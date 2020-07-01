Facebook (FB) has yet again landed itself in hot water. In support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign, hundreds of companies have pledged to boycott using Facebook ads until the company tackles hate speech and disinformation on their platform.

Among these companies are big league players including Unilever (UN), Verizon (VZ), Starbucks (SBUX), Coca-Cola (KO), Ford (F), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), The North Face, and HP (HPQ).

News of the boycott plunged Facebook's stock price 8.3% on Friday, effectively making Mark Zuckerberg $7.2 billion poorer.

Source: Markets Insider

However, Facebook's latest controversy should not send investors fleeing just yet.

Analysing the Damage

Sellers' knee-jerk reaction to the boycott on Friday may not have been wholly warranted but was certainly understandable.

Facebook's main source of revenue stems from advertising, earning the company $94.9 billion every year. In its most recent quarter, advertising revenue grew 17% YoY despite ad prices taking a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As leading companies begin to withdraw their spending on Facebook ads, the social media company's revenue model is at their mercy.

Over the past month, the world has shifted its attention from coronavirus to the Black Lives Matter movement. From social media campaigns such as #BlackoutTuesday to physical protests erupting around the world, the world has witnessed an unprecedented level of unification in support.

Such unified and proactive behaviour has propelled the #StopHateForProfit campaign, encouraging more and more companies to adopt the practice of boycotting Facebook.

The power of campaigns in the name of justice should not be underestimated in 2020 and the list of companies boycotting Facebook is likely to grow as the campaign gains traction.

If industry-leading companies are making a stance by walking away from the platform, other companies within the industry may follow suit. If supporting the campaign is recognised as the "right thing to do", companies could be jeopardising their brand image by not showing their support.

As things stand, Starbucks and Unilever are currently the biggest companies (in terms of Facebook ad spending) to support the campaign. Starbucks spends $94.9 million per year on ads whilst Unilever spends $42.4 million.

However, whilst their combined ad spending of $137.3 million may seem considerably large, their boycott barely makes a dent in Facebook's $94.9 billion ad revenue. As companies join the bandwagon steering away from Facebook, the social media platform's ad revenue is being chipped away but the bigger picture remains somewhat unscathed.

The Momentariness of Virtue Signalling

Among the hundreds of companies boycotting Facebook, very few have committed to a permanent departure from the platform.

Starbucks announced that it will "pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech."

Meanwhile, Unilever committed to pulling its ads in the US until the end of 2020.

It's a similar story with other brands too; The North Face and Vans are pulling ads for the month of July and Coca-Cola is stopping ads for 30 days.

Companies joining the boycott are taking a stance but the stance seems to only be temporary. Therefore, if the boycott is temporary, damage to Facebook's revenue is also temporary.

Cynically, whilst the campaign is certainly a worthy cause, the reality of the situation is that companies might be capitalising on the movement to amplify their brand image.

Advertising magnate Sir Martin Sorrell accused some companies of "virtue signalling" by joining the campaign.

"It is true there is some virtue signalling going on here - some righteous, or unrighteous, indignation," he said.

"Some of the companies are just responding because they think it is virtuous to do that."

Such virtue signalling is temperamental and loyal to the trend rather than the cause.

Coronavirus Coincidence

COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 500,000 people and its impact is unprecedented to anything the world has seen before. Although lockdown measures are easing, its disruption on the economy has caused financial strain in almost every sector.

Consequently, your average company is seeking opportunities to cut costs in order to stay afloat.

In Facebook's Q1 2020 report, the company revealed that the demand for advertising has taken a hit due to the pandemic.

"We experienced a significant reduction in the demand for advertising, as well as a related decline in the pricing of our ads, over the last three weeks of the first quarter of 2020," the company reported.

Whilst some are relying on advertising to stay afloat, other businesses are spending frugally in 2020, conserving advertising budgets for a better tomorrow.

In such a setting, joining a campaign that showcases your support for meaningful causes whilst cutting costs seems like a savvy move. That's not to say that companies would not have boycotted Facebook if there was no pandemic, but rather, Facebook would have experienced a drop in ad revenue in 2020 anyway because of the pandemic.

Essentially, Facebook's earnings are expectedly and understandably hampered this year and the boycott reaffirms that 2020 is simply not Facebook's year.

Normality Will Restore in 2021

Like many are experiencing, 2020 can be considered a write-off for Facebook. However, should long-term investors be worried? Not exactly.

