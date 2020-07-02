In Monday’s trade, shares of Boeing (BA) gained 14.4% on news of a series of certification flights that should eventually send the Boeing 737 MAX back to commercial service (if supporting demand exists) by year-end. After hours, shares dipped as Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) cancelled its order for 97 Boeing aircraft and at the time of writing Boeing shares have given up around $12 out of the $24 gain in share prices. When it comes to that price movement in either direction, I'm indifferent as the pop was expected, but for fundamentals to significantly improve Boeing needs a re-certified MAX and a robust market. Even with the first certification flight carried out, there should be the realization that the path forward is a long and complex one.

Source: Norwegian

The cancellation by Norwegian is obviously placed in the Boeing 737 MAX context and that's not completely unjustified, but it suffices to say that it does not tell the full story on how Norwegian ended up in this position. The link between the Boeing 737 MAX and Norwegian’s cancellation is the obvious angle, but there's another angle to Norwegian’s story that I will highlight in this report.

Mega orders with Boeing and Airbus

We can kick off Norwegian’s story with its order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 22 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in January 2012. The airline didn’t stop there as it also purchased 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft from Airbus and obtained purchase rights for another 100 Boeing 737 MAX and 50 Airbus A320neo. We’ve seen mega orders, and in recent years, those mega orders became bigger and bigger over time. But this order for 222 aircraft plus 150 options in 2012 - it’s a big questionable order. Even by today’s standards this order would be considered unrealistically big.

Including options, the order with Boeing can be valued north of $11B while the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) order would be valued $7.5B. That means that in 2012, an airline with a fleet of 68 aircraft purchased 222 aircraft plus 150 options valued $18.5B while it didn’t even clear $100 million in profits that year. Call it what you want. I call the orders placed with Boeing and Airbus overly ambitious.

Mega cancellation with Boeing

Source: Norwegian

From mega orders can come mega cancellations. That is the news Boeing received on Monday as Norwegian zeroed its backlog with Boeing. Our Boeing Backlog monitor available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum shows that Norwegian indeed had 97 aircraft on order: 92 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and five Boeing 787-9s. We estimated the total value of these aircraft to be $5.4B. That’s a big pill to swallow for Boeing: Norwegian is the third biggest customer for the Boeing 737 MAX in Europe measured by backlog and the second-biggest airline customer for the type in Europe.

So, there's no doubt that this is an incredibly big blow to Boeing. One thing, however, is not stressed nearly enough and that's chances are closer to 1 than to 0 that Boeing already anticipated this order cancellation. In 2018, Boeing adopted a new revenue recognition accounting standard (ASC 606) which applies a set of criteria for recognizing a contracted backlog beyond what existed with a firm purchase agreement with the customer. Each month, Boeing updates its orders and deliveries overview. By simply subtracting orders from deliveries, you get the backlog for which a firm purchase contract exists. On top of that Boeing applies the additional criteria for recognizing the contracted backlog. It's not known which boxes need to be checked to pass the test, but we do know that Boeing does provide information on this - not split out by customer but by aircraft family. We have observed the development of elimination of backlog via this ASC 606 standard and found that for many airlines the orders do end up in the ASC 606, if you will as a prelude to cancellation, when the customer is facing financial difficulties and Boeing no longer expects customer to be able to pay for the aircraft.

This is where I think investors should be mindful, and reporting by news outlets fail to mention a key point: Nowhere has it been mentioned that these aircraft are highly likely to be accounted for in the ASC 606 tally that Boeing provides (accessible to everyone). We often do see that the prelude of the cancellation and the actual cancellation are treated the same either by media or by the reader and in some sense you are not wrong in doing so because I have never seen an ASC 606 adjustment being reverted, but as a reader you should be extremely well aware that there's a difference. Boeing currently has net orders including ASC 606 adjustments of -602 units. Monday’s cancellation news covering 97 aircraft is not going to bring that tally to -699 units.

