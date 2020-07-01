There are a number of upcoming catalysts including an anticipated up-listing to Nasdaq in the next few months.

Medicenna presented impressive Ph.2b clinical trial results at ASCO for MDNA55 for the treatment of recurrent Glioblastoma multiforme. End of Phase 2b meeting with FDA in late August or September 2020.

Medicenna's IL-2 engineered Superkine MDNA11 recently replaced MDNA19 as Medicenna's potential best-in-class IL2 candidate to move forward. IND to be filed and clinical trials expected to begin in H1 2021.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. [TSX:MDNA] (OTCQB:MDNAF) is a Toronto-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines.

Superkines can be engineered as short or long-acting therapeutics or fused with cell-killing proteins in order to generate Empowered Cytokines ("ECs") that can deliver potent toxins to the cancer cells without harming adjacent healthy cells.

Medicenna believes that its engineered Superkines can also be fused with other types of proteins such as antibodies to generate novel "immunocytokines" or combined with other treatment modalities such as checkpoint inhibitors, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR-Ts) or oncolytic viruses to stimulate tumor-killing immune cells or overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment.

For more information about Medicenna and its lead drug candidates, see both my February 14th article, and March 31, 2020 article. The update below is also based on a conference call on June 18th with Medicenna's CEO Dr. Fahar Merchant and CFO Elizabeth Williams to discuss Medicenna's progress and upcoming potential catalysts.

Medicenna Corporate Summary

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Symbol: MDNA.TSX ($Cdn), MDNAF.OTCQB ($US)

Shares outstanding: Approximately 48.5 million common shares

Fully diluted: Approximately 59.9 million shares (including approximately 4.13 million outstanding options and 7.4 million warrants). Approximately 2.8 million warrants expire on or before April 1, 2021 (average strike price approximately $2.00) which could generate an additional $5.6 million for the Company if exercised, assuming the share price remains reasonably higher than $2.00. In addition, nearly 3 million warrants expire on or before October 2022 which could generate approximately $6 million, if exercised.

52-week range: $1.02 Cdn to $7.25 Cdn / $0.75 USD to $5.32 USD

Current share price: (close June 30, 2020): $4.87 Cdn, $3.63 USD

Debt: n/a

Market Cap (close on Tuesday, June 30, 2020): $235 million Cdn /$174 million $USD

Cash: Approximately $40 million $Cdn as of March 31, 2020. Management believes it has sufficient funds until 2022 which management believes is sufficient to complete the MDNA55 Phase 2b clinical study planned End of Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA, continue the development of MDNA11 including filing an IND and completing a Phase 1/2a trial for MDNA11.

Preliminary Short Form Base Prospectus (valid for 25 months) was filed June 2, 2020 on www.sedar.com in Canada which would allow Medicenna to raise up to $100,000,000 Cdn.

Pipeline

*Slide below taken from Medicenna's Q2 2020 corporate presentation

MDNA55 and MDNA11

While it has some additional assets in the discovery stage, Medicenna's two most advanced assets are MDNA55 (an IL4 toxin fusion) and MDNA11 (an engineered IL-2, recently replacing MDNA19).

The following is an update on MDNA55 and MDNA11:

1. MDNA55: On May 29th, updated Phase 2b clinical trial results were presented (virtually) at the American Society of Clinical Oncologists "ASCO." The oral poster presentation was made by Dr. Ian Parney, MD, PhD (Mayo Clinic) and by Dr. John Sampson, MD, PhD (Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor of Surgery, Duke University School of Medicine). The presentation focused on additional Phase 2b data demonstrating clinical superiority of MDNA55 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme or rGBM, a deadly form of brain cancer.

The Phase 2b study enrolled rGBM patients that had aggressive tumors (de novo GBM, IDH wild-type, not resectable at recurrence) with limited treatment options and poor survival outcomes with median overall survival (“mOS”) of 6-9 months, median progression-free survival (“mPFS”) of < 2 months and progression-free survival (“PFS”) at twelve months (“PFS-12”) of 0%.

The results were summarized in a press release of the same date.

The Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated very encouraging, and perhaps best-in-class, clinical trial results for the treatment of rGBM.

