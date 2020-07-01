By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in the last six down years for the broad market, the strategy lagged in June and through the first half of 2020.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In June, the Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL) rallied 1.20%, lagging the S&P 500, which returned +1.99%. Of this 79bp negative performance differential 135bp, or closer to 2x the differential, was driven by the strategy's underweight to Information Technology. The Dividend Aristocrats produced a -9.7% return in the first half of 2020, its worst first half performance since 2008, lagging the S&P 500 by 6.5%.

Historically, the Dividend Aristocrats have been a defensive strategy, outperforming in at least the last six down years for the market. This outperformance in down years has contributed to the strategy's nearly 2% higher annualized return over the past 30 years pictured below.

The first six months of 2020 have been an exception, and that has been driven by the Tech sector being viewed as defensive in the remote work economy. Of the 6.5% underperformance for the strategy in the first half, 5.4% was driven by an underweight to Tech and an exclusion of Amazon.

Dividend growth investors are naturally underweight Tech, so while the S&P 500 (SPY) is approaching break-even for 2020, there are still some attractive discounts available in stocks with long dividend growth histories. In the table below, the list of the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

Here are a couple of notable observations from this list:

With the Dividend Aristocrat Index return of 1.2% on the month, performance looks relatively normally distributed that level with 38 stocks with positive returns and 28 stocks with negative returns. Of the 66, constituents, 23 (35%) fell in the range between -2% and +2%.

On the full year, 46 of the 63 companies that have full-year returns, which includes the Carrier (CARR) and Otis (OTIS) spinoffs, have produced a negative total return through mid-year. Less companies are positive (17) than the number of companies who have loss more than 15% of their value (26).

The worst performer on the month was Ross Stores (ROST) -12%, the soon-to-be ex-Aristocrat is the only one of the dividend growers to suspend its dividend thus far. The company will fall out of the index at its next rebalance date, but this is a reminder that there is no survivorship bias on the list, the long-run outperformance depicted int the first graph in the article includes companies that fail to keep their dividend streak alive through the next rebalance date.

The Dividend Aristocrats lagged in the drawdown through late March, but have largely kept pace with the broad market in the subsequent rally. Since stocks bottomed on March 23rd, the Dividend Aristocrats are up 38.2%, including reinvested dividends, vs. 38.9% under the same measure for the broad S&P 500. For investors seeing stocks closing in on flat for the year, there are still some discounts and reasonable valuations in stocks with long-term dividend growth through multiple business cycles.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.