Bankruptcies Are Up: Just Starting

Even though many distressed companies have raised a lot more debt to buy themselves some time, investors should not rush into these firms because they still have many troubles.

Taking these numbers into account, remember that early bankruptcies tend to be those companies that were already experiencing difficulties and that defaults and bankruptcies are a lagging indicator.

The numbers of corporate bankruptcies are on the rise and the early results show that the current numbers are already beginning to match those reached in the Great Recession.

Concerns over the corporate debt load have been growing leading to a fear that corporate bankruptcies would follow.

Well, that fear seems to be coming true.

A total of 3,427 companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US this year according to data from legal services group Epiq.” This from Joe Rennison and James Fontanella-Khan in the Financial Times.

That figure covers the start of the year to June 24 and is close to the 3,491 filings during the first half of 2008, just before the number of corporate collapses surged amid the fallout from the last financial crisis.”

Note that the Great Recession began in December 2007 and ran until June 2009.

So, the surge has just begun and may have a ways to go.

The data show that the number of bankruptcies that occurred in 2008 totaled 8,614, and then rose to amount to 12, 644 in all of 2009.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the group that dates US recessions, has designated February 2020as the start date for the current US recession. Thus, the 3,427 number above is not quite six months total, as in the 3,491 number, but also contains one month that is not included in the recession period. Furthermore, the second number does not include the first month of the Great Recession, and the first month is usually a lower number than the months that immediately follow.

Point: I think the first six months of this recession will have more bankruptcies that did the first six months of the Great Recession.

Debt Defaults

Rennison and Fontanella-Khan also report that “the number of companies that have defaulted on their debt so far this year has already surpassed the total for all of 2019….”

“It puts the current total on course this year to be the highest since 2009.”

And, these numbers are being generated at a time when financial markets are extremely liquid due to the actions of the Federal Reserve, and the fact that corporate bond rates have remained at very low levels allowing many corporations to borrow more money and keep their operations going. Note that over the past five months record amounts of debt have been raised on Wall Street.

In this respect, the Federal Reserve seems to be accomplishing what it has set out to do…keep the financial system functioning.

Thus, the robust capital market is good because it helps companies “stay alive” and, hopefully, work things out. But it also helps companies that will have to file for bankruptcy maintain the necessary liquidity to speed on the bankruptcy process should it be necessary.

A More Optimistic View

The picture just painted is a different picture than the one painted by Miriam Gottfried in the Wall Street Journal. Ms. Gottfried reports that the “tidal wave” of corporate failures that was expected has not materialized yet, and this is causing some “Wall Streeters” to wonder whether a crash will come.

But, the numbers reported above don’t seem to support this.

Furthermore,

"For the most part, the companies that have succumbed were already heavily indebted and in industries that were declining before the pandemic.”

Yes, well this always happens. Those that are weak going into a crisis…go first.

In addition, companies have been able to borrow more, extending the time they have to recover. Yes, this is all fine and good. The borrowing companies have just bought some more time. Still look at the numbers of firms going under. This is just hopeful wishing.

And, then “Better-than-expected employment, retail and new home sales data in May helped fuel a stock market rally…” that built up optimism of a quick recovery. Readers of my posts know how I feel about these “good news” statistics: see here and also here. Don’t count on it happening.

There are a couple of other places where Ms. Gottfried compares data from different time periods, comparing apples to oranges. For example, she compares the default rate among US speculative-grade borrowers, which was at 4.7 percent for the 12-month period ending May 31, 2020 to the 12.1 percent rate hit in the 12-month period ending November 2009.

The period resulting in 4.7 percent contains eight months of information before the current recession, as now defined, began. The period resulting in the 12.1 percent period includes the results of this “lagging” indicator that is always near its peak at the end of the recession, continuing over into the beginning of the subsequent recovery period.

Much later in the article, Ms. Gottfried mentions that Standard & Poor’s estimates that the 12-month period ending March 2021 will have a default rate equal to 12.5 percent, a period that may still contain just recession figures, but not the large figures that might follow.

Ms. Gottfried, it seems to me, is forcing here argument and has not done a very good job at it.

The Role Of Private Equity

An interesting side-light into these events is given us by Chris Cumming in the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Cumming writes that private equity funds have a record pile of cash, $1.45 trillion, on their balance sheets…and this does not include venture capital funds…that are just sitting there.

Yet, these funds own companies that range from retailers to restaurants and rental companies, that tumbled into bankruptcy in recent months. These companies include Hertz Global Holding Inc., Neiman Marcus Group Inc., and J. Crew Group Inc.

The argument is that the money held by the private equity funds are for new investments, and are not directed for use in “shoring up” companies they have already bought. Mr. Cumming writes that “investors in private-equity funds are rarely enthusiastic about new money being spent to rehabilitate struggling businesses….”

Managers are to “support only the most promising companies….”

So, private equity money is not moving in quickly to save the distressed.

Should investors take a lesson from these funds?

Debt levels are very high. The economy is in dire straits and is going to take a good time to recover. Defaults and bankruptcies are going to increase, probably at historical high levels. Like those that run private equity funds, investors should not just rush to “bail-out” distressed firms. One must always looks to support “the most promising companies.”

