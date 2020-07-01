Yesterday, news came out about a price increase for YouTube TV (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), with the price of their package going from $49.99 to $64.99, which is a 30% price increase. The reason for the large increase is that YouTube TV is adding channels from ViacomCBS (VIAC). The price increase is not going over well; YouTube TV was trending on Twitter with many very displeased customers, which includes me. I did see the price increase coming, as I noted in the comment below back in May when the carriage deal was announced.

Cable disguised as a streaming service?

Source: memegenerator.net

While the price of YouTube TV is not quite yet at levels of traditional cable packages, the price is fast approaching those levels. Price and choice are what matter to customers when they are deciding between cable TV and streaming. With cable TV, there is little choice and the price of services is high compared to a lower price and more choice with streaming services. With the price increase last year and the large price increase this week, this is a move right out of the cable playbook. By going this route, the gap between the price of streaming and cable has narrowed thus giving up much of the advantage the service had.

I think Sling TV (DISH) has the best model, where they have the base package and then you can add on for news, sports, etc. Its problem though is it lacks the content that YouTube TV has. If YouTube TV was to adopt a similar model with the content they have, I believe they would be very successful. However, they decided to go down the path of tactics used by cable companies.

Customer Satisfaction

It is widely known that customers are not fans of cable companies and they routinely have low satisfaction numbers. The first table below from ASCI for subscription television services shows these low numbers. In comparison, the second table shows the customer satisfaction of video streaming services. As you can see, video streaming services have a much higher customer satisfaction than traditional cable services. Specifically, looking at YouTube TV, they are in the middle of the pack in terms of their customer satisfaction score and after this price increase, I expect that customer satisfaction is going to come down.

Source: ASCI

Source: ASCI

Projection

I did a back of the napkin calculation on how many subscribers YouTube TV could lose and still have roughly the same revenue they had before the price increase. I realize subscribers can pause their accounts so they are still counted as a subscriber but do not pay for the month(s) they are paused. The goal of the following table is to get an estimation of how many subscribers YouTube TV could lose and still generate the same revenue. I showed various subscriber numbers because it is not exactly known how many subscribers YouTube TV has beyond "over 2 million". The data I compiled shows YouTube TV could lose roughly 23% of their subscribers and still generate the same amount of revenue as they currently do.

2 Million Subs 2.5 Million Subs 3 Million Subs Subscribers 2,000,000 2,500,000 3,000,000 Price $49.99 $49.99 $49.99 Revenue/Month $99,980,000 $124,975,000 $149,970,000 Subscribers 2,000,000 2,500,000 3,000,000 Price $64.99 $64.99 $64.99 Revenue/Month $129,980,000 $162,475,000 $194,970,000 Subscriber Loss 23.08% 23.08% 23.08% Subscribers 1,538,400 1,923,000 2,307,600 Price $64.99 $64.99 $64.99 Revenue/Month $99,980,616 $124,975,770 $149,970,924

Closing Thoughts

In closing, while many subscribers are not happy with the increase, I do not see more than 23% leaving the service, which means from a business standpoint for Alphabet, the price increase will be a positive. YouTube TV is housed on the income statement in the "Google Other section", which accounts for roughly 10% of total revenues. Therefore, since YouTube TV accounts for only a portion of that, even if they were to see a large number of subscriber losses, it is not likely going to hurt financial results.

Alphabet Q1 2020 10-Q

However, from the perspective of customer satisfaction and public relations, this is not likely going to go over well. This will aid in the value proposition for other streaming services, especially Hulu (DIS). I expect Hulu would be the logical landing place for subscribers defecting from YouTube TV because you could get live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for less than the price of the YouTube TV subscription.

Source: Hulu

