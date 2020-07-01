Over the past several weeks, we have seen so-called "vaccine" stocks, the airlines, hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, amusement parks, etc., perform particularly poorly as rising case growth across the South and Western parts of the United States have made investors question the pace of reopening. One needn't be a scientist to foresee that there will be waves of optimism and pessimism around the potential for some of these businesses to operate as normal, and at times, sentiment will move too far in either direction.

Live Nation (LYV) is perhaps the company most exposed to a return to normal as large crowd gatherings like those for concerts and sporting events are likely to be the last activity governments permit to reopen. Indeed, the recent spikes in states like Florida and Texas after they opened bars may further increase the hesitance of government officials to permit 20,000 people to be in an indoor arena. While still up nearly 30% from their April low, shares of LYV have declined nearly 25% since early June. Given this drop, some investors may be tempted to buy the dip. However, given the uncertainty the business faces and the current valuation, I believe LYV is uninvestable at these levels and would steer clear of the stock.

Live Nation is the premier producer of live events, namely concerts, though it also sells tickets for sporting events. Using its 2019 financials as a way to understand what its "normal" business is like is a useful exercise. At $9.4 billion, concerts accounts for about 80% of the company's revenue with ticketing and sponsorships the rest. Now, in reality, essentially 100% of the business is tied to large events, because there are no tickets or sponsorships to sell if these events are barred from happening. The company held 40,256 concerts in 2019, 70% of which were in North America, meaning the company is disproportionately impacted by US public health policies.

Now in 2019, the company generated $499 million in adjusted free cash flow, which is to say operating cash flow less maintenance capital expense of $151 million. The company has been aggressively growing, so its actual cash usage on investing activities last year was $691 million. As investors learned in 2014-2016 in many MLPs, maintenance cap-ex is a somewhat subjective measure as ultimately some "growth" spending is needed to offset the natural decline of some business lines to sustain the overall business's profitability. To be clear, I am not suggesting that the $151 million number is incorrect; rather, that this free cash flow number should not be taken as entirely analogous to a company that generates positive cash flow after spending on both maintenance and growth projects.

Still taking this number for what it is, LYV has a 5.5% adjusted free cash flow yield based on 2019 results, which for a company in what had been a growth industry, is a reasonable valuation. However, the industry is no longer growing. Indeed, per the last earnings call, management expects "an operational cash burn rate of approximately $150 million per month for the rest of the year, prior to interest expense, debt payments, capital expenditures and other nonoperational items."

In other words, the company expects to burn $1.35 billion in cash between April and December of this year. 9 months of debt payments and cap-ex are likely to be at least another $300 million. Now, given the increasingly bleak outlook for concerts this year and some ancillary revenue from virtual events, let's say the company can do 20% better than this projection. That still means that the company will burn $1.3 billion this year. That's about $6 per share in cash burn. Pre-COVID-19, LYV shares were trading in the $70 to $75 range. So, if you felt that starting January 1, 2021, life would be normal, that would mean shares should be in the $64 to $69 today, which is its old trading range less the $6 per share in cash flow burn between now and year end. Now, I think most of us would say that's quite optimistic. Indeed, the company, in my view, will burn substantially more cash into 2021, and operating cash flow is unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 trends for several years.

Investors also need to be aware that LYV's cash position is a bit more complicated than it might seem at first glance. As of 3/31, the company had $3.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents. However, you pay for a concert ticket before you actually attend the show. As a consequence, Live Nation sits on your cash as unearned revenue until the show occurs. Of course, the company can spend this money, and normally there is no problem because there are constantly new concerts being added to schedule as to replace those occurring, so this client cash can provide a stable source of liquidity. It's analogous in some ways to how Warren Buffett describes Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) "float" of insurance premiums he can invest. However, this presupposes a stable or even growing float, which LYV won't have for some time.

The $1.3 billion in cash needs that Live Nation has for this year are well in excess of its own free cash position of $817 million. Now, it can spend event-related deferred revenue or borrow under its $963 million revolving debt capacity, which it will likely have to do this year. However, investors need to realize that in essence the company is borrowing from the future. When these concerts eventually happen, the company will be booking revenue but they won't generate the same amount of cash, since they already have that cash today and are in fact spending it to sustain themselves. As a consequence, LYV's cash flow trends are likely to lag its revenue trends, especially because they will have a long backlog of events to fill before launching new ones.

One other risk is that the longer this goes on, the more consumers will push for refunds. In their Q1 report, LYV noted that "over 90%" of fans are holding onto tickets instead of taking refunds. The longer this goes on, and the more likely it seems that concerts won't be happening this year and perhaps not in early 2021 either, more consumers may choose refunds, another potential liquidity drain. Government officials are also likely to have a "walk before running" approach with fewer events to start, lengthening the time over which LYV conducts these concerts. Consumers may also, even at the margin, be hesitant to attend big gatherings, hurting ticket sales or ticket prices. Even when there is a vaccine, will people rush to take it, or will they fear side effects? These are all risks.

Consequently, investors should expect Live Nation to burn cash not just in 2020 but also likely through 2021. Indeed given the deferred revenue vs. actual event discrepancy, the company is unlikely to generate positive free cash, even on an adjusted basis, until 6+ months after live events start (and this assumes that once they start, they aren't shut back down). In other words, I would expect LYV to be burning cash flow at least through Q2 2021. And from there, it is likely to be a prolonged period to return to the pre-COVID-19 run rate.

The absolute best case for this recovery may be H1 2022, and between now and then, the company will have spent about $2 billion in cash to survive. Even then, investors may demand a "pandemic discount" on the stock for some time given the fear COVID-19 proves not to be a 1 in a 100-year event. In this "best case," the company will have burnt $2 billion over a period when it would have been expected to generate at least $1 billion and may still be working through its backlog of events. And, it will be operating in a vulnerable rather than growing industry. Rebuilding its cash balance and paying down incremental debt would likely be a multiyear process from here. In other words, investors would be looking at a lost 4 or 5 years relative to the hope at the start of this year.

In the worst case, more show cancellations lead to more cash refunds, further draining liquidity, and live events don't really begin in significant frequency until H2 2021 or later, at which point the company's ability to fund itself without seeking outside capital, either via debt markets or dilutive equity issuance, becomes questionable.

Given the need to focus on its balance sheet once life becomes "normal," a 5.5% free cash flow yield of 2019 numbers is only plausible if investors believe the best case is a certainty. In reality, though, there are clear downside risks, and every day without shows results in more cash burn. As investors grow increasingly worried about this scenario, I could see shares retest their April lows. Simply put, even down substantially from pre-COVID-19 levels, the risk in shares of LYV is tilted strongly to the downside, and I would avoid shares entirely. Indeed, at $45 per share, I believe investors can profit by betting that shares are going to fall as the market realizes how long of a rebound the company faces. I would recommend shorting shares at these levels with a target of $30. At $30, investors would be discounting an incremental $2 billion in lost value vs. today, similar to the potential cash burn through H1 2021, and as such, at that level, LYV would be more fairly reflecting the risk to its business.

