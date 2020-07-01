AFMD is a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips. Risk/reward is asymmetric due to prior proof of concept data for AFM13 and lucrative Genentech partnership providing an element of derisking and downside cushion.

The company appears to be entering a phase of significant valuation creation over the next year or so (interim data for AFM13, initial data for AFM24, progress with Genentech-partnered RO7297089).

Shares have risen by 145% since my initial recommendation and by 65% since my October update. In ROTY's model account, our full-size, maximum-weighted position sports a 35% gain so far.

**This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on June 3, but has been updated where necessary. Despite recent share price appreciation, the story remains in early innings with substantial upside potential ahead as we await efficacy data for the AFM24 program.

Shares of German biotech firm Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have risen by 145% since my initial recommendation and by 65% since my October update. At the time, promising science and lofty goals ("giving back to patients the innate ability to combat cancer") were trumped by seemingly slow progress in the clinic, prompting me to dub this one as a Buy for long-term investors.

Recent strength in the chart, progress for the differentiated EGFR program into the clinic and promising preclinical data for Genentech-partnered RO7297089 (formerly AFM26) into the lucrative but competitive BCMA space have rekindled my interest here.

Chart

Figure 1: AFMD daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock bounce nicely in mid May after the company announced that data from two studies for key pipeline assets will be presented at the AACR Virtual Meeting June 22-24. AFM24 (bispecific EGFR/CD16A Innate Cell Engager) addresses a very large opportunity with significant unmet need (overcome resistance to approved EGFR-targeted treatments) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) partnered RO7297089 (anti-BCMA/CD16a bispecific antibody) is looking to make a difference in the crowded BCMA space with a potentially superior safety profile. In ROTY's model account, we established a full size position in the mid $3s as the stock continued to show impressive strength. Currently, shares trade well above major moving averages and appear poised to head higher.

Overview

In my last update, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I liked the big idea with the company's technology platform, namely giving back to patients the innate ability to combat cancer (a very lofty statement with broad implications that stuck out to me). The ROCK platform represents a new approach to countering tumor immune evasion. Two distinct mechanisms are accessed, direct tumor cell killing (cytotoxicity) and phagocytosis (impact on killing and antigen presentation leading to overall immune response). The company uses tetravalent bispecific molecules (two binding sites to innate immune cell and two binding sites to cancer cells), achieving high activity through high affinity and high specificity (very unique approach). The ROCK platform allows for many different structures, molecules can be tailored to specific indications. While innate immunity also can be unlocked with monoclonal antibodies, the company believes there's no strong innate immune cell activation for most monoclonal antibodies. Generated clinical data also backs this up.

Initial promising data for NK cell engager AFM13 provided us the element of derisking we look for, with efficacy observed in two studies as both a monotherapy in CD30-positive lymphoma and in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment Keytruda in patients with relapsed/refractory Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In the combination setting (with all the usual caveats for a low number of patients), eight of nine subjects (89%) treated at the highest dose showed an objective response rate (ORR), including 44% with complete metabolic responses and 44% with partial metabolic responses. To put this into context, historical ORR for Keytruda is in the range of 59%-63% (a very favorable contrast). Likewise, the complete response rate of 44% also compares very favorably to figures obtained from prior anti-PD1 studies (9-22%). Additionally, these subjects already had undergone autologous stem cell transplant (or were not eligible) and had progressed after treatment with Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) Adcetris. As a monotherapy in relapsed/refractory CD30-positive cutaneous lymphoma, in the first cohort (1.5mg/kg in 3 patients), ORR was 66% with one complete response, one partial response and one patient with stable disease. ASH update was compelling, clearly demonstrating benefit in PD-1 combination (Hoess painted the picture of being in a room of 100 patients and telling 20 of them they get to live 18 months or telling 44 they get to live 18 months).

As for efforts involving infused cord NK cells, it was noted that in two clinical studies in conjunction with high dose chemotherapy, NK cells lasted for up to four weeks, safety was great ("no side effects whatsoever") and relapse for these high risk multiple myeloma and DBCLC patients "was far superior than relapses for high dose chemo alone." In the DBCLC study, of six patients treated, none had relapsed, and little in the way of side effects had been observed. The idea was to evaluate AFM13 in combination with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibody agent and adoptive NK cell transfer.

As for AFM24 in EGFR, the program looks derisked to a degree considering that the target is highly validated via current therapies (however, they are limited by toxicities, acquired resistance and limited anti-tumor immune response). Affimed hopes to develop a safer therapy which activates innate immune cells and thus is more potent/has greater efficacy (this is already observed in in vivo data).

Several green flags were pointed out, including the hiring of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as COO (prior Head of Program and Project Management of Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz Pharmaceuticals) and the retained 18.5% ownership of Amphivena (developing CD-33 targeting T cell engager AMV564 in phase 1 studies for r/r AML and MDS).

I also stated that the firm's tetravalent bispecific antibody formats offered significant differentiation from the competition, that claims of increased potency should be taken seriously, and that there was a strong rationale for developing follow-up candidates AFM24 and AFM26 as seen in preclinical data.