Glioblastoma has been nearly uniformly fatal and current treatments for Glioblastoma and rGBM have been relatively ineffective.

MDNA55 is a fusion of a circularly permuted version of IL-4, fused to a potent fragment of a lethal payload (a bacterial toxin called Pseudomonas exotoxin), that is designed to preferentially target tumor cells that over-express the interleukin 4 receptor (“IL4R”).

Pseudomonas Extoxin A had been approved by the FDA in 2018 as Moxetumomab pasudotox, an anti CD22 recominant immunotoxin (marketed by AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Medimmune under the brand name LUMOXITI) albeit for a different disease target, hairy cell leukemia.

Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk was discovered at the National Cancer Institute, part of the U.S. National Institute of Health "NIH," and developed as an optimized version of immunotoxin CAT-3888. For more information about Moxetumomab pasudotox see NIH abstract found here.

A single gram of MDNA55 is sufficient to treat approximately 4,000 patients, and has already been studied by Medicenna in 5 clinical trials in 132 patients, including 112 patients with rGBM where it has shown indications of superior efficacy when compared to the current standard of care.

MDNA55 has secured Orphan Drug Status from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency as well as Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of rGBM and other types of high-grade glioma.

The slides below are taken from Medicenna's corporate slide presentation for Q2 2020 (June 2020) currently available on its website at www.medicenna.com

The MDNA55 Phase 2b data indicated that of the 44 recurrent GBM patients enrolled in the study and administered a single treatment of MDNA55 (regardless of their tumor level of IL4R) patients survived an average of 11.6 months, regardless of the level of IL4R (compared to an average of 6 to 8 months survival with patients treated with the standard of care). As well, there was an overall survival rate of 45% at 12 months in patients treated with a single dose of MDNA55 (regardless of level of IL4R), compared to overall survival of 22% to 30% with standard of care.

Proposed Treatment Population MDNA55:

More interestingly, in examining Medicenna's proposed treatment population of rGBM patients whose tumors either show a high level of IL4R (irrespective of MDNA55 dose given in the treatment) together with those rGBM patients who show a low level of IL4R (but given a higher level of MDNA55), the treatment response is even more pronounced.

A high level of ILR4 in a tumor is defined as having an H score of higher than 60. A high dose of MDNA55 is a mean of about 180 micrograms, versus a mean of 60 micrograms for a low dose.

The MDNA55 Phase 2b data for the proposed treatment group showed:

a tumor control rate of 81% (26/32 patients) meaning that those rGBM patients treated with MDNA55 demonstrated either stable disease or a partial response (ie. a tumor shrinkage of more than 30%) with a couple of patients showing a tumor shrinkage of more than 90%.

the median Overall Survival for these 32 patients in the proposed treatment population was 15.8 months compared to those patients receiving standard of care treatment of 7.0 months (p<0.01).

at 12 months the overall survival "OS" was 55%.

as well in those rGBM patients with Unmethylated MGMT, a genetic variation seen in 17 of the 32 proposed treatment population, the median Overall Survival was 15 months. This is a group of rGBM patients who normally do not respond to standard of care treatments so these results were particularly encouraging.

The foregoing is also summarized in the following 2 slides from Medicenna's Q2 2020 presentation.

Medicenna plans to file its submissions materials for its upcoming end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the next week or two with the expectation that the meeting (virtual) will take place with the FDA in late August or early September 2020. This represents about a 2-month delay from what was anticipated back in March as a result of COVID-19.

The purpose of the end of Phase 2 meeting is to get the FDA's feedback and guidance on the next steps for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM including whether it has any realistic chance of obtaining accelerated approval based upon its Phase 2b data (whether based upon its existing data or an enlarged trial) or whether it will require a Phase 3 trial (with or without a synthetic control arm).

In addition to rGBM, Medicenna MDNA55 has the potential to treat patients with newly diagnosed GBM (glioblastoma), brain metastasis, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma ("DIPG") as these tumors also express IL-4R.

As well, there is some possibility that there will be future clinical studies looking at the impact of administering one or more additional doses of MDNA55 to rGBM patients who begin showing signs of tumor growth. The current Phase 2b study involved administering a single dose. A second dosing of MDNA55 has already been done in a few patients informally with some promising very early signs.