The explanation

We did our homework and went the extra mile for our readers. When we write the monthly order and delivery overviews, we try to connect ASC 606 to particular customers. It’s one of the elements that sets our monthly order and delivery overviews apart and it's one of the things that makes Boeing Backlog Monitor developed for The Aerospace Forum more useful. In April, we reviewed the order and delivery data for March and we observed that five Boeing 787s were added to the ASC 606 tally and 139 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. It’s quite a time-consuming task to narrow down which specific orders could be in the ASC 606 tally because Boeing doesn’t provide any names of the customer for that part of the backlog update. However, we connected the Boeing 787 with the Boeing 737 MAX, and with some customers of which we knew they had financial difficulties and by doing so the customer that rolls out as the customer behind the prelude to the cancellation is Norwegian. So, we had the prelude of the cancellation back in March and we now have the formal cancellation notice in June. How will Boeing recognize this cancellation? That's easy: The prelude of the cancellation has now turned into a formal contract cancellation, which means that the ASC 606 adjustments go down by 97 units and the formal cancellation goes up by 97. On a net-basis, you will still see the -699 units (not accounting for any other cancellations). That's where investors should be very mindful about just taking numbers and feast on cancellation news twice, because what seems like a blow to Boeing is something Boeing already anticipated months ago.

Busted growth and high fixed costs

There's a connection between the MAX issues and the cancellation. However, there's also a connection between the cancellation and the current market environment and Norwegian’s financial position. The bottom line is really simple, while the Boeing 737 MAX crisis has hurt Norwegian the airline really hasn’t been in a great spot to cope with a demand shock. What are we seeing now? Exactly that… a demand shock.

In 2012, the airline committed to buying 222 aircraft and 150 purchase rights while having a fleet of just 68 aircraft. The airline positioned itself to grow significantly targeting to grow to the size of Ryanair (RYAAY) quite rapidly. There's nothing bad with being ambitious, but easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF), Ryanair (RYAAY) and Wizzair, they all compete for the same buck trying to be the low-cost carrier king of Europe. So, Norwegian was very ambitious in a highly-competitive market. Now, having growth aspirations is not a bad thing as it also unlocks scale advantages. What's somewhat less likable about Norwegian’s growth trajectory is that it's fueled by debt. In 2014, the airline started to increase its debt from less than €400 million to €5.3B by the end of 2019 and over €6B by Q1 2020. Revenues didn’t even grow closely to that at 179% while EBIT margins went from 2.8% to 2%.

Figure 1: Full year results 2018 and 2017 Norwegian (Source: Norwegian)

The growth in debt certainly didn’t translate into better performance. Obviously, the grounding of the MAX plays a role. If we look at 2018, the year prior to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, then we see that Norwegian had a hard time controlling costs as the company suffered fuel hedge losses. So, you can blame the Boeing 737 MAX, but even absent of the Boeing 737 MAX problems Norwegian was high on debt and costs. In part, this is because of issues with the Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) turbofans on the Boeing 787 fleet for which the company was compensated by Rolls Royce.

Back to 2019: A quick calculation shows that the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in 2019 led to roughly $45 million in missed profits for the 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the fleet and at most $40 million for the 16 aircraft that didn’t enter service with Norwegian in 2019. So, the contribution of the MAX crisis to the $165 million loss is notable yet small with the debt profile in mind.

The pain Norwegian is suffering is because it went on a debt-fueled expansion spree that didn’t translate into better financial results. So, you can blame Boeing, but it's Norwegian that had a cost structure it could not control and went on a painful long-haul, low-cost adventure. Norwegian is hardly the first airline that burns its hands on long-haul low cost operations. Primera Air and Wow Air tried long-haul low-cost, which resulted in bankruptcy for both. Norwegian just was the airline that kept on trying, believing it could succeed. Maybe they also didn’t have an option there as the company needed to become profitable as debt repayments started closing in. The airline maneuvered itself in an unsustainable position blinded by debt and growth ambitions and the airline didn’t remove its blindfold until Bjørn Kjos stepped down after 17 years at the helm of the company.

What doesn’t help the company either is how the airline does business when purchasing aircraft. To make growth more affordable, the airline has been leasing its aircraft or arrange sale-and-leaseback agreements. It sounds pretty clever to lease so you make monthly lease payments instead of having to make pre-delivery payments to Boeing or Airbus starting two years before the aircraft will be delivered and a final delivery payment typically 40% to 60% of the purchase price. However, whereas an owned asset provides non-cash costs in the form of depreciation, leased aircraft are fixed monthly cash items that you can’t really dodge. Sale-and-lease back transactions sound nice as you sell the asset and receive cash and then pay the lease from that asset, but if demand falls or an airline has more aircraft than its network needs - a leased asset provides a fixed cost for years as these aircraft are usually on 7-12 year lease terms. Norwegian has leased over 80% of its fleet and t has fixed monthly payments. This sounds very familiar to Jet Airways’ fleet structuring, another airline that went out of business because it didn’t have a clear business plan.