The August pact inked with Roche member Genentech added another layer of derisking and credibility to this story, as the large pharmaceutical company sought out the smaller firm to apply its ROCK platform to discover and develop innate immune cell engager-based immunotherapies (includes Affimed-generated product candidates, in addition to several undisclosed hematologic and solid tumor targets). Financial terms were impressive considering the small size of Affimed, receiving $96 million in upfront (and near-term) funding plus being set to receive up to $5 billion in milestone payments (includes regulatory, commercial and royalty). Digging deeper into the related SEC filing, only about $250 million of that $5 billion is linked to development activities and $1.1 billion is tied to regulatory approvals.

As for partnering or the potential to do another transformational deal involving the ROCK platform, Hoess stated that the company's unique understanding of innate and adaptive immunity activation could lead to more selective deals and that they are having multiple dialogues with potential partners.

In terms of the cash position and cash burn, Hoess stated that pro forma cash was $140 million providing for an operational runway into 2021

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

One of the primary questions I ask myself when looking at a company's pipeline and market opportunities involved for each asset is how they match up relative to the current market capitalization. In the case of Affimed, to my eyes the simple answer is that the above pipeline looks like it belongs to a larger company.

Let's move on to a recent presentation from management to learn how the story has evolved since my last update.

Nuggets from Jefferies Presentation

The big idea remains simple - "use innate immune system to treat cancer patients." Promising results already observed with patients, as observed with slide showing T-cell lymphoma patient (first one treated with AFM13). This patient had relapsed on prior treatment and had limited options, so he was enrolled in IST and improved quite significantly after first dose (left hospital in good health, almost cured disease). Multiple such successes observed with AFM13 makes them believe that activation of NK cells and macrophages could become novel treatment regime for many cancer patients. The company's goal overall is to address diverse patient populations in need of options, a large opportunity to improve efficacy and tolerability of current standard of care options. Pipeline is quite broad (wholly owned and partnered assets). All of this is possible due to the ROCK platform, of which the basis is generation of bispecific antibodies with their protein engineering expertise. This has led to other collaborations including MD Anderson and oncology giant Genentech. Leadership has been revamped including bringing in experienced CSO and CMO, and cash runway for next few years allowing for attaining key inflection points in 2021.

For lead drug AFM13 (the most advanced innate cell engager in clinical development), this recognizes tumor antigen CD30 and there's already a product on the market that addresses this target (antibody drug conjugate Adcetris from Seattle Genetics, which has been a big success). Adcetris has limitations such as toxicity and patients that may not respond. There are a number of indications they can go after initially with AFM13 (go for accelerated approval in PTCL, for example). 7,000 patients in the US with CD30+ lymphoma, on global basis many more (particularly in Asia).

AFM24 is a first innate cell engager that has moved into clinical development in solid tumor indication. EGFR is tumor antigen expressed in significant number of solid tumors and multiple EGFR-selective drugs have been launched (additional approaches in development, so a very validated target). Profile for AFM24 is very unique as it activates innate immune system (existing therapies rely on inhibition of signaling of EGFR or stopping the growth signal). Existing therapies also have significant toxicities (skin, gut, liver) which AFM24 has not demonstrated in toxicity studies. In principle, every patient overexpressing EGFR could be eligible for treatment with AFM24 irrespective of mutational status . AFM24 also could be combined with checkpoint antibodies or cell therapies (approach is mutation agnostic, so success in late stage patients could also lead to going forward in front line studies). Five dose cohorts are planned for the dose escalation study, but Adi notes they might not need all five cohorts if they see significant efficacy in early cohorts. EGFR already validated in lung and colon cancer, so can pursue monotherapy and combination. Additional indications where EGFR is expressed offer earlier line opportunities (again, enrolling patients in mutation agnostic fashion).

. AFM24 also could be combined with checkpoint antibodies or cell therapies (approach is mutation agnostic, so success in late stage patients could also lead to going forward in front line studies). Five dose cohorts are planned for the dose escalation study, but Adi notes they might not need all five cohorts if they see significant efficacy in early cohorts. EGFR already validated in lung and colon cancer, so can pursue monotherapy and combination. Additional indications where EGFR is expressed offer earlier line opportunities (again, enrolling patients in mutation agnostic fashion). AFM26, now known as RO7297089 (licensed to Genentech), is an exciting drug targeting BCMA in multiple myeloma. Preclinical data showed much lower risk of cytokine release syndrome (competitive advantage versus more advanced BCMA programs).

Additional targets have been identified and new programs initiated AFM28 and AFM32, with nature of program and targets to be disclosed later on. They looked for indications where innate activation plays a role, where other approaches have been investigated but did not show sufficient efficacy or good therapeutic window.

Recent News

The company announced that Angus Smith joined as Chief Financial Officer (served prior as CFO at Rockwell Medical).

Links for AACR abstracts can be accessed here for AFM24 program and for Roche-partnered RO7297089.

