deck

This is a dire picture to paint for Q2, where Groupon has declined to provide specific guidance but instead vaguely noted that there will be a "decline in gross billings and gross profit vs. 1Q2020 due to full quarter of lower demand and elevated refunds resulting from COVID-19." Wall Street consensus, reported by Yahoo Finance, pegs Groupon's Q2 revenue at down -65% y/y.

What can also be seen in the chart above is that Groupon has relied on sales of Goods to sustain revenue and cash flow. The company has turned to selling mundane, high-demand items like masks and hand sanitizer recently - which makes Groupon more of a common merchant than a true, differentiated internet business.

Note that this move drags Groupon backwards from its plan to exit the low-margin Goods business. In its year-end 2019 report, Groupon described its strategy to leave the Goods business as follows:

Our management team and board have been evaluating the role of Goods in our ecosystemfor some time. Goods’ contribution to gross profit has been declining for four quarters, but ithas historically been a meaningful engagement tool for Local shoppers and its overall impacton the business extended beyond its direct contribution to gross profit. Recently we’ve seenengagement with our Goods inventory shift meaningfully lower, driven in large part by ourinability to compete in a fiercely competitive, and in some cases, economically irrational retaillandscape. In 2019, we were devoting about 40% of our site impressions to a category that wasonly delivering about 20% of our gross profit and no longer generating the cross-shopping behavior or customer activation activity to continue to justify this investment."

Note that Goods is still on the chopping block, with the company planning to start transitioning the Goods marketplace to a fully third-party operated model as early as Q2. So excluding the temporary sale of Goods on the Groupon marketplace, Groupon's actual revenue/gross profit dollar decline would have been much worse.

One more thing to note: Groupon's Google search traffic volumes also corroborate that recovery has been slow. The chart below, taken from Google Trends, shows the search volume frequency for the term "Groupon" since the start of the year. The first week of January was the strongest and indexed at 100; the previous week indexed at 51, or approximately half of January's volumes.

Figure 4. Groupon search volumes Source: Google Trends

Despite plans to cut costs, current cash burn raises a red flag

We're also worriedly monitoring Groupon's cash burn. Unsurprisingly, Groupon's free cash flow burn soared in the most recent Q1, with free cash flow losses of -$247.0 million growing 49% y/y versus the prior Q1. On a full-year basis, Groupon burned through roughly $78 million of cash over the trailing twelve months, but with Q1's accelerated burn rate plus the expectation of a substantially worse Q2, I fear that the forward-looking cash burn will be more acute.

Figure 5. Groupon cash burn Source: Groupon 1Q20 earnings release

As of the end of May, Groupon noted that it had fairly ample cash balances of $767 million on its books, which is the good news. The company has also implemented cost reductions and layoffs that are expected to drive $125 million of annualized cost savings in 2021 ($100 million of impact in 2020). It's unclear, however, how much of these savings will be realized in cash (versus savings counted against stock-based comp and other non-cash expenses).

Figure 6. Groupon coronavirus response Source: Groupon Q1 earnings deck

The other fact that investors should be aware of is that Groupon's ~$767 million of cash doesn't come free and clear of debt. As of the end of March, Groupon had $150 million of short-term debt and $218.4 million of convertible debt (due in April 2022); the company also drew down an additional $50 million on its revolver in April (bringing total draws to $200 million out of $400 million in total capacity, per Groupon's 10-K). So in truth, Groupon's net cash position is really only around ~$350 million.

Key takeaways

Don't get caught in the Groupon value trap. It's unclear if consumers will gravitate back to Groupon in the post-coronavirus world; recent company-provided trends through May and Google Trends search data through June suggests the recovery will be very slow, if it recovers at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.