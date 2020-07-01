I think the validity of those comments is relevant to the short term most specifically. While issues may leak into the medium term, ALB remains an excellent name for long-term investors.

Albemarle Revisited

Since I wrote my article on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in mid-May, I wanted to update my view of the company and its stock. While I still maintain my ALB holding at the same levels, I wanted to present these analysts' viewpoints.

It may well be that short-term COVID-19 effects on ALB will leak into a slightly longer time frame. However, I see no fundamental basis for reconsidering a long-term position. My original article is here.

Downgrade: Goldman Sachs

Albemarle downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

“Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort downgraded Albemarle to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $61, down from $67. With the growing ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated ascension of the lithium cycle will be further delayed, Koort tells investors in a research note. Further, the remaining 60% of Albemarle's business also faces earnings challenges. The return of electric vehicle enthusiasm for lithium fundamental trends was short-lived as it was almost immediately confronted with COVID-19-related demand weakness and supply chain disruptions that will likely continue to present headwinds into the second half of 2020, contends the analyst.”

What are Koort’s key points?

The pandemic has a major medium-term impact on the lithium cycle, on which Albemarle is dependent for future growth,

the demand for EVs (Electric Vehicles) is implicitly impacted by the economic and supply chain impacts, and

the non-lithium portions of Albemarle’s business are also facing big challenges as a result of COVID.

When Koort speaks of a delay in the lithium cycle, this implies an impact longer than short term. Many lithium/EV analysts have pointed to a steadily increasing demand that keeps surging for the next five years, at least. The time needed to reach the implied 2025 peak may be a bit stretched out. That seems to be the message.

Yes, lithium is a commodity but demand will drive production and revenues, ‘cycles’ or not. Electric vehicles remain the apple of many drivers' eyes, and solar applications that depend on lithium batteries remain just as relevant.

Current lower consumer demand is a fact, and Koort adds in pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. These supply chain issues exist, thanks to enforcement of virus distancing/safety rules - the mandated strictures on business activities. Despite easing of restrictions, the demand issues may be confusing decision-makers about how much effort to put into production.

As the hold of COVID-19 weakens over time, those disruptions should ease and the ability to plan production increases will be facilitated. The appeal of EVs and solar lithium-based applications will remain. The basic appeal of the lithium products that ALB makes is unchanged in my view, and Albemarle is more than just a lithium company.

He also addressed the damage to these non-lithium segments, which are Catalysts and Bromines. This is undoubtedly valid, yet the same restoration of economic activity and restoration of supply chains should also see revenues in these two Albemarle business units rise towards a normative level.

KeyBanc Downgrade

A KeyBanc analyst, Aleksey Yefremov, also downgraded Albemarle recently, cutting his price target to $60 from $78. In a June 22 note, Yefremov said:

“The environment in which ALB will need to recut its lithium contracts is increasingly unfavorable," as any lithium price recovery likely will be "capped by inventory, restart of idle capacity, and new capacity in 2020-22.”

The KeyBanc analyst implicitly refers to supply chain issues in his point about idle capacity. The inventory capping point implies weaker demand and thus little incentive to increase production. The comment about ‘new capacity’ is apparently a reference to increased competition - again in an environment of lessened demand.

Yefremov does not address ALB’s non-lithium business units in his note.

Both analysts seem determined that short to medium-term lithium demand will be significantly affected by the impacts of the pandemic.

Restating My Original Investment Thesis

I think there is some validity in the comments by the analysts. However, I don’t see the essential bullish thesis for Albemarle being fundamentally impacted.

If the negative phenomena they describe leak into the medium term, then the bullish case for ALB might need to be reconsidered. I believe that economic recovery is in fact underway, and Albemarle's business will regain momentum despite the obvious and concerning current flare-ups of the COVID-19 virus.

I remain convinced that, for long-term investors, Albemarle is a fine company to own. Those concerned by the issues raised in the downgrades might wait a bit to buy or open a partial position. If anything, I may add a bit to my ALB holding over the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.