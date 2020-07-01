BIP is expected to complete its acquisition of 130,000 of Reliance communications towers in India very shortly. In addition to decent returns from Reliance lease starting Day 1, BIP intends to rent real estate on these towers to Reliance competitors effectively multiplying returns without additional capital investments.

Half a year ago, I published "Not all Brookfield's Subsidiaries are created Equal" about different members of the Brookfield family - the holding company BAM and its subsidiaries BIP, BEP, BPY, BBU, and TERP (I will call them subsidiaries, though technically they are not). In the publication, I argued that among subsidiaries, TERP (which will shortly merge with BEP) and BIP were the best to invest in.

This publication seems like ages ago but recent developments have proved me correct so far. After TERP is no more, BIP and BEP are expected to be the best bets. This publication is devoted to BIP that I consider the best one with BEP close but still second.

I will skip a basic description of the company (please see its website and multiple posts on SA) and move right to certain conclusions.

What is so great about BIP?

Here is a short answer: 1) a collection of assets and 2) proven investment, financial, and operational management with a long-term track record. Let us elaborate:

All BIP assets (I could not find a single exception) produce resilient long-term cash flows not subject to disruption. Most of them are either regulated utilities or have long-duration contracts with investment-grade counterparts. Some of them, like ports or toll-roads, are instead dependent on GDP growth but you can hardly expect that port traffic or the number of cars on the roads will go into decline 5 or 10 years from now. Examined under this long-term lens, transport cash flows are as resilient as utilities. During the current pandemic, transportation is the only part of BIP that experienced a downturn (on a short-term basis!), almost everything else has been recognized as essential services by government bodies in different countries and barely felt negative implications.

Most of the assets like railways, ports, roads, pipelines are simply irreplaceable and will not have any competition at all for a long time if ever (the same is true about regulated utilities). Other parts (like data centers) can be subject to the competition but have achieved long-term contractual commitments from customers and enjoy economical tailwinds that will persist for a while.

Almost all assets in the BIP stable will be able to grow cash flows either from contractual annual accelerators (tied to inflation or otherwise) or from profitable and bullet-proof reinvestments like building additional pieces of infrastructure (pipeline extensions, expanding port facilities, new cell towers, approving additional utility assets) or exercising some type of roll-up strategy (district energy). Assets that can no longer grow fast enough will be sold to countless institutional investors in need of stable cash flows (partially to replace bonds in their portfolios) - pension funds, other utilities, etc. With current low-interest rates, the proceeds from these divestments are enormous. Published IRRs for divested assets are often in excess of 20% after long ownership.

BIP assets are well diversified in terms of industry and geography as presented on the slide below. Usually, it takes BAM many years to approve a developing economy for investment due to its macroeconomic factors, political stability, and government policies; after that subsidiaries invest on an opportunistic basis. Outside of established western economies (North America, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand), BIP is exposed to selected countries of Latin America (primarily Brazil, but also Chile, Columbia, Peru, Mexico) and India. The recent big pipeline transaction in OAE belongs to the BIP domain as well but at the time of writing, BAM did not make the investment structure public. Currency risk is typically hedged either organically (taking a loan in the same currency) or through derivatives, unless it is too expensive.

BIP business diversification in terms of industry and geography. Source: Company's presentation

Sam Pollock and Bahis Manios have been BIP's CEO and CFO correspondingly since it was spun-off in 2008. I am attaching a historic chart of BIP's performance to prove that we are talking about a fantastic company. Please do not forget that these amazing results have been produced with BIP paying high and growing distributions (typically with yields of 4-5%) and despite paying high tribute to BAM (if the form of management fees and IDRs). Once you start closely monitoring asset transformations through all stages of the investment cycle (acquisition, operations, disposal) consisting of countless small and big steps, you will be stunned with the resulting brilliance. Most acquisitions are very complex, far from obvious and difficult to implement or later to operate - this is exactly why often BIP is the only suitor. Even though BIP is a value investor, some acquisitions are executed at high prices when outstanding potential outweighs. I will not spend much space on it in this post, but I suggest you take a look at the high price BIP paid for the Canadian company Enercare at the end of 2018, their rationale at the moment of acquisition and their creative implementation since (including using the footprint of other Brookfield entities, tuck-in acquisitions extending Canadian strategy to the US, and creative financing) - it deserves a separate post! Within 2-3 years, I expect Enercare to become one of BIP's crown jewels that will keep growing for the next 10 years or so, even though the acquisition itself was of relatively low profile.

