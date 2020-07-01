Goodbye LIBOR, Hello SOFR. What It Could Mean To You Financially

As an example, I will cover how this change might affect a Morgan Stanley Floating Rate Preferred I own and some options that Issuer has.

People might be surprised what assets and debts will be affected. I try to provide some insight on that topic.

Come 2021, LIBOR ceases to exist. The US has chosen SOFR as its replacement. What does that mean?

Author's note: Unless referenced otherwise, all Exhibits are from the attached Morgan Stanley provided LIBOR Reform PDF which is much more detailed than the overview I will be presenting.

Introduction

Over $300 Trillion in assets base their coupon or cost on the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, known as LIBOR. It is calculated using estimates submitted by London's leading banks each night. The rate is meant to reflect the unsecured, wholesale borrowing costs of large banks. Since the financial crisis, however, real trade inputs have declined significantly. Then in 2012, scandal hit the LIBOR when it was discovered the banks were deliberately manipulating the rate to their benefit.

With the demise of LIBOR, various countries have designed their own replacement rate.

Exposure for US investors affected by this change will be those owning instruments with a floating rate based on the USD LIBOR rate, thus the need to understand the new SOFR rate.

Constructing SOFR

In 2014, the Alternative Reference Rate Committee (ARRC) was commissioned by the Federal Reserve to find a US replacement for LIBOR. Their recommendation was SOFR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, an index of borrowing rates collateralized by Treasury securities.

Here is the description from MS about Exhibit #5 above and #6 below:

As seen in Exhibit 5, SOFR is composed of BGCR transactions plus a subset of the FICC's Delivery-versus-Payment (DVP) cleared bilateral repo transactions. BGCR is further reduced into specific-counterparty tri-party repo (TGCR) transactions and GCF repo transactions. Given that all of these metrics are volume-weighted medians, SOFR is the volume-weighted median of all transactions that fall within these categories. Specific-counterparty tri-party general collateral repo (TGCR) refers to transactions in which the counterparties are aware of one another's identity ahead of the transaction, but the specific securities used as collateral are not identified at the outset of the transaction. The number of transactions in TGCR has been growing slowly over the last year and is currently around $500bn (see Exhibit 6). The common borrowers in tri-party are dealers and the common lenders are money market funds. GCF repo is a specific form of tri-party repo in which the FICC allows for netting in settlement of repo positions for dealers. The typical borrowers in GCF repo transactions are smaller dealers, while larger dealers often act as the lenders. GCF repo is the smallest component of SOFR, with current volumes around $25-30bn (see Exhibit 6).

If the SOFR and LIBOR were 100% correlated, this would be less of an issue, but the fact that they are not, raises serious (and legal) issues.

Even though they estimated SOFR back to 2014, its short trading history concerns many as does the late 2019 spike. The other concern is, depending how the switch is implemented and type of instrument, there will be winners and losers once this goes into effect in 2021. Say you own a floating-rate preferred that reset at the end of June. Your new rate would be 22bps lower using SOFR versus the USD LIBOR rate based on the above chart.

Exhibit #7 shows some key differences between LIBOR and SOFR.

Two differences, points #3 & #4, have been tackled to minimize potential value transfers between the two parties, issuer and holder, of any LIBOR/SOFR effected instrument

#3: While SOFR is an overnight rate, LIBOR provided rates out to one year. This will require an adjusted-SOFR to be calculated.

#4: While SOFR reflects a near risk-free rate, LIBOR incorporates some credit risk, meaning it would naturally generate a higher rate. While no change to the SOFR calculation will be made for this, that differences need to be accounted for when the contracts are converted to SOFR. In the above example, hopefully it would erase the 9bps loss the investor faced.

Given these differences, USD LIBOR can't simply be "swapped out" with SOFR in existing contracts that reference LIBOR-at least not without appropriate adjustments. A major legal issue is that few instruments were issued where the Prospectus outlined what would happen if the LIBOR ceased to exist. To give you an idea of what this means, I included Exhibit #9.

I will come back to this when I talk about the MS PFD I own that will be affected.

Partial list of assets affected

I think most investors will be surprised at how many investments they own or debts they have could be affected by this change.

If you have an ARM, other loan or credit card that is not based on the Fed Funds rate, PRIME, or US Treasury rate, it most likely will be LIBOR+ based.

Business Development Companies that provided floating-rate loans to businesses.

Fixed-to-Floating and Floating rate Preferred stocks.

Bank Loan or CLOs Funds and mREITs who hold loans with floating rate provisions.

Convertible securities with floating rate bonds.

Any Fund that owns any of the above assets.

Any bank or corporation with floating-rate instruments outstanding or on their books.

How the adjustments are made will affect both the issuer and holder of any of these instruments. One party will gain income whereas the other will lose it. Also, FASB and GAAP rules require issuers, like banks, to account for any material change in value of any asset issued or on their books, which could happen depending on how close the two rates are on the switch-over date.