MDNA11, an IL-2 Superkine

MDNA11, an IL-2 Superkine, has shown promising preclinical data in mice and non-human primates. When writing my first two articles on Medicenna earlier this year, Medicenna's lead IL-2 Superkine candidate was a related IL-2 Superkine called MDNA19.

Medicenna's MDNA11 has turned out to be even more effective than MDNA19 (with similar safety profile) and is now replacing MDNA19 as Medicenna's lead IL-2 Superkine candidate to move forward to an IND and anticipated Phase 1/2a clinical trial expected to begin in mid 2021.

Background: The first-generation IL-2, Proleukin, was one of the first effective immunotherapies developed to treat skin and renal cancers due to its role in T cells, which plays a central role in cell-mediated immunity.

The IL-2 receptor is composed of three different subunits, IL-2Rα (also known as CD25), IL-2Rβ (CD122) and IL-2Rγ (CD132). The arrangement of these different proteins determines the response to IL-2 signaling.

Proleukin was the first and only IL2 targeted immunotherapy approved by the FDA. While demonstrating durable complete remissions in 5% to 8% of kidney cancer and Melanoma, Proleukin has a short half-life requiring dosing every 8 hours (3x per day) and has extreme toxicity. In fact, Proleukin is so toxic patients are treated with Proleukin while in intensive care in the hospital. The high levels of toxicity are caused by cytokine storms as well as vascular leak syndrome side effects from IL-2 (Proleukin). As well, because of Proleukin's high toxicity levels, it is often given to patients in low doses which further diminishes its potential efficacy.

Medicenna's MDNA109 (a precursor for its lead candidate MDNA11, as well as its former lead candidate MDNA19) is an enhanced engineered 3rd generation version of IL-2 that binds up to 200 times more effectively to CD122 compared to Proleukin.

MDNA11, like MDNA19, has a much longer anticipated half-life compared to Proleukin (likely requiring treatments once every two weeks) as well as demonstrating low toxicity pre-clinically. Nektar's (NASDAQ:NKTR) Bempkin, and Synthorx's THOR-707 (now owned by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)) have a longer half-life as well and will also likely be administered once every week or 2 weeks. While its competitors' modified IL-2 molecules have shown reduced binding to CD25 and improving its safety profile, the modification also reduces binding to CD122 and therefore limits their ability to stimulate cancer-fighting immune cells. Medicenna's MDNA11, on the other hand, has demonstrated pre-clinically both no affinity to CD25 and an enhanced affinity to CD122.

On May 29, 2020, Medicenna presented the results of its pre-clinical data on MDNA11 at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting. The poster presentation by Dr. Moutih Rafei, PhD (Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Physiology at the University de Montreal), focused on new data arising from MDNA11, Medicenna's novel long-acting IL-2 Superkine program.

Based upon its pre-clinical data, MDNA11 has shown pre-clinical efficacy in a monotherapy setting (with low toxicity). Other preclinical data also suggest that it is even more effective when used in conjunction with a checkpoint inhibitor such as a PD1 or CTLA-4.

See the MDNA11 preclinical data in the slides below taken from mice studies in CT26 colon cancer tumor models. Note that in the combination of MDNA11 and anti-CTLA4, tumor suppression continues for 70 days while tumor growth resumes in MDNA11 or anti-CTLA4 alone. Even comparing MDNA11 against competitor Nektar NKTR-214 (bempkin) in combination with an anti-CTLA4, MDNA11 combination shows no tumor growth in preclinical studies even at 70 days in mice while NKTR214 (bempkin) shows that tumor growth begins again at 20 days in these pre-clinical studies.

Even in pre-clinical studies where there are re-challenges with the administration of additional CT26 colon cancer cells, MDNA11 shows strong inhibition of tumor growth and strong memory responses.

In fact, the pre-clinical data shows that MDNA11 combined with CTLA4 resulted in a complete response "CR" (total tumor inhibition) in 8/8 mice compared to 4/8 where CTLA4 is given in monotherapy and 5/8 when MDNA11 is given in monotherapy. Furthermore, the data does not change when "cured animals" were re-challenged with CT26 colon tumor cells.

