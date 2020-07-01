How will they leverage their software and support capabilities to get new customers remains key.

Introduction

K-12 Inc. (LRN) seems like the absolutely perfect business for 2020. It is right at the center of a mega-trend in education, online learning. While this trend had slowly and surely been gaining steam in recent years, the pandemic and the recommended social distancing guidelines have thrust it to the forefront.

As I began to look at K-12, I noticed that the majority of their revenues come from something they call managed public school programs. A very small portion of their revenue comes from a few private school programs and other software as a service type product offerings.

The managed public business line has seen strong growth in recent years and translated that growth into a growing net income.

The overall business remains very low margin though, with a net profit margin of only 3-4%. 2019's profit margin was 3.6%.

It appears that the company has too high SG&A expenses than the business model should really need. Off the top, 65% of revenue is eaten up in instructional costs, which is not surprising, but the fact that much of the gross profit being eaten up by SG&A is interesting. I suspect that the company might spend heavily on marketing in order to drive revenue growth.

Operating leverage also seems a little low for this type of business. I suspect that comes from being more of a service play rather than a software one, as the costs are more proportional to enrollments and number of schools supported.

The company's balance sheet is solid, however. This is also less important when your revenues are mostly unaffected by the pandemic and the recession which many businesses are not. K-12 schooling seems as recession-proof as you can get, being government-mandated and everything. The recession might even drive enrollments to their programs as a cost-effective alternative for both private and public schools.

The company's debt to equity is only 29%. The company recently flexed their financial muscle acquiring Galvanize to expand their offerings beyond K-12 into more high school and vocational-type offerings.

The Massive Opportunity

The opportunity for K-12 is fairly obvious. Every school in the nation now needs to either create an online program, expand their existing one, or some combination of the two. If K-12 is involved in this process in some manner whether it is running the whole thing or simply assisting with support and software, the revenue growth potential is massive.

The problem that I see here is that K-12's biggest segment is their managed one, where they provide almost everything without being a private school that they bill the tuition for directly. From what I have read and seen, this is not the route most schools are likely to go. If schools next fall are all online or part online, I find it hard to believe that schools will switch to this type of managed program when they already have all the teachers and everything else in place.

In addition, regular schools moving more into the online space might also compete with the company's virtual academies. I do not think it is likely that entire school districts simply transfer over to their existing academies.

For example, locally here in Columbus, OH, the city school district applied for the right to operate their own full time online k-12 academy. Will they rely on K-12 the company for some software, support, or other items? Hopefully, but it is hard to say. Or they could end up a competitor to K-12's offering.

What school districts need to do is adapt, upgrade, and integrate their technologies.

So the biggest opportunity I see for K-12 is in their institutional software and services segment, along with their non-managed programs where they provide a much smaller array of services. Unfortunately, these two segments right now are very small compared to the overall company and K-12 may not be the leader in this particular market niche and is likely to have fierce competition for this now obvious market opportunity. The company does not appear to have a market-leading position in terms of digital learning software nor any kind of patented technology that could give them an edge.

Another niche I like for K-12 is in non-traditional school opportunities like career colleges and workforce retraining opportunities. They recently bought Galvanize which is in a similar space related to coding and the company also just partnered with VA to help unemployed workers.

I think in the medium term that may be where the real money is at for K-12 as the obvious public school play gets difficult as budgets are cut, other solutions are found, and competition rolls in. The software and career-focused opportunities are also likely to be much higher margin than their core business.

Valuation

The company had $.91 in diluted EPS in 2019. The stock has run a lot, as you would imagine, since the March lows and now trades at $27. That puts the P/E right around 29. All these considered, I think this is almost a reasonable price to pay for the potential growth the company could have.

If my thesis is correct then their EPS growth could vastly outpace revenue growth since most of the higher-margin segments will be benefiting.

On the other hand, I still think how much growth and what type is very uncertain for K-12.

Conclusion

While K-12 seems like the obvious play given the new reality of schools in this country, it's hard to get excited about diving in headfirst right here.

I am inclined to wait until Q3 earnings come out to better gauge how much the company sees itself benefiting as the Q2 release was only through March/April which was before they saw any real impact and had a chance to sell themselves to schools trying to navigate how they will resume in the fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.