Possible Actions by Issuers

There are some actions Issuers can take to minimize the legal hassles and uncertainty of the switch over, though some are not available to all instruments. Newer instruments were issued with a Prospectus that properly covers this situation so no action is required.

If the contract allows, they simply will send out the new language and the holder accepts, or in the case of a credit card, cancels the card.

If callable, they could exercise their option and redeem the issue before SOFR starts. With many Preferreds fixed for years past 1/1/2021, they have more time to decide or to get new language approved.

If not callable, they could attempt to reduce the amount outstanding via a special offer or buying the issue back on the open market. For banks, they might also offer holders the right to swap for a new Preferred. Current rules allow banks to count Preferred stock as part of their required capital so outright retirement of an issue might not be possible.

They could ask holders to amend the Prospectus to incorporate SOFR language. From what I have read, that could require 100% agreement from the holders, something I cannot ever see happening unless the terms are very favorable.

Or as discussed below, they can depend on the current language contained in the LIBOR non-availability clause to be enforceable.

Morgan Stanley 4.04% PFD A

Source: quantumonline.com

Quantumonline is a great source for information on many types of fixed income securities. It provides the terms of the issue and a link to the underlying Prospectus. This would be a good place to check out if your investment uses LIBOR.

In this case, we can read that MS would have the option to call this Preferred as it is past its 2011 Call date. I bought this issue for a feature that protected my income even though it is a floating-rate Preferred and which is critical to any change in terms. This issue comes with a 4% floor. Without that, the payout would be near 1% currently. Assuming the +70% feature is the same under SOFR, it would require SOFR to top 3.3% before starting to cost MS more to leave this Preferred outstanding, up from .1% recently. The floor feature I think also gives MS extra time to figure out what to do with this issue. Their other Preferreds are all in the fixed rate phase of their fixed-to-floating design and before any of their call dates.

Source: NYSE

With the price hovering around $21, I do not see MS exercising their right to call this Preferred. They could try to do exchange into a new Preferred with the SOFR language but it would either need to keep the 4% floor or greatly increase the add-on percent from .7% as the current yield is near 4.7%.

Morgan Stanley has the right to replace this preferred with a new preferred if the Regulatory requirements change, but currently there is no talk about that occurring.

Lastly, they could argue this language, despite LIBOR appearing throughout, currently provides them with a backup rate-setting option.

(II) If no such rate appears, then the calculation agent will request the principal London offices of each of four major reference banks in the London interbank market, as selected by the calculation agent after consultation with us, to provide the calculation agent with its offered quotation for deposits in U.S. dollars for a period of three months, commencing on the first day of such dividend period, to prime banks in the London interbank market at approximately 11:00 a.m., London time, on that dividend determination date and in a principal amount that is representative of a single transaction in U.S. dollars in that market at that time. If at least two quotations are provided, LIBOR determined on that dividend determination date will be the arithmetic mean of those quotations. If fewer than two quotations are provided, LIBOR will be determined for the first day of such dividend period as the arithmetic mean of the rates quoted at approximately 11:00 a.m., New York time, on that dividend determination date, by three major banks in New York City, as selected by the calculation agent after consultation with us, for loans in U.S. dollars to leading European banks, for a period of three months, commencing on the first day of such dividend period, and in a principal amount that is representative of a single transaction in U.S. dollars in that market at that time. If the banks so selected by the calculation agent are not quoting as set forth above, LIBOR for that dividend determination date will be the same as LIBOR for the immediately preceding dividend period, or, if there was no dividend period, the dividend payable will be based on the initial dividend rate.

Source: Prospectus

To my non-legal eyes, it could allow MS to get their own quotes from said banks and calculate their own "LIBOR". Depending on the results, or not, someone will object, guaranteed!

Portfolio Strategy

With SOFR going "live" in six months, I am surprised we haven't heard more about how $300 Trillion in assets will have their documentation changed. I know the goal is, at least on Day 1, that the SOFR rate does not differ much from LIBOR but what about afterwards? It will depend on how they make a risk-free rate compare more closely with one that has a credit-risk element.

Other than reviewing your investments to determine your LIBOR exposure and maybe contacting the Issuer, I do not see any action needed at this time since both LIBOR and SOFR are so low.

As for the MS Pfd, I do not see Morgan Stanley having trouble paying its preferred dividends and those are required for the common dividend to be paid. Based on the 4% floor and the unlikelihood of SOFR raising greatly over the next few years without an inflation spike, I rate the MS PFD "A" as a strong buy for investors looking for a fairly safe yield between 4-5%. If we get another round of panic selling, one might be able to lock in yield over 6% as this issue dipped to $15 last March.

MS document used: form__September_2019.pdf

MS Pfd A Prospectus: MS-PA

LIBOR-SOFR Timeline: Timeline PDF

For more on legal risks: Libor-Litigation-Risks.pdf

