Trainline (OTCPK:TNLIF) (OTCPK:TNLIY) is a train ticketing company with a significant presence in the U.K. There are some strengths to its business but I don’t see a sustainable moat, and there are political risks which may cloud longer-term returns. I don’t find the stock attractive at its current price.

Trainline: A Well-Known Branded Product

The U.K. government in the 1990s broke up the nationalized train monopoly. What resulted was a messy combination of operators and one of the results of this was that it was overly complex to buy tickets, as there was a plethora of pricing options even for the same journey. This was around the time that consumers started to buy tickets on the Internet in significant numbers.

Born of this need, Trainline was an offshoot of some train operators, who wanted to standardize their ticketing websites. Over time, it built a brand and became the go-to website for a lot of British train travellers when researching trips and/or buying tickets.

The company describes itself without humility as “the world's leading independent rail and coach travel platform.” It does have a business across Europe, Russia and Japan but the reality is that the U.K. is most of the business. There is a direct to consumer business and also what the company terms “Trainline 4 (sic.) Business,” its business to business offering where it offers a white label solution to train operators, travel agencies and the like.

Source: Company annual report 2019

Trainline’s Business Model

Train operators could do this themselves (many do), but by acting as a multi-customer platform, the company believes that its platform is better and therefore more attractive, both to travellers and to train companies. Its platform is described thus:

What’s Trainline’s Moat?

One of the challenges here is whether other companies could easily replicate this business. Consider this comment from the latest annual report: “B2B ticket sales were impacted by the loss of the Egencia B2B contract in March 2019.” In other words, the company’s product may be relatively interchangeable with competitors, such that a customer like Egencia could swap one out and another in. That sounds like it has the makings of commodity pricing in the long term.

Like any online ticketing platform, there are ways in which Trainline could seek to build a defensible position, for example through its relationships with operators and also its customer relationships.

However, from the train operator’s perspective, I see little reason to build a deep relationship with Trainline versus competitors. Consider for example the website’s “Splitsave” functionality whereby it may offer a number of stage tickets for a journey which due to the U.K.’s unnecessarily complicated ticket pricing works out cheaper than a single end-to-end ticket for the same journey. While this feature may appeal to some passengers, it basically eats into the profit of the train operators so is against their financial interest. Trainline may be a useful distribution platform but clearly, there are benefits to keeping other platforms around to keep it on its toes.

As for customer relationships, my own observation is that most travellers don’t want a very deep relationship with a train ticketing website, they are focused on price and/or convenience. The switching costs are low so the platform is not especially sticky. If there are viable alternatives they will use them.

For example, sometimes if using the Trainline website myself I see a coach ticket offered on National Express (OTC:NXPGF) (OTC:NXPGY) services. I can then almost as easily go onto the National Express website to buy it as to stick with a purchase on the Trainline website.

I also don’t see any technology moat for Trainline, at least in terms of what is visible from the front end. It doesn’t feel much different to any other transport booking website. I don’t doubt that integrating vast amounts of pricing data and ticket rules requires time and skill, but the same is true of other travel ticketing websites too.

Now, it’s not essential for a company to have a moat, but I think it’s worth pointing out here that in essence, Trainline is a quality player in an area which may ultimately tend towards commodity pricing.

This Space Has Political Risks

If it wasn’t for U.K. transport politics, Trainline wouldn’t ever have existed, but the hand that gives can also takes away. There is a long-term dissatisfaction with the way the U.K. train system has been run post-privatisation., and ticket prices are a key visible element within this. So the Transport Secretary recently suggested that ticketing could move to a concession structure with a single operator, along the lines of the London Underground model.

This could be a big risk to Trainline. However, it could actually also be a big opportunity: as the dominant player in this space, the company would be in a prime position to win any such contract. So I don’t see the political risks around ticketing as necessarily bad, but I do think the lack of long-term visibility they engender could weigh on Trainline’s stock price.

Trainline’s Finances Don’t Inspire Confidence

The company listed last year when KKR cashed out their investment, so one wouldn’t have expected them to leave much fat in the newly-listed business.

The financial reporting in the annual report is a bit disjointed: for a 140-page annual report, I would have liked less bragging about the company’s soft attributes like workforce composition, and a more straightforward presentation of its numbers. However, a couple of things stand out.

First, the company got its lenders to waive the financial covenant in its revolving credit facility due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. This worked and the lenders presumably felt confident since they agreed to the waiver. But it does make one wonder how well the company is run if, the year after it floated, it needs (or deems it prudent, at least) to waive its financial covenant due to a downturn in business which while unusual was not entirely unforeseeable.

Secondly, while the company does generate growing free cash flow, its earnings so far are paltry.

Source: Company annual report 2019

Even using the adjusted number, at today’s share price (436p) the most recent year’s earnings represent a P/E of 54. The company confusingly describes as “FY20” something which mostly took place in calendar 2019 not 2020 – again, a sign of poor focus in their financial reporting, to my mind – but the current year including COVID-19 is likely to do worse, so even the forward P/E at this point is 54, or higher.

If Trainline is a tech platform with a long runway and the ability to extract significant incremental revenue from existing relationships, 54 might seem like a steep but justifiable multiple. But I don’t think it has the moat or earnings capacity that makes tech stocks trade at such multiples.

Conclusion: Ticketline Is Not Worth Its Current Price

Despite its strengths, Ticketline lacks financial strength and the proven ability to grow earnings strongly. Its business model doesn’t inspire confidence for me that it will overcome those challenges in the medium to long term. I think its current valuation multiples make sense for a more robust, scaleable, profitable tech business not a ticketing business in a messy, often highly-regulated sector, so I regard it as overpriced currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.