Historic chart of BIP unit performance. Source: Company's presentation

A big share of BAM success has been due to BIP. Since infrastructure is expected to remain a hot topic with plenty of opportunities and BIP's management is relatively young, investors are likely to remain happy.

Accounting and Valuations

Here is an interesting observation: you can judge a Brookfield subsidiary investment merit based on the transparency of its accounting presented mostly in Supplementary reports. I find BPY's Supplementary barely readable, BBU's of little value because company's operations are too fluid and transactional, BEP's - much better but still with some opaque transactions between BAM and BEP (for those interested, I suggest making sense of BAM's electricity marketing business always in red but profitable for BEP) and BIP's - by far the best.

It is especially helpful that BIP publishes AFFO and AFFO based ROIC (return on invested capital). Normally, AFFO represents FFO less maintenance capex which is equivalent to Buffett's owner's earnings. But BIP goes one step further: they also distinguish between return on capital and return of capital. Some of BIP's assets, like toll roads' concession rights, have a limited life and after some time (say, 20-30 years) will be returned to the government/public. BIP recognizes this reality in accounting by treating a part of cash received as a return of capital and deducting it from FFO in addition to maintenance capex to produce AFFO (effectively BIP amortizes its growth capital expenses over concession term).

The calculation of ROIC is unusual as well. The numerator represents the strictly calculated AFFO and the denominator is the equity BIP is working with (invested capital) not the book value! Once BIP issues some common or preferred units, the capital raised this way will be added to invested capital and will not change regardless of net income/loss or distributions paid!

I will explain it through an example. Let us say, you as an owner invest $100 into some project and this project would produce exactly $10 in cash after maintenance capex and return of capital annually every year whatever is happening within the business. Half of it will be paid back to you and half will be reinvested back into business for growth (in our example, there is no growth though!). By BIP's definition, your ROIC will remain exactly 10% every year forever! It represents the true cash-on-cash return that almost any business owner would use intuitively to judge his/her financial performance. Measured this way, ROIC truly provides a measure of BIP's management quality and is quite stable at about 12-13% (in 2018 it was 11% since one of BIP's cash cows was sold early in the year and it took slightly longer than expected to reinvest proceeds).

What is the best metric to value BIP units with? Logically, there are only two possible contenders: either P/AFFO or EV/EBITDA. Many investors (despite Warren Buffett's warnings) prefer to use EV/EBITDA for almost any company. The beauty of it is that it takes care of leverage automatically and provides a unified measuring stick. I do not deny the importance of EBITDA in some cases but prefer to treat companies on an individual basis. Before actually checking both metrics, we need to make some further adjustments.

BIP pays IDRs to BAM and limited partners never see this cash. So, both AFFO and EBITDA (as measures of cash flows) should be adjusted for IDRs. Also, AFFO should be further adjusted for preferred distributions. These metrics (EBIDTA less IDR and Adj AFFO: AFFO less IDRs less preferred dividends) are presented in Table 1 together with other important metrics.

Table 1: BIP's main financial metrics, 2012-2019

Source: BIP's Supplementary filings on Brookfield.com and author's calculations. The figures are not adjusted for the stock split that happened at the end of Q1, 2020.

There is a simple way to find a better metric: let us calculate the correlation between P/Adj AFFO and EV/(EBITDA-IDR) at the end of the year with a unit appreciation adjusted for splits next year. It is exactly zero (after some rounding) for EV/EBITDA and negative 24% for P/Adj. AFFO. So, P/Adj. AFFO still has some predictive power while EV/EBITDA is completely irrelevant.

Is there a better-predicting metric? Not surprisingly it is the distribution yield. Its correlation with the stock appreciation next year is 52%. Even though P/Adj. AFFO logically seems a better tool, most BIP investors are income-seekers, perhaps retirees, and use a much simpler approach. Please note, the distribution yield is tightly correlated with P/Adj. AFFO: BIP targets distributions at 60-70% of FFO and historically AFFO has been close to 80% of FFO. So, in reality, BIP distributes most of its AFFO (about 75-85%) and distributions are not that different from AFFO! (Please note, that in relation to BIP the word "distributions" has two meanings: for retail investors in common units, it is similar to dividends. For BIP as a whole, however, it represents common distributions plus preferred distributions plus IDRs.)