As already stated, those boycotting Facebook have implied that they will return to the platform eventually. Most are only committing to a one-month boycott and Unilever, so far, has the longest commitment period of the end of 2020.

"But why would they want to return after demonstrating such disapproval of the platform?" I hear you ask. Well, put simply, profitable companies are too smart to cut their nose to spite their face. Love it or hate it, our digital age has consumed our lifestyles and online advertising is a necessary component of any business worth their salt.

"Facebook is a massively efficient channel for many businesses, and experts say cutting out the platform can be a major sacrifice, especially those that rely on it to bring in new customers," writes CNBC's Megan Graham.

Facebook offers an extremely profitable ROI, which is unrivalled by traditional advertising. Companies can't stay away for too long and can hardly look elsewhere for similar returns.

Established business will rely on Facebook to amplify their brand whilst smaller businesses require the platform for growth.

Facebook's top 100 advertisers only represented 20% of the company's overall ad revenue. Starbucks might be pulling $94 million from the platform but Facebook's concern lies more with smaller businesses.

"Many businesses simply cannot afford to lose [Facebook]'s scale and ROI, particularly as the economy re-opens," JP Morgan said.

Furthermore, Facebook's ad model is auction-based. As bigger brands pull their advertising, their ad space will be up for grabs, presenting cheaper advertising prices for those that remain. Marketers who are interested in growth rather than virtue signalling can and will capitalize on this opportunity.

2021 should prove to be nonetheless a better year for Facebook and long-term investors could consider its stock price to be trading at a discount in the meantime.

It's also worth remembering that Facebook has a proven track record of surviving adversity. In 2018, the Cambridge Analytica Scandal posed an arguably bigger threat than this year's boycott.

Instead of advertisers walking away from the platform, it was Facebook users who took it upon themselves to join the #DeleteFacebook campaign. The scandal cost the company nearly $50 billion in market cap in a matter of days, causing the stock price to drop from around $190 to just above $160.

Source: Recode

The stock then rallied to $209 in July 2018 before plummeting to $124 by the end of 2018, "refuelling the fundamental worries about Facebook post-Cambridge Analytica."

However, Facebook fought compellingly and strengthened itself in the face of adversity. From lows of $124 in 2018, Facebook's stock price consistently grew to above $220 just before the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook has fought tougher battles than this year's boycott and has proven its ability to recover capably.

Image source: Trading View

Facebook's fundamentals

In April, I wrote a rather bullish case for Facebook and many fundamentals highlighted back then remain relevant today.

Highlights include Facebook adding $200 billion in 2019, revenue increasing 27% YoY and a $52 billion cash reserve. Facebook continues to enjoy phenomenal growth and will continue to do so once 2020 is out of the way.

Facebook itself is the most used social media platform with over 449 million more users than its nearest competitor YouTube.

Combined usage of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram is just under 6.5 billion.

Stats as of January 2020. Source: Statista

Facebook is financially solid with an unmatched user base and investors will appreciate the value in this.

Additionally, Facebook's VR division Oculus is finally gaining traction. Most recently, the company acquired Ready At Dawn, tapping into the gaming sector. The potential growth in this segment should serve as excitement for investors.

Furthermore, Facebook is now monetising WhatsApp by launching WhatsApp Pay in Brazil.

Facebook is an established industry behemoth but yet has incredible growth potential.

Conclusion

With some of the world's biggest companies turning against them, Facebook has once again put their investors' nerves to the test. #StopHateForProfit will, as its name suggests, negatively impact profit for the company. Coupled with the toll Coronavirus has taken on the social media giant, Facebook's latest controversy is yet another nail in the 2020 coffin.

However, long term investors who are looking beyond 2020 will recognise the situation as another hurdle that Facebook will overcome. With its unparalleled online reach and its extremely profitable ROI, Facebook will foreseeably remain to be an integral cog for brand advertising. In any case, whilst industry giants are stealing the headlines for walking away from the platform, smaller businesses that cannot afford the luxury to do so are actually more valuable to Facebook.

Therefore, the damage inflicted by the controversy, as well as Coronavirus, should offer Facebook stock at a discount for the remainder of 2020. It's worth noting that at the time of writing, Facebook's stock price is already edging back up to its pre-boycott price, increasing from $209 to $227 in the matter of two days.

Baird analysts are expecting Facebook's stock price to reach $300, meaning that its current stock price is quite the bargain.

Despite its controversy, investors looking for a long-term play should still consider Facebook.