See slide below taken from Medicenna's Q2 2020 corporate presentation.

MDNA11 - Pilot Non-Human Primate ("NHP")(Cynomolgus Monkey) Study

In its pre-clinical study in Non-Human Primates, MDNA11 showed a durable and dose-dependent anti-tumor response (measuring Ki67 as a marker of anti-tumor CD8+ T-cell proliferation), as per the slide below.

The pilot NHP study data also demonstrated that MDNA11 stimulated NK, CD4 and CD8 cells (important for anti-tumor activity) but did not increase the levels of T-regs (associated with the high levels of toxicity when Proleukin IL-2 is administered in patients requiring those patients to be treated in an ICU setting).

The study results below from the monkeys (.1 mg/kg, .3 mg/kg and .6 mg/kg MDNA11) saw the expansion of lymphocytes (reflecting stimulation of the immune system) but no expansion of eosinophils (which would have indicated toxicity). The pilot study results below also shows a dose-dependent relationship with no toxicity even at the highest 0.6 mg/kg level of MDNA11.

As seen in the slide below, MDNA11 has minimal effect on these monkeys' body weight and blood pressure suggesting no serious observable side effects.

Medicenna believes that based upon its pre-clinical data MDNA11 has the potential to be a best-in-class IL-2. The slide below summarizes MDNA11's pre-clinical data in comparison with Proleukin (FDA approved) and its potential competitors including Nektar's NKTR-214 and Sanofi's THOR-707 (both in clinical trials).

See slide below taken from Medicenna's Q2 2020 corporate presentation.

IL-2 Programs Have Recently Become A Hot Item In Immunotherapy

The market is putting a very high value on second and third-generation IL-2 programs (to replace Proleukin).

Nektar Therapeutics has the most advanced next-generation IL-2 program in clinical trials. Nektar entered into a $3.6 billion deal in 2018 with Bristol-Myers (BMY) for Nektar's IL-2 candidate, bempegaldesleukin or simply bempeg (formerly known as NKTR-214).

Bempeg is Nektar's lead and most important asset. It is currently being tested in a series of global Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials with Bristol-Myers' PD-1 Checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in various forms of cancers, including melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and urothelial cancer.

According to Nektar, Bempeg (formerly NKTR-214) binds to CD122, a subunit of the IL-2 receptor on immune T- and NK cells, which boosts the levels of these cells and their anti-tumor response.

NKTR's earlier Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with metastatic melanoma who received both NKTR-214 and Opdivo, 53% of the patients showed a clinical response to treatment, including participants whose tumor surroundings were deemed the least favorable - without PD-L1 and with low levels of T-cells.

On May 22, 2020 Nektar presented impressive updated results from its Phase 1 dose-escalation study for patients with various solid cancer tumors receiving combination NKTR-214 and Opdivo (nivolumab, a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor). See Nektar Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study for Bempegaldesleukin Plus Nivolumab in 'Cancer Discovery' Journal. Objective response rates (ORRs), a combination of complete response rates "CR" where the tumor has shrunk completely and partial response rates (where the tumor has shrunk by more than 30%), across multiple tumor types, independent of baseline PD-L1 expression, continued to deepen over time. Total ORR was 59.5% with a CR rate of 18.9%.

Another Nektar clinical trial testing Bempeg (NKTR-214) called PIVOT-02 is assessing treatment in a triple combination of Bempeg (NKTR-214), Opdivo (nivolumab, a PD-1), and Yervoy (CTLA4), the latter two checkpoint inhibitors developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb. The triple combination will test its effectiveness in renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer.

According to Nektar's pipeline, Bempeg is currently in 10 different clinical trial programs including a series of combination clinical trials with Bristol's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo, as well as in combination with other drugs. In fact, the collaboration with Bristol-Myers is one of the largest immuno-oncology programs anywhere and has recently expanded as set out in the January 10, 2020, press release which contains an interactive presentation. The combination trial results (Nektar's Bempeg and Opdivo) has generated some very impressive clinical trial results in advanced registrational trials for the treatment of Metastatic Melanoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and bladder cancer.