Based on the year-end results, BIP trades at an average yield of 3.7% with a standard error of 0.8%. In earlier years, the yield was lower as investors anticipated stronger growth from a smaller company without IDR burden. At the time of writing, the distribution yield is about 4.9% which is on a higher side (perhaps, due to pandemic) and suggests it is a good time to invest. BIP's yield is also higher today than BEP's. Since BIP is generally more dynamic, this is somewhat bullish as well.

Please note, that when you are based on the secondary criterion like distribution yield, you have to make sure that the BIP's fundamentals remain solid. For example, you should monitor FFO/unit growth communicated in each Supplementary and make sure that FFO growth is not achieved via increased leverage. Historically Net Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio has been close to 6 (please see Table 1) and even slightly higher for the last several years when interest rates were very low.

Risks

BIP uses rather high leverage and for many, it becomes the most obvious risk marker. From comments on my Brookfield publications, I know that for investors the words "debt" and "Brookfield" are tightly correlated. This is true, but Brookfield is amazingly skilled in working with debt and I would argue that for BIP, in particular, the leverage is not the main risk due to its specific features:

All cash flows are remarkably resilient in the long run. This is the company's trademark.

Most (though not all) of BIP's debt is asset-based without recourse to the company. If one project is particularly unsuccessful only the assets within this project are at risk without a domino effect.

BIP's debt is structured as an investment grade. Corporate debt has BBB+ rating and asset-based debt is structured in a similar way. It makes the debt less risky and easier to refinance.

90% of BIP loans are at fixed-rate.

BIP is always busy refinancing its loans delaying maturities.

The level of debt is controlled in part by issuing common and preferred units from time to time.

BIP always maintains significant corporate liquidity in the form of cash on hands, liquid investments, and untapped (or partially tapped) lines of credit.

BAM is always ready to provide financial support to its subsidiaries in different forms

There is a rather simple analogy to BIP's debt: consider a family consisting of 2 well-employed grown-ups in prime-age, with sterling credit histories, and reliable and growing salaries. Now, this family decides to buy a reasonably priced home at a good location. They are putting 50% down and still maintain significant savings and they have rich close relatives that are ready to help if some unexpected event strikes. Would you consider their long-term mortgage at a fixed rate for the remaining 50% a risky one? BIP's debt is something very similar to this mortgage.

The biggest risk for BIP, in my opinion, is political. They have significant investments in developing countries, particularly in Brazil and India, and they cannot hedge currencies of these countries at a reasonable cost. BIP controls exposures to developing countries, hedges organically by leveraging Brazilian and Indian assets with debt denominated in native currencies but it is still a risk.

There is still one other important risk-related consideration: the growing proportion of IDRs within AFFO as indicated in Table 1. At this point, 25% of each distribution increase belongs to BAM in the form of IDRs. Since inception, BIP's distribution growth is 11% (measured as CAGR) but this growth has been only about 7% in recent years still well within BIP's designated target of 5-9%. Do not count on BIP's repeating its historic growth of 11%! However, you can still expect something close to 6-7% distribution growth plus the yield of close to 5% as the most probable return.

Some Trading Considerations

I have to add this short section to answer questions that I keep receiving after each Brookfield publication:

You can buy BIP in the form of a limited partnership on NYSE and TSX (BIP.UN in Canada).

Recently BIP introduced corporate shares (BIPC) that are structured to be economically equivalent to BIP units with its dividend equal to BIP's distribution. BIPC is a Canadian corporation but at the time of writing, I have not seen its Canadian filings and do not know how exactly it is structured.

The main advantage of BIPC is that it reports dividends on the US 1099 tax form as opposed to BIP's K-1 (and similar differences for Canadian reporting). However, please keep in mind that a US tax person can keep BIP units in his/her IRA account without triggering any tax reporting or liability due to the unique BIP structure.

BIPC shares have turned out to be very popular and they currently trade at about 20% premium to BIP units at significantly lower distribution yield. In my opinion, it reflects a limited supply of BIPC (1 BIPC share for every 9 BIP units). As I have already mentioned, the distribution yield has been the most important predictor of units' behavior and the same is likely to be true for BIPC shares. There is no doubt that the BIP management will supply more of BIPC shares to the market in due time since for the company it represents a lower cost of capital. Once it happens, the gap between BIPC and BIP is likely to become smaller.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.