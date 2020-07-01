Management is taking many useful steps which are likely to pay off in the medium term, but it first has to navigate a resurgence of the pandemic.

LoJack US especially has some way to go here, due to the legacy network.

The company is slowly shifting from a hardware-orientated business towards a more subscription and SaaS-based business model.

Management is righting the ship at CalAmp (CAMP), but near term there is considerable amount of fog due to the resurgence of the pandemic.

CalAmp is a telematics company we covered earlier. It's in the midst of a transition to a more SaaS-like business, which is of course a more attractive business model with higher margins.

While the company is making considerable progress on the way to this transition, the road got a little rockier by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has been struggling the last two years or so with stagnant revenues and a notable operational deterioration:

Data by YCharts

Of course, part of that GAAP deterioration is the result of two large acquisitions in H1 2019, LoJack Mexico and Synovia. The shares have trended down as a result but they have at least recovered from their pandemic slump like much of the rest of the market.

However, it remains to be seen what the new flare-up of the pandemic will do to that. Longer term though we are really quite positive on the stock as management seems to be on the right track, but this is a post-pandemic situation and it remains difficult to predict when that materializes.

Transition

Management is trying to implement the following points:

Making supply chain improvements

Shift from hardware to SaaS business

Improve telematics

Focus R&D on most promising verticals, like iOn suite

Management hired a new global supply-chain manager and completed the closure of its Oxnard production facility, now sourcing from Tier-1 contract manufacturers, and leveraging the efficiencies of these.

With respect to shifting to a SaaS business, the company is embarking on two elements here:

Exiting the low-margin automotive financing business (which produces $2.3M quarterly from 385K subscribers).

Replicating the success of LoJack Mexico and Italy in the US.

With respect to the latter, management did break out the results of their US LoJack SVR revenue as a separate item (coming in at $6.6M, down from $11.2M in Q4) so investors can track the progress on the shift towards a SaaS model.

This separate accountancy treatment is introduced as legacy devices running on proprietary RF tech are being phased out in favor of newer ones running on GPS (LTE) networks, enabling modern telematics solutions like CalAmp's iOn suite (see for an overview here).

Their May 2020 IR presentation has a few examples of use cases. Here is just an example from the slides to illustrate how this differs from a simple LoJack:

Services like that are applicable in a host of verticals:

But the US LoJack SVR business has been hampered by their RF network infrastructure but now that users are switching to LTE networks, there is an opportunity to get this going.

However, given the fact that they have to keep up the old network infrastructure and the associated cost, this won't express itself into better financials immediately. LoJack US has also gotten its own manager running the business.

It's too early to say whether this will be a success, but management certainly is giving it a go. Their iOn suite will have a new iteration in the fall, and it will provide safe and secure management of freight which should be of interest to freight companies and other shippers in times when essential supplies need to be guaranteed.

There are also other innovations, for instance, two new features in their Synovia Solutions subsidiary. One is making it easier for schools to manage unconventional bus routes (field trips, sports, etc.) in order to comply with social distancing and stay-at-home mandates.

Bus Guardian (Q1CC):

serves as a powerful, flexible, and scalable solution designed to help schools deliver instant and actionable reporting of school bus ridership based on contact tracing, which is particularly important if a student or driver becomes ill.

Q1 results

From the 10-Q:

Given the headwinds from the pandemic, the decline in revenue is actually fairly muted. There was of course a negative impact from the pandemic:

LoJack Italy was quite impacted as the company as well as the pandemic were concentrated in the north. It looks like business could pick up here, given the improvement of the situation on the ground.

Synovia, the company's fleet safety and management for K-12 school bus and state and local government fleets acquired last year for $50M also slowed with school closures.

SaaS and subscription revenues were also impacted (see below), coming in $6.8M lower sequentially (but 10% up y/y), at $28M or 35% of total revenue.

With respect to the sequential decline in subscription revenue. From the Q1CC:

There is oftentimes a component of that recurring revenue arrangement that is recognized upfront associated with the value of the actual hardware installation.

Telematics revenue was actually up to $45.5M (from $41.3M in Q4), largely due to an MRM shipment catch-up of $8M backlog, most of which shipped in Q1.

Subscriber count declined to 1.307M, down sequentially from 1.325M, most of it due to vehicle finance retreating.

Margins

Data by YCharts

GAAP gross margin has trended down a bit but the long-term goal is still 50%+ as a corollary of a greater SaaS part. H2 margins will still be under some pressure but things should improve ultimately to 40%+ at the end of the fiscal year as a result of:

The shift to contract manufacturing

The exit of the low-margin car financing business

The gradual shift to SaaS

Cost-cutting, a further $2M in Q1 was shaved off the yearly run rate.

Hiring a global supply chain manager

Cash

Data by YCharts

While the company ran a substantial GAAP loss in Q1 ($14.4M, albeit it ran a small adjusted GAAP profit of $0.6M), we don't have to worry about cash. While not as good as a couple of years back, cash flow is still positive.

The company has $104M of cash and equivalents and a debt of $263, which is $27.6M lower as the company redeemed the 2020 convertible notes on May 15. There is no history of dilution, quite the contrary:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is quite below historical levels, but to be frank, so is performance. We do expect that to get better but the company first has to navigate through another tricky pandemic bump, although it looks like that's mostly confined to the Americas, at least for now.

Conclusion

We see gradual improvement but one has to look carefully as LoJack US is in transition to a new network while carrying the burden of having to sustain legacy hardware and infrastructure, and the pandemic adds a fair amount of uncertainty to the immediate picture.

While we like the company and do think the shares have upside medium term, we first want a little more clarity on the course of the pandemic before we would consider committing funds. We think there is a good likelihood to encounter a better buying moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.