Nektar is also advancing Bempeg in Registrational clinical trials in combination with Merck's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda for the treatment of 1st line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and finally has also partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and other major biotech companies in combination trials with Bempeg for the potential treatment of other cancers.

The second most advanced next-generation IL-2 program generated great excitement in the biotech world late last year when Sanofi (SNY) won a bidding war against two other biotech companies to pay $2.5 billion for Synthorx, for its lead IL-2 program, notwithstanding that it was then in Phase 1 clinical testing. Synthorx's (now a Sanofi company) lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2, which is in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The Sanofi acquisition closed on January 12, 2020, making Synthorx a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanofi.

A third company, Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) has also developed a next-generation IL-2 /IL-15 drug candidate, NL-201 which is Neoleukin's lead assets. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a platform technology utilizing computational methods for the de novo protein design for immunotherapy.

According to its June 2020 corporate presentation, Neoleukin expects to file its IND for NL-201 (also referred to as Neo 2/15) by the end of 2020 and presumably begin a Phase 1 clinical trial shortly thereafter.

Upcoming Milestones And Potential Catalysts

Medicenna has a number of upcoming milestones and potential catalysts in 2020 and 2021, including:

1. Uplisting to Nasdaq which will likely occur in Q3 but possibly Q4. Currently, many American investors are reluctant to invest in shares trading in $Cdn listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange where Medicenna is listed and where most of its shares currently trade. Those same investors are often also reluctant to buy shares listed on the OTCQB exchange (where Medicenna is also listed under symbol MDNAF even if traded in $US). An uplisting to Nasdaq should help bring in American and other non-Canadian investor interest, and hopefully help improve the Company's share price.

2. MDNA55 Phase 2b end of trial meeting with FDA anticipated being held in late August or early September 2020. The results of the end of Phase 2b meeting are typically announced 30 days later when a transcript of the meeting is available. Given that rGBM is a fatal disease with enormous unmet need, the Fast Track approval already granted MDNA55, the existing FDA familiarity with MDNA55's toxin payload, the potential best-in-class superior results of MDNA55 from its Phase 2b trial, the possible outcomes from the FDA meeting could include feedback that:

a. the FDA is receptive to an accelerated approval pathway based upon the current MDNA55 Phase 2b data. If so, it would almost certainly be subject to an additional post-approval clinical trial but at least MDNA55 would be approved for commercial sale in the US. While this is the best possible outcome and possible, it is a low probability result; or

b. the FDA is receptive to considering the Phase 2b trial as a pivotal trial leading to accelerated approval provided additional patients are added to the Phase 2b trial and a synthetic control group is considered acceptable. This would also be a great outcome for Medicenna and while it is certainly possible, I suggest the likelihood is closer to 25% probability; or

c. the FDA requires a larger multi-center Phase 3 pivotal trial but would permit a synthetic control group to be used instead of a traditional control group. The ability to use a synthetic control group would be considered a win for Medicenna as the number of patients to be enrolled in the Phase 3 study would be considerably smaller and therefore the Phase 3 trial faster and cheaper to complete, compared to a double-blind Phase 3 trial requiring the enrollment and treatment with a traditional control group. There is a reasonable probability that Medicenna will obtain this outcome but the odds are probably closer to a 30% to 50% probability; or

d. the FDA requires one or more double-blind Phase 3 pivotal trials with a traditional control group. I assume the odds are 50/50 that this is the FDA recommended path forward.

3. Based upon my discussions with CEO Dr. Fahar Merchant, (as well as his statements in recent presentations), Medicenna is actively pursuing a joint venture, or partnership and/or licensing agreements for MDNA55 either worldwide or in a number of jurisdictions. No deal will be made until after obtaining the end of Phase 2b feedback from the FDA as the outcome will inform any potential partner/licensee of the potential costs and timing of taking MDNA55 forward to ultimate commercial approval. I anticipate that serious discussions and a possible deal could be announced as early as later this calendar year or early 2021;

4. Completing pre-IND studies for MDNA11 and filing an IND with the FDA for a Phase 1/2a trial (H1 2021).

5. Enrollment of patients in an MDNA11 Phase 1/2a trial (mid-2021).

Investment Summary

Medicenna's two lead assets, MDNA55 and MDNA11 are potentially best-in-class assets that are potentially valued at a multiple of Medicenna's current market cap ($240 Cdn million/ $174 US million). Medicenna's anticipated uplisting to Nasdaq in the next few months should also bring in additional investor interest and new investors, and will likely be positive for its share price.