Norwegian is still around, but to make debt payments and remain in business it has been selling assets and stakes. With 80% of the fleet leased there simply are not many assets to sell to make debt payments or improve liquidity. Besides that, selling aircraft and leasing them back results in swapping balance sheet value for fixed monthly cost plus a bit of a cash, hardly a good trade. Alternatively, the airline could shrink, but that would leave a smaller airline with the same debt load, which hardly can be called a solution.

How bad things have been for Norwegian becomes clear when we consider that the airline couldn’t make lease payments any longer and AerCap (AER) switched to cash accounting for lease payments from Norwegian. In fact, in a debt-to-equity conversion, AerCap became Norwegian’s largest shareholder.

The challenges, however, remain:

Norwegian has a fleet likely too big for a post-COVID-19 world.

Low-cost, long-haul is a challenging operation if you don’t have the right aircraft for it.

Debt remains high.

Back to Boeing and Airbus

Now back to Boeing and Airbus. Given the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX and the Rolls Royce turbofans used on the Boeing 787 in combination with Norwegian’s financials and the current market environment, the cancellation makes a lot of sense. Norwegian also has terminated the services contracts with Boeing. Again, I won’t say the MAX problems and the frustration about the Rolls Royce turbofans have played a role but Norwegian didn’t need hundreds of aircraft years ago and it doesn’t need hundreds of aircraft today or tomorrow. So, canceling that order makes a lot of sense.

Norwegian has also sued Boeing to get back its pre-delivery payments made on the aircraft and compensation for the issues with the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787. For the Boeing 787, I believe Norwegian should direct itself to Rolls Royce. For the Boeing 737 MAX, the airline might have a point.

There are 18 aircraft that haven’t flown for 15 months and it might be late 2020 before they can re-enter service. That's a total of 21 months. That brings the missed profits to around $110 million for the already-delivered aircraft. For the undelivered jets in 2019 there would be at most $40 million in missed profits. That brings the total of $150 million for the aircraft that was supposed to be delivered last year or already in the fleet. Norwegian also could be looking for compensation for the 24 aircraft that it expected this year and the missed profits this year from the aircraft that weren’t delivered through 2019 and the aircraft that were delivered but not operational due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. A compensation request for that would be shaky as demand has collapsed but could at most be $200 million. So, there would be $145 million for which I think the claim is reasonably supported, but for another $200 million in possible compensation request it's hard to make a case in the current market environment.

Source: Norwegian

It’s not quite known how much Norwegian already has paid to Boeing as part of the pre-delivery payment process, but we can estimate this. Starting with the Dreamliner, there were five Boeing 787-9s to be delivered this year. Norwegian cancelled all of these orders. These aircraft were supposed to be delivered within six months meaning that pre-delivery payments to Boeing would amount to roughly $440 million. By canceling the order, Norwegian dodges $325 million to be paid on delivery for aircraft it does not need. At the same time there's the potential of $115 million in cancellation fees.

Now going to the Boeing 737 MAX, that's a bit more complex because deliveries are stretching out further. We have seen two common pre-delivery payment profiles. We used both of these models to get an estimate on how much has been paid to Boeing. One such model suggests that Norwegian paid $1.1B in pre-delivery payments for 47 aircraft deliveries valued $2.5B including signing payment on 45 other aircraft within the order quantity. The other model suggests $1.1B has been paid for 77 aircraft deliveries valued $4B including signing payments for 15 aircraft. For an airline that's facing billions in debt, having those pre-delivery payments for aircraft it no longer wants returned really provides relief. Legally I don’t see why Boeing would have a strong foot not to return those payments, but Boeing being Boeing they’d gladly fight things out in court, it seems. What also plays a role is that the jet maker is facing cash pressures, too and if it just hands Norwegian the money now, it's a certainty tomorrow more customers will knock at Boeing’s door to have their money back without having to put up a fight for it. Any other day, absent of a Boeing 737 MAX crisis, Boeing would return the money. It’s known that with some key customers Boeing has provided relief instead of letting the airline sink. The current circumstances would, however, result in a major cash outflow for Boeing if it would just start aiding customers… because frankly all key customers are in trouble right now.

