We believe that the pandemic has changed customer behavior to some extent, in which more people will still opt to spend less time outdoors even without shelter-in-place orders.

Overview

We believe that Akamai's (AKAM) CDN and cloud security businesses should continue to benefit from the increase in network traffic, driven by the shelter-in-place and increasing preference for in-home activities even upon lifting of restrictions. The company withdrew the full-year guidance nonetheless, err on the side of being conservative, considering the pandemic impact on its commerce and retail customers, which make up ~16% of the business. However, we think that Akamai is in a strong position to more than offset the negative impact. Following a strong Q1, we expect that offline-to-online budget shifts in some retail and commerce customers as well as multi-product adoption in the cloud security business to drive growth and expand margins in Q2 and beyond.

Catalyst

As the shelter-in-place, as well as the new normal behaviors, persists, we think that Akamai can drive growth and expand margins in two ways. First, OTT streaming and gaming activities will continue driving the adoptions for CDN and cloud security offerings at a lowered marketing spend. Furthermore, with that in mind, the multi-product adoption uptrend within the cloud security should also continue subsequently, driving larger deal sizes at lower customer acquisition costs.

Q1 2020 was not an ordinary quarter for Akamai, as it was able to deliver growth expectations without having to incur extra marketing costs. In Q1, Akamai saw an almost 200 bps decline in S&M as a percentage of revenue, indicating that Akamai can sustain its growth without relying on costly marketing events. Marketing programs and related costs dropped the most by ~37% YoY, as we understand that most of them got cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, Akamai still beat the guidance as revenue grew by +8%, with the cloud security business driving much of that with 28% growth.

The growth was also due to the increasing demand for CDN offerings, which many media services companies use to improve the network performance amid the surge in streaming usage. Given that more people are staying indoors due to the shelter-in-place direction globally, OTT streaming usage increased by 20% - 47% across the board, based on Comscore's data.

As Akamai is guiding Q2 revenue in the range of $752 million - $778 million, or up 6% - 12% YoY, we believe that Akamai will likely still see sustained growth even beyond Q2. In particular, we feel that the pandemic has changed consumer behavior more structurally, in that people will still choose to spend less time outdoors even after shelter-in-place order is lifted. Furthermore, we think that Akamai's commerce and retail customers may also consider investing more in online initiatives, as offline traffic will not fully recover anytime soon. Commerce and retail customers make up 16% of revenue, and considering Akamai's $2.89 billion of revenue last year, it means they will offset the full-year revenue by +$460 million in the worst case.

But as the online shift gets underway, we believe that Akamai is in a good position to indirectly reduce that 16% to ~14% in the near term, most likely through increasing CDN adoptions. We have seen some early macro trends in June, as Microsoft (MSFT) recently announced closing all of its retail stores, while online players like Amazon (AMZN) even investing further in live TV programs, which should drive the overall demand for CDN. Moreover, Akamai will then benefit from the cloud security adoption that typically moves in lockstep with increasing demand in CDN. In Q1, we have seen how the multi-product sales increased by 29%, effectively driving higher deal size and margin expansion.

Risk and Valuation

Given that Akamai is well-insulated from the effect of the pandemic, we cannot identify too many key risk factors in the business, aside from the increasing competition from Fastly (FSLY) or Cloudflare (NET), which should benefit from the overall market demand for CDN as well.

Akamai reached an all-time-high at ~$107 per share very recently, but it will likely reach new highs going forward. From a forward-looking perspective, valuation should also be more attractive. While current P/E has slightly increased to +34x, EPS guidance is conservative. In Q2 alone, Akamai will expect 14% - 20% EPS growth. As we expect the catalysts to improve bottom-line further, full-year EPS can reach the FY 2021 EPS target of 5.4, a year ahead of the expectation. It represents ~84% EPS growth, which is plausible considering Akamai's EPS has already been accelerating over the last two years from 40% to 65%, even without as many catalysts. At the expected forward P/E of ~22, we set a conservative price target of ~$118 per share, and maintain an overweight rating on the stock.

