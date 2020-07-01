Eldorado is trading at a significant discount to peers, making it an attractive investment in a gold bull market as well as a takeover target.

After years of lagging share price performance, being punished by the market for permitting delays and operational issues at core assets in Greece and Turkey, Eldorado Gold (EGO) is now turning the corner. The company is currently undervalued in a rising gold market and is worth considering as many investors look to increase exposure to the safe haven metal in their portfolios.

2019 was a transitional year for Eldorado, with annual group production just under 400,000 ounces of gold and the new Lamaque mine in Canada coming online. 2020 full-year guidance is set at 520,000-550,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $850-950 per ounce. Management has not suspended guidance like many other gold producers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only a brief shutdown affecting one of its operations.

Despite this solid production and cost profile, Eldorado trades at an attractive valuation, more in line with an auto parts maker or utility than a mid-tier gold producer, sporting a 15 times price-to-earnings ratio while the S&P 500 is trading at 22x P/E.

Compared with a peer group of gold intermediates [Canadian-listed Alamos Gold (AGI), B2Gold (BTG), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), and IAMGOLD (IAG), plus Australian producers Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF), and Saracen (OTCPK:SCEXF)], Eldorado stands out as an undervalued pick. Looking at common metrics to compare senior gold producers, according to consensus analyst estimates Eldorado trades at 5.2 times their enterprise value-to-2020 cash flow per share versus the peer group's 8.8x EV/2020 CFPS multiple, and similarly, the company's 0.6x price-to-net asset value ratio is half of the peer group's 1.2x P/NAV value.

As we will see, Eldorado's diversified portfolio of operations and development assets warrant multiples much closer to their peer averages. However, this disconnect represents an opportunity for investors that can see past the pessimism that the market has been pricing into the company's shares for years.

Lamaque mine (Source: Company website)

Expanding Into a Tier-One Jurisdiction

Eldorado's newest mine, the Lamaque operation in Canada's mining-friendly province of Quebec, is firing on all cylinders. The company acquired the asset in mid-2017 by buying Integra Gold for US$430 million when the gold sector was in a lull, and the precious metal was languishing near US$1,200 per ounce. Now producing, it is expected to produce 130,000 ounces this year with gold trading close to $1,800, almost 50% higher since the acquisition.

In March, Eldorado received permits to increase underground production at the Triangle deposit of their Lamaque operations up to 2,650 tonnes per day (tpd) from the 1,800 tpd allowed currently. The company plans to increase mining rates to 2,200 tpd this quarter, a boost of 22%. This level represents the Sigma mill's current capacity, which is permitted up to 5,000 tpd. In the long term, Eldorado could get to these levels by adding a SAG mill to the existing plant design.

A potentially major catalyst is the discovery of the new high-grade Ormaque Zone announced at the beginning of this year. Initial drilling gave very high-grade results over thick intervals, including 16.3m of 25.5 g/t Au and 12.3m of 26.8 g/t Au. Many narrower intervals exceed 100 g/t Au.

Located between the Triangle mining area and the historically-mined Sigma deposit, this new zone lies along the path of the planned decline, linking the 5,000tpd mill at Sigma and the current underground mine at Triangle. This proximity means it will be straightforward to access for future mining, reducing capital and operating costs while adding further high-grade ounces.

Location of Ormaque zone (Source: Company presentation)

The development of the underground transport ramp, which will decrease the current haul route from 15 km to just 2 km, is expected to cost around US$25 million and take 18 months to complete. Once done, it will streamline operations and potentially save over $10/tonne in operating costs, making Lamaque an increasingly profitable mine.

Eldorado already plans to include the Ormaque zone in an upcoming PEA, so management sees material upside from this exciting discovery. There is further potential for this zone as the high-grade vein system remains open at depth and along strike.