We can put all numbers together to get an idea of how much Norwegian could potentially be looking for:

Figure 2: Compensation estimate Norwegian (Source: Norwegian)

The first three bars account for Boeing 737 MAX related compensations. I believe the airline would be looking into getting at least $150 million for 2019, $200 million for 2020 and if you consider the profitability the airline saw in late 2019 Norwegian could add another $537 million to that request. That brings the Boeing 737 MAX total to $885 million and to that we would add the return of the pre-delivery payments in the amount of $1,525 million. So, Norwegian could ultimately be looking for $2.4B in cash compensation. Now, Boeing could be putting a penalty on the cancellation though I have no idea how strong their position is to enforce this, but that would reduce the compensation by $840 million while I also have doubt that whether Boeing is flexible to provide any compensation for 2020 or provide compensation according to a high profit scenario which Norwegian doesn’t often reach. That would bring the minimum Norwegian could be entitled to $835 million. It may be $830 million or $2.4B that Norwegian is seeking. Any amount it can get in court will help the airline pay off debts and continue operating.

They currently have money stuck in the form of pre-delivery payments while they don’t need these aircraft. Previously the modus operandi would be to have the leasing arm of Norwegian try to place these aircraft with other airlines, but there's no demand for that, and since lessors have become the biggest shareholders of Norwegian, they also won’t be eager to be a shareholder in a company that's not only an airline but also a lessor. I believe that lessors could be the driving power behind terminating the purchase agreement with Boeing as they don’t want Norwegian’s leasing arm to be a competing power going forward - lessors already have been flexible on Norwegian’s lease payments or better said the lack of the lease payments and they have a big say in where the company heads from here and the path forward will unlikely be growing further without working toward a healthier balance sheet that would allow lessors to sell their stakes at some point. After all they are now effectively owning the company.

The big question is what happens with the Airbus order. Previously, five Airbus A320neo orders were cancelled while 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft orders were converted to the long-range variant of the Airbus A321neo and seven aircraft have been delivered to the leasing arm of Norwegian leaving 58 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 30 Airbus A321LR on order with Airbus. At this stage it's unknown what will happen to these aircraft. Norwegian ordered these aircraft but decided years ago that it would be leasing these aircraft to other airlines. Demand is virtually zero at the moment, but since many of these aircraft would be delivered from 2024 onward there's no immediate need to terminate the contract and with deliveries pushed out there also isn’t a lot of cash that already changed hands. Norwegian cancelled the order where it had most cash stuck and that's with Boeing. The Airbus order does not make a lot of sense and it might at some point go as well or be transferred to the lessors that are now shareholders of the company if the market recovers. You could say that over time Norwegian could transform into an all-Airbus fleet but I don’t think that's likely as that also will introduce costs. However, by terminating the contract with Boeing and keeping the agreement with Airbus for now, Norwegian could generate some leverage in negotiations with Boeing. Either way, whether they are orders with Boeing or with Airbus, at this point, neither does make sense, and if you look back at that 2012 order you could say the order never really made sense. Norwegian bit off more than it could chew. In a good scenario, Norwegian would battle Boeing in court, win, get $830 million to $2.4B in compensation and payments returned and terminate its order with Airbus as well waving the leasing business goodbye. The best thing to do now after years of expanding recklessly in all directions would be to focus on one thing and do it well.

Conclusion

The easy angle to the cancellation is that it's all the fault of Boeing. Partially it is, but Norwegian has gone on a debt-fueled growth spree and surely they have had bad luck with the Boeing 737 MAX and with the Boeing 787-8 and COVID-19, but this is the story of many airlines that failed… everything went well and then everything went south and the structure of the company wouldn’t allow the airline to escape from the death spiral. I feel sorry for the crews working hard for these airlines, but Norwegian’s current failure from which they can still emerge given that lessors are backing the company as shareholders is in part driven by the huge order quantities, mounting debt and lagging profitability. That’s not just on Boeing. Norwegian like many low-cost airlines gambled and lost and at in the current setting terminating existing orders to improve liquidity and reduce future cash requirements is the only wise thing to do. Boeing already knew this back in March.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.