For AFM24, we are reminded that preclinical data showed high affinity binding to immune cells regardless of CD16A variants and potent killing of multiple EGFR+ tumor cell lines, carrying relevant KRAS or BRAF mutations via a different mode of action, namely ADCC and ADCP, rather than EGFR signaling inhibition. It was shown that AFM24’s activity is independent of both, the EGFR cell surface expression level and the cellular origin of the respective cell lines. Safety profile was very good (important for this target known for adverse events including severe rash) and no toxicity was observed after repeated administration of doses up to 75 mg/kg. Although it's early going, available information so far points to AFM24 being able to overcome limitations of currently approved EGFR-targeted therapies.

For R07297089, while this one is going after the increasingly-crowded BCMA target, preclinical data continues to look promising (potent cell killing when using BCMA+ MM tumor cell lines as target cells and human peripheral blood mononuclear cells, NK cells or macrophages as effector cells). Minimal increases in TNFα (2x) and IFNγ (4x), but not other cytokines/chemokines, suggests lower risk of cytokine release syndrome (an important differentiator).

On June 17, the company announced successful completion of first dose cohort in phase 1/2a study of AFM24. There were no dose limiting toxicities observed and study was cleared to proceed to cohort 2. No efficacy was observed but we are reminded none was expected at this dose level.

Other Information

For the fourth quarter of and full year 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of €104.1 million with management guiding for runway into 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was €29.1 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, which I find encouraging that management was able to keep this number manageable. Net loss rose to €32.4 million, while research and development expenses came in at €43.8 million. General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased just a bit to €10.3 million.

On the conference call, Adi Hoess did mention that for the phase 2 study of AFM13 monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphomas, 42 clinical study sites across nine countries had been activated. For AFM24 (my primary focus), we are reminded that this drug has a completely different mechanism of action (works differently than TKIs or antibodies, instead bringing innate immune T-cells and NK cells and the macrophages into the tumor microenvironment). Management gives RAS mutation in colorectal cancer (40% of CRC cases) as a possible indication where EGFR targeting agents are not approved (others like ovarian cancer as well, with reasonably high expression rates of EGFR).

As for institutional investors of note, Integrated Core Strategies has been adding to its position (over 6%).

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY Community, PersimmonTreeInvestments shared the following in Chat in May:

On Affimed and Adaptimmune Therapeutics mice and men, and biotech reversals -- Adaptimmune is now a nearly $1.5 billion company... After (very) promising results, but results in a Phase 1. If I had told any but the most ardent ADAP devotee that ADAP would cross $1 billion and then some in 2020, I may have been laughed out of the room... And, nor would I have believed myself -- as my paltry stake in ADAP (of which I sold most, yesterday) can attest... Of course ADAP and AFMD are by no means apples to apples in technology (TCR adoptive cell Tx versus bispecific NK cell engagers), let's look at the targets/goals of the therapy -- one of the big keys to unlocking big biotech valuation is: efficacy in solid tumors. This is what ADAP has now shown in multiple indications (synovial sarcoma, lung, etc.) at early stage... And, this is now where AFMD stands tantalizingly close to doing itself -- AFM24 in EGFR expressing solid tumors -- currently in a basket phase 1 to which we recently learned that there are now 2 dosed patients... If there's a clear efficacy signal for AFM24, even in these early days, Affimed could very well go the way of ADAP. And, the added benefit of Affimed's ROCK-enable tetravalent bispecific engagers -- much more flexibility of dosing, and potentially better safety, than any adoptive cell Tx to date (FATE's special sauce, of course, could be a whole another thing)...

This year we've already seen a number of stocks, those formerly beaten-down in penny land, whose valuations have soared after validation for their platform technologies or key data sets (ROTY holding Trillium Therapeutics comes to mind, as does former holding Mersana Therapeutics). Another one is Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP), from sub $2 to teens after validation for their TCR-T cell therapy candidates.

Above we can see multiple gap ups that ADAP realized as proof of concept data sets were unveiled. Without sounding overly bullish, it's always possible we see a similar move in AFMD into 2021 as we get more and more data for AFM24.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this formerly dubbed long-term story is now transitioning into a potential phase of maximum value creation over the next year or two. AFM13 was and is important as it's provided proof of concept for this unique platform technology that grants patients the innate ability to combat their cancers. Likewise, we have additional derisking via a lucrative partnership with Roche and multiple shots on goal in the preclinical pipeline. Lastly but perhaps of most importance, AFM24 data could provide that impetus for the stock to once again pop onto Wall Street's radar in a big way.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, AFMD is a Buy and I suggest accumulating any and all dips in the near term.

Time frame for upside is six months to one year-plus (Catalyst & Revaluation Idea).

Risks include disappointing data in the near to medium term (especially with AFM24), competition in certain spaces targeted and setbacks in the clinic or general clinical timelines (including COVID-19 impact). ¨Sell the news¨ reaction is always possible in upcoming conference presentation June 22 (selloff would be opportunity to accumulate more shares).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking (key traits we look for in ROTY ideas), I feel that this one is quite conservative given Roche partnership and multiple irons in the fire. This makes it more attractive as we are being offered a situation with high upside potential but lower binary risk (heads win big, tails loss is small or at least manageable).

