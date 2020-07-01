Air Filtration Systems In The COVID-19 Era

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made it mandatory for large malls that re-open to have systems capable of filtering out the COVID virus.

Parker Hannifin is a leader in the air purification sector and is well-positioned to see rising demand for its products.

The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the awareness of contamination-free air demand and a reduction in airborne diseases globally. One sector that notably benefits from this awareness is air filtration systems and technology. A leader in the sector is Parker Hannifin (PH), a business well-positioned for increased demand for its products.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has resulted in over 10 million cases and over half a million deaths (as of June 30) with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of COVID-19 will significantly affect the air purification market.

While demand for air filtration had increased year by year, it has been turbocharged in the Covid-19 pandemic. (Note that the study from the chart below was conducted pre-COVID-19.) In fact, there are air filters that curb the coronavirus, according to NASA who has funded four research projects on COVID-19 impacts.

The sector experienced another boost on June 29th when Governor recommended that all businesses and offices consider installing systems with a MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) rating that reports the effectiveness of air filters.

Air filters with high MERV ratings, such as High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters have been shown to reduce the presence of Covid-19 in air filtration systems. These particulates are approximately 0.125 micron in diameter. HEPA filters are designed to filter particles of 0.01 micron or larger according to the NASA study.

Particulate contaminants include several airborne physical matters like microorganisms, pollens, dust, smoke, and fumes that are harmful to the environment. The product provides effective means to control toxins by reducing their concentrations to adequate levels or eradicating them from the ventilation air.

The Governor’s new requirement offers promise considering the vast number of malls and other large enclosed spaces opening nation-wide, with many contributing to the continuation of the spread of the virus. Cuomo’s guidance has been heeded not only by other state leaders but by global governments after his ability to flatten the coronavirus curve in one of the most affected global hotspots.

Parker Hannifin, a leader in the sector, has beat its consensus EPS estimates for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2000 by $0.10, $0.27 and $0.65 respectively. It's P/E (TTM), at 18.02, is below the machinery industry average (18.37), as is its 5-year average P/E of 19.31 vs. 28.90.

Other key publicly traded air purification manufacturers include 3M Co. (MMM), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Daikin Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:DKILF), Lennox International Inc. (LII), Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI), Cummins Inc. (CMI), Koch Filters, a division of Johnson Controls International Plc) (JCI), and Graver Technologies, a division of Berkshire Hathaway Ink (BRK/B).

Another angle is to focus on service providers such as air filtration suppliers, distributors, cleaning and purification, decontamination, sterilization and monitoring devices, products and components.

While studies show that purifiers could add some extra protection in certain situations, they should not be used as a replacement for any social distancing or sanitation guidelines put in place by the CDC or state and local governments. But what is also certain is that the adoption of air purifiers will expand to other establishments worldwide such as restaurants, schools, hospitals, concert halls and arenas and is thus a sector worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.