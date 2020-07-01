This was a smart move and reinforces W. P. Carey's strong financial position, while others are struggling to make ends meet. In fact, W. P. Carey has increased the dividend twice this year.

This is stellar performance compared to other REITs that have to do with the company's well-diversified portfolio, with underweight exposure to retail.

In tough times, it's all about cash flow stability and financial flexibility. W. P. Carey (WPC) is very well positioned on both these fronts. In terms of cash flow stability, all eyes are on rent collection. WPC is one of the largest owners of net lease commercial real estate and one of its key strengths is the well-diversified portfolio (Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Self Storage, Retail, etc.) with underweight exposure to retail. As of June 2, WPC collected 96% of the rent that was due in April and 95% of rent due in May. This is a great achievement compared to many other REITs. The small rent shortfall is due to hard-hit categories, namely 1) fitness, movie theaters, and restaurants and 2) lodging. However, each of these two categories represents just 2% of the annual base rent. It is fair to say that during one of the biggest economic disruptions of all times, WPC's rent collection results were stellar, especially when compared to many retail-oriented REITs, many of which have been forced to suspend dividends. For example:

Given WPC's very strong rent collection results, cash flow has remained stable which made the board comfortable in raising the quarterly cash dividend to $1.042 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.17 per share. Not a bad position to be in at a time where others are struggling to make ends meet.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is important to note that this is the second back-to-back quarterly dividend increase this year. In March, WPC increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.04 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.16 per share:

Source: Seeking Alpha

WPC investors are used to consecutive quarterly dividend increases. In December of last year, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend again, which, at the time, marked the 75th consecutive quarterly dividend increase since going public in 1998.

In other words, it's pretty much 'business as usual' for WPC, both in terms of rent collection and dividend increases.

What's more, WPC opportunistically hit the capital raise button as soon as the share price recovered to the $70s. This year has been a roller coaster ride for WPC's share price, which fell all the way down to the $30s during March (versus the $80s prior to the pandemic panic). The capital raise was a very smart move allowing the company to raise gross proceeds of $382.4M (technically subject to the forward sale agreements) and further reinforcing its strong financial position. The company intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt (including amounts outstanding under its $1.8Bn unsecured revolving credit facility) as well as fund growth (development, redevelopment activities, and potential future acquisitions). It is important to note that, prior to the capital raise, WPC's financial position was already strong, with over $1.7Bn of capacity available on the Senior Unsecured Credit Facility, no unsecured debt maturities until 2023 and limited near-term mortgage maturities through 2021. Also, WPC was well within its key financial covenants:

Source: WPC Q1 Investor Presentation, slide 22

In closing, WPC had a strong balance sheet prior to the coronavirus (which was further strengthened due to the recent capital raise) and has experienced remarkable cash flow stability (due to strong rent collection rates). WPC is one of the few REITs that has the ability to play offense and pursue growth opportunities at a time when others are trying to survive. Not only that, but the company has also increased the dividend twice this year, despite one of the greatest economic disruptions in history. Since I managed to make most of my WPC purchases at much lower prices (low $50s), I will buy again only if there is another large sell-off. At the time of writing, the dividend yield is still attractive, just above 6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.