Skouries project (Source: Company website)

New Pro-Business Government Gives Potential for Re-Rating

Things are also finally looking up for Eldorado in Greece after the newly-elected New Democracy government gave the company the long-awaited installation permits for their Skouries project, which has been mired in delays for over five years. After initially kicking off construction activities in 2014 and planning to be in production by mid-2016, Eldorado had critical permits revoked in 2015 that started an on-again, off-again spat between the company and the Greek government. The initial production timeline was continually pushed out until they officially put the project into care & maintenance.

Before restarting construction, they still require an investment agreement with the Greek government, but there have been several very positive signs from the government to allow the near-term development of Skouries after years of waiting. With over 7 million ounces of gold, 1.8 million tonnes of copper, an NPV north of $1 billion and a 21-year mine life, this project has the greatest potential to re-rate Eldorado overnight.

To put Skouries into production, Eldorado would be looking at a capex of over $700M. The project is gaining interest from potential JV partners to help foot the bill who see the significant production potential of the large-scale asset, which could be producing over 200,000 ounces of gold and 30,000 tonnes of copper annually within 3-4 years.

Elsewhere in Greece, Eldorado continues to operate its Olympias and Stratoni mines, which are expected to add around 60,000 ounces of gold and minor by-products of silver, lead and zinc to Eldorado's overall production.

Kisladag mine (Source: Company website)

Steady Production in Turkey Underpins Long-Term Plan

After producing over 3 million ounces from its flagship Kisladag asset in Turkey, earlier this year management outlined a further 15-year mine life extension underpinned by the addition of a high-pressure grinding roll circuit for the heap leach operation.

Previously the mine was set to close in 2021, so despite the higher capital costs that will be required to keep the operation running, the update was a positive development that will see the mine continue to churn out roughly 160,000 ounces per year until 2034. Long-life mines are rare in the gold sector, and so Kisladag is a prized asset for Eldorado.

Efemçukuru, the company's other mine in Turkey, continues to perform well and adds a further 100,000 ounces per year from its underground operation averaging 7 g/t Au. While not everyone's favorite mining jurisdiction, Turkey has provided a stable operating foundation for Eldorado in recent years and will continue to do so well into the future, contributing free cash flow and underpinning their growth potential in other countries.

Asset portfolio (Source: Company website)

Overall for the company, 2020 looks set to be a solid year. Production will dip in 2021 and onwards, due to lower grades at Kisladag, but will continue to hover around 450,000 ounces. The decrease at Kisladag looks to be offset by Lamaque, where there is further upside past the planned 2,200 tpd expansion currently underway. Even with lower production expected, Eldorado is still trading at a discount to its peer group on 2021 metrics with a 6.2x EV/2021 CFPS multiple versus peers at 6.9x EV/2021 CFPS.

The company's balance sheet is also reasonable. As of the end of Q1, Eldorado had a cash balance of US$309 million and a manageable debt load of US$650 million. In terms of further liquidity, the company has only partially drawn down its revolving credit facility, which provides an added cushion in uncertain times.

To further boost its cash position, Eldorado could sell non-core assets at a time when the M&A market is starting to heat up for gold projects globally. Their Certej development project in Romania boasts almost 11 million ounces of gold and could be an attractive asset for another group if Eldorado does not advance the project themselves in the near term. Eldorado may also be a corporate acquisition target itself, given its large, diversified portfolio of operating mines and attractive valuation.

Major risks for Eldorado include further delays in receiving permits from the Greek government which would keep its upside capped, as well as geopolitical risks (and a potential COVID-19 flare up) in Turkey that could impact their flagship operations. We believe these are already well accounted for in the company's relatively low valuation multiples compared to their peer group, but are worth considering in these increasingly unpredictable times.

Concluding Thoughts

In a sector that is gaining increasing investor attention as the price of gold climbs higher amid global uncertainty, Eldorado is undervalued compared to peers and has substantial upside from current levels. Major re-rating opportunities include a deal with the Greek government and a JV partner to advance the large-scale Skouries development project, as well as a potential takeover by a larger company given its depressed valuation amid the scramble for gold producers to get bigger and take advantage of a new bull market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.