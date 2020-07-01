It seems safe to say that both dividends are now safe.

Shell has bowed to the inevitable and written down certain assets as a result of the lower oil and gas prices.

The oil and gas business

Clearly, the economic slowdown has impacted the current oil and gas prices. For certain companies- like many of the fracking ones - this is an event that breaks them. For the integrated oil majors this isn't so, as they've the finances to get through this.

We've also had that Saudi decision to launch an oil price war at the same time. As I predicted, this is something that the oil majors could outlast better than the sovereign nations. The oil companies only have to pay for themselves while the nations are paying for entire welfare states as well as the oil business.

So, the oil majors seem to be in reasonably fine fettle. The issue then becomes the dividend stream we can expect from them as investors. I thought both Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) would hold their dividends and was only 50% right. We've now more information from both companies and I think they're both going to hold their dividends at these current levels. Hopefully, I'll be better than 50% right this time.

Shell's write-offs

Shell has worked through the implications of lower growth and thus lower fossil fuel prices. Assets are worth less than previously thought, obviously:

Based on these reviews, aggregate post-tax impairment charges in the range of $15 to $22 billion are expected in the second quarter. Impairment charges are reported as identified items and no cash impact is expected in the second quarter. Indicative breakdown per segment is as follows:

Integrated Gas $8-$9 billion, primarily in Australia including partial impairment of QGC and Prelude

Upstream $4-$6 billion, largely in Brazil and North America shales

Oil Products $3-$7 billion across the refining portfolio

It's interesting - in a minor manner - to note that conventional oil is only marginally being affected (Brazil) and that shales are (North America). Of much greater importance is that this is all non-cash. So the impact upon the dividend is only whatever might be important about equity ratios and such, there's no difference in the amount of cash available to pay it.

(Shell share price from London Stock Exchange)

It's also worth pointing out that the stock price barely moved on the announcement, which rather put paid, as the earlier BP incident did, to the idea that there's some massive problem with stranded assets about to arrive.

Oil stocks simply aren't influenced by the long-term valuations of reserves simply because we use market interest rates to bring those valuations back to the net present value.

BP's sale

BP has sold the petrochemicals business to Ineos:

BP today announced that it has agreed to sell its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for a total consideration of $5 billion, subject to customary adjustments. The agreed sale, the next strategic step in reinventing BP, will further strengthen BP's balance sheet and delivers its target for agreed divestments a year earlier than originally scheduled.

(BP share price from London Stock Exchange)

The importance here is that strengthening of the balance sheet means that the dividend is safer. At the current stock price it looks excessive, to be sure, but cutting it now would be a choice, not a necessity. My odds on prediction is that they will hold it. Only odds on though, it's not a certainty. Others agree:

Jason Kenney, analyst at Santander, said the sale was a “positive change” for BP and strengthened expectations that the company would not cut its dividend.

Others of course disagree, but then that's what makes a market.

My view

Both Shell and BP have what looks to me to be safe dividends. Shell because it has already cut it, BP because it has made those disposals thus making it safe if it wishes to maintain it. Further, with BP, there's the politics of the thing. If the new CEO wished to cut it, I think he would be indicating so already.

The investor view

As I've been saying all along, I expect the oil majors to outlast the countries over the oil price. Back a couple of months that made all and any of those majors obvious investments as the market swung. This is not so now, and they look to me to be roughly appropriately priced.

That means they revert to being what they have traditionally been, good investments for those looking for an income from their stocks. There is no overwhelming capital appreciation case for them now, not from these levels. But those looking for the quarterly dividend checks, they still make a good core portfolio holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.