MDNA, an IL-4 EC targeted toxin, has generated impressive and potentially best-in-class Phase 2b data for the treatment of rGBM. In my view, there is a reasonable chance that at the upcoming end of Phase 2b meeting in late August or early September, the FDA will provide favorable feedback on the path forward for MDNA55 to commercial approval. While a recommendation from the FDA of an accelerated approval pathway is possible it is unlikely. However, if that is the outcome it would allow Medicenna to file for FDA approval of MDNA55 based upon its Phase 2b trial results (whether or not an expanded Phase 2b trial results are required), and would almost certainly be a subject to the requirement to conduct a post-approval confirmatory trial as well.

It is more likely that a Phase 3 trial for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM will be required by the FDA. The question then becomes whether the FDA will allow Medicenna's Phase 3 trial design to include a synthetic control arm rather than a traditional control group. The ability to use a synthetic control arm in a Phase 3 trial design would substantially lessen the cost of such a Phase 3 trial as well as shorten the time frame considerably.

Medicenna's stated objective is to enter into a partnership or licensing deal with a major biotech/pharmaceutical company to take MDNA55 through the next phase of development into being a commercial treatment. As potentially interested parties would need to understand the FDA's feedback as to the path forward for MDNA55, it is likely that any transaction involving MDNA55 will not occur until later this year or early next year. The potential value of such a transaction could be substantial and would be a major catalyst for Medicenna.

Medicenna's second lead drug, MDNA11, is an IL-2 Superkine which has shown potential best-in-class data in pre-clinical studies. While still at an early stage it could be filing an IND in H1 2021 and commence Phase 1/2a clinical trials in mid-2021. There is very strong market interest in second or third generation IL-2 (with Sanofi recently paying $2.5 billion for Synthorx' IL-2 candidate in Phase 1 trials), MDNA11 could well be the target of an acquisition or licensing deal, although such a deal would likely not occur before at least preliminary proof of concept data generated from Phase 1/2a clinical trials sometime in 2022.

I anticipate that Medicenna will likely raise additional funds if market conditions are favorable (hence the filling of the $100 Cdn. million June 3, 2020 Preliminary Short Form Prospectus) or raise cash once it is trading on the NASDAQ. In the meantime, it currently has sufficient cash to execute on its business plan through to 2022.

If all goes well, Medicenna could be worth a multiple of its current valuation in the next 12 to 24 months.

With multiple upcoming milestones and catalysts, risk-tolerant investors who have done their own due diligence may consider acquiring Medicenna shares on dips.

Analyst Price Targets

Medicenna is currently trading in the $5.00 Cdn range. The four analysts who have generated reports on Medicenna in 2020 are:

Zack's (David Bautz) - $15.00 price target (June 3, 2020)

Bloom Burton (David Martin) - $14.00 price target (May 29, 2020)

Mackie Research (Andre Uddin) - $5.00 price target (May 18, 2020)

Brookline Capital (Kumaragura Raja) - $9.00 price target (March 27, 2020)

Investment Risks

An investment in Medicenna is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. It is an early-stage biotech company with no current or predictable future revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures or underwhelming results, competition, IP infringements and patent challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, difficulty in acquiring a partner or licensing deal for MDNA55, MDNA11 and its other assets, an extended shut-down of the economy due to COVID-19, and general market risks.

Medicenna's business model is dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is also a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

Furthermore, immuno-oncology is a very competitive area. Research and development is being conducted around the world by some of the world's leading companies and institutions. There are many much larger and better-funded biotech companies developing new immuno-oncology drugs, treatments and platforms which may compete directly against Medicenna's assets.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public filings on www.sedar.com

Medicenna should be considered a high-risk investment which could result in the loss of some or all of your investment. Before making an investment in Medicenna, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDNAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.