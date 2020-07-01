Expect Choppy Markets Until Fed Provides More Liquidity

Sideways movement of the balance sheet and a net zero balance of liquidity will likely lead to range-bound markets until more stimulus arrives.

Famed value investors Warren Buffett and Howard Marks are confounded by current market action. Meanwhile, retail investors delight in the narrative of a V-shaped recovery and repeat the mantra of “stocks only go up.” Neither one is right. The business of buying undervalued companies based on discounted cash flow analysis faces a $7.2 trillion obstacle. We are also not in a V-shaped recovery as the opposite side of the camp would suggest. We still have 13% unemployment, 30% of Americans unable to make housing payments, and metrics such as Global PMI seen below are bouncing, but still in deeply recessionary levels.

Is retail optimism the reason for the stock market recovery to nearly all-time highs? Millennial traders on Robinhood do not move markets. $3 trillion of stimulus in three months - entering through the bond market and remaining in the financial system - does. Read the section in my previous article about the Cantillon Effect to understand how Fed money prioritizes asset price inflation relative to consumer price inflation.

My thesis is simple: Fed money printing is holding asset prices at valuation levels that fundamentals do not justify. Without stimulus, markets will mean revert. With permanent net positive liquidity from the Fed, stocks will continue to rise. There are two indicators to look at: rate of change of total assets on the Fed balance sheet and money supply minus treasury issuances. These will tell you if we are in a net positive or net negative liquidity environment. As the evidence suggests, net positive is a boon for stock prices and vice versa.

Currently, the Fed is holding the balance sheet near $7.2 trillion. Markets will remain range-bound in the interim and the next leg up will only occur with further stimulus. As the next two sections will demonstrate, the evidence is clear that markets move with the expansion and contraction of the Fed balance sheet.

Fed Balance Sheet Vs. S&P

The chart below shows the S&P vs. Total Assets on the Fed Balance Sheet in recent months. Parabolic Fed stimulus saved the markets from its death spiral. However, a second relationship becomes obvious upon further examination of the two charts. As the liquidity tapers off, so does the stock market. The Fed balance sheet and S&P both peaked on June 8th. From June 8th to the 17th, the Fed trimmed its balance sheet by $70 billion. The result? The S&P dropped 8% in three days before a slight recovery. Stock markets are dependent on and addicted to Fed liquidity. In the current environment, no other metric matters.

Former New York Fed President William Dudley has stated that the balance sheet might end up at $10 trillion before this recession ends. Investors should keep their finger on the pulse of the directional change of Fed Assets as this indicator can serve as a headwind or tailwind for stock prices. However, as the next section suggests, investors must understand the difference between gross and net liquidity.

Fed Balance Sheet – Treasury Issuances

This indicator asks a simple question: Of the liquidity being injected by the Fed, how much of it is being soaked up through treasury markets before it has a chance to reach risk assets? In March and April, Fed liquidity injections outpaced Treasury issuances by roughly $1 trillion. The Fed expanded its balance sheet by $1.57 trillion in March and nearly $1 trillion in April. Treasury issuances equaled $367 billion in March and $255 billion in April as seen below. The Fed will also buy mortgage-backed securities which were issued at a pace of $271 billion for April and $202 billion for March. Market participants should now know, this is over $1 trillion going straight into risk assets.

As the Fed tapers QE and deficits funded by Treasury issuances are set to widen, net liquidity will be roughly zero from July-September. The average number of issued Treasury Securities per month is $500 billion for the last year and set to rise to fund expanding fiscal deficits. Meanwhile, the Fed is likely to hold its balance sheet near $7.2 trillion in the near term. A rule of thumb is if month over month Fed balance sheet change exceeds $500 billion, we have net positive liquidity that will be a tailwind for stock prices. As this indicator currently stands, three months of zero to negative liquidity will be a headwind for the S&P unless we get more stimulus.

Conclusion

If there is one thing I have learned from the coronavirus crisis in capital markets, it is that the Stan Druckenmiller quote below rings true now more than ever:

“Earnings don’t move the overall market; it’s the Federal Reserve Board… focus on the central banks and focus on the movement of liquidity… most people in the market are looking for earnings and conventional measures. It’s liquidity that moves markets.”

Markets are a complex system. Investors must be willing and able to let go of outdated mental models as new evidence arises. Currently, all evidence points to liquidity. As the chart below demonstrates, investors must closely monitor changes in the Fed balance sheet as that has more of an effect on changes in stock prices than technical or fundamental indicators.

This recession exposed a hidden truth of the financial system: stock prices are dependent on Fed liquidity. Investors should have S&P exposure in case Fed balance sheet expansion leads to continued risk asset inflation despite the market's disconnect from economic conditions.

