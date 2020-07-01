GeoPark's low-cost conventional operations allow the company to have a low breakeven price, which is around $20 to $30/bl.

We do not expect the company to break any debt covenants.

GPRK had an average ROE of 13.6% over the last three years, while its peers delivered a 5.5% average ROE.

After analyzing company financial statements and defining our base case scenario, we get a target price per share of USD 14.1 or a 46% upside.

GPRK share price has decreased by 56% year-to-day (YTD), while Brent and peer companies have decreased by 45% and 62%, respectively.

GeoPark (GPRK) is a Latin American oil and gas E&P company that has a unique, long-established and risk-balanced asset. The company operates 50 blocks in 6 countries, where the LLA-34 block in Colombia is the most important. Since 2009, the company has been showing yearly production (+21% CAGR 09-19) and reserve (+17% CAGR 09-19) growth.

The company's share price has decreased by 56% year-to-day (YTD), while Brent and peer companies have decreased by 45% and 62%, respectively. Despite GeoPark's performance YTD being similar to its peers, the company's trading multiples have a premium in comparison to its peers. We believe this premium is well deserved because GPRK has higher quality production assets.

Financial Strength

Based on 1Q20 financial statements, GPRK has $165.5M in cash, up to $75M oil prepayment facility, $130.7M uncommitted credit lines, and no long-term debt principal payments until 2024. We do not expect the company to break any debt covenants.

Oil Price Fluctuation

GeoPark's low-cost conventional operations allow the company to have a low breakeven price, which is around $20 to $30/bl. 90% of its production has that breakeven, allowing the company to self-fund its organic growth.

In addition to the low breakeven price, the company announced its intention to decrease SG&A by 50% and its operating cost by 25%. The main initiatives announced by the company are the renegotiation of contracts and the voluntary reduction of wages/bonuses.

Also, the company cut its CAPEX program by 75%, which is a deeper cut in comparison to other O&G producers. The EIA informed that the average decrease of 16 O&G producers is -24%. Also, the company announced the 2020 dividends and buyback program suspension.

Peers

GPRK had an average ROE of 13.6% over the last three years, while its peers delivered a 5.5% average ROE. The higher realization price ($45.9 vs. $21.7/bl), the lower exploration cost ($2.9 vs. $3.4/bl), the lower development cost ($8.3 vs. $15.2/bl), and the higher dilution of fixed costs due to stronger revenue and EBITDA growth, explain the higher ROE. These reasons support the idea that GPRK deserves to trade with a premium.

Own Estimates vs. Consensus

Our top-line estimate is in line with the analyst consensus; however, the reasons are different.

We are expecting a more profound reduction in production and a higher realization price. We believe that GeoPark's Colombian operations as a percentage of total operations would be higher, increasing the company's realization price.

Also, there is a relevant difference in EBITDA. Our higher estimate reflects our belief in GPRK's cost reduction strategy. When the oil price collapsed in 2014, GPRK stood out among its peers because of its ability to reduce expenses quickly from 2014 to 2015.

SG&A decreased from $9.8 to $6/bl

Operating cost from $19.9 to $9.4/bl

Capex from $240M to $48M

Net Asset Value Valuation

After analyzing company financial statements and defining our base case scenario, we get a target price per share of USD 14.1 or a 46% upside. This target price is based on a NAV valuation for 3P reserves Ex-Peru (O&G standard). We performed a scenario analysis, where the critical variable is the oil price. Also, we created a strong bull case scenario where we included GPRK assets in Peru, the riskiest operations due to its higher costs and early stage.

Besides, we performed a sensitivity analysis of our base case.

Risks to the investment thesis

GPRK can self-fund its operations in a low oil price environment. However, if low prices persist, the company would not be able to invest in exploration, jeopardizing reserves growth.

The company has an asset concentration risk. Most of its production comes from Jacana and Tigana fields in Colombia.

Insiders own 38% of the shares outstanding, limiting the float. Nevertheless, GPRK has been implementing success measures to increase its liquidity in the last three years.

Forecast

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.