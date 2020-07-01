Being retired we also are seeking relative safety for our cash while also making some money.

Being retired, or close to it, during these insane times can make even the best dividend growth investors squeamish. We seek a reliable income stream but given our pandemic circumstances, capital preservation is also a priority. That doesn't mean that our cash reserves shouldn't work a bit harder for some income however.

Pretty ugly interest rates: .66% for a 10-year Treasury, .50% for a five-year CD, or .09% for a lousy money market fund! Seems to me that people who save are getting the royal shaft! I myself keep some available cash in a money market but I also use a convenient, for me, intermediate municipal bond fund to keep a major portion of my cash.

Yes I do realize that there is a bit more risk, especially if interest rates rise, but that is why I suggest looking at intermediate, or shorter-term, munis. They are less volatile as far as the NAV goes, and since I am not looking for a grand slam, nor the greatest fund on planet Earth right now, I have used the Fidelity Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund (FLTMX). There are some funds that offer a slightly higher rate for now, and some that offer slightly lower rates. For myself, since I am a Fidelity customer, I like the fact that this particular fund has a long-term history (established in 1977) of lower risk and very fair rates.

Digging A Bit Deeper

For me this fund is not too hot, not too cold, and just the right mix of consistency, extremely low cost, and a very fair interest rate. I choose a muni fund because, for me, being tax free gives me a little more bang for my buck and I do not have to pay federal taxes on it (or state tax in my situation).

I know that there has been yelling and screaming about how municipal bonds can/will default because local governments are cash poor, but the truth is that the overall default rate for a munis, per this article from 2011, is .03%! I will take that risk and keep an eye on it, thank you very much.

You will notice that the 10-year cumulative default rate from this period on Aaa-rated municipal bonds is 0%. On Aa and A rated municipal bonds, the 10-year cumulative default rate is .03% for each category. This means that on average, 3 out of 10,000 municipal bond issues rated double A or single A by Moody’s defaulted over a 10-year span. .03% is 3 out of 10,000.

Here are some graphs and facts from Fidelity Investments that you can look at and decide if this type of fund is right for you:

A large cash portfolio since 1977. Note the tiny expense ratio, low turnover, and very narrow NAV trading range. As of now the NAV is $10.67/share, which is below the 52-week high, and pretty close to the midpoint between the 52-week high and low.

A better look would be this chart:

There was only one month when the NAV was under $10/share. Personally I like the "flatness" of the NAV since I am just looking for some additional cash, tax free, that I can splurge on anything I want. For many others this fund has become a wonderful source of building tax-free cash within taxable accounts: The interest is reinvested over a long period of time, and more shares are added every month.

I know we are not looking at AT&T (T) with an incredible 7% dividend yield, but that is not what this particular investment is for. It is for your cash that hangs around, not deployed into equities, just to add a smidgen of cash while the cash sits around for use at a later time. Or it could simply throw off a consistently reasonable rate, tax free, for lower-risk investors who might want a little more "juice!"

Take a look at the taxable equivalents, current yield, and average maturity time:

Even if you are at the lowest taxable rate, the 1.62% rate (less the .35% fee) is nearly 15 times the rate of a money market fund! I also realize that many folks would look at the makeup of muni funds to assess the risk level. Well let's look at the mix of FLTMX:

I really like the current mix as it mitigates plenty of risk in my opinion. Also, let me just add that if the feds are going to bail out the airlines, does anyone think that they will let these munis default, hurting tens of millions of lower-risk savers? I do not, and you will need to prove me wrong with tons of facts to shake my personal opinion.

Aside from the mix of revenue source, I will glance at the geographical mix, but my opinion stands. The U.S. will not easily let any state, local or municipal location default. Yes, it has happened (.03% of the time in general) but for the extra cash I will take the risk. Not only does this fund have a decent yield; it also has a bit of a capital appreciation distribution:

First, the geographical mix:

Now, a capital appreciation distribution snapshot:

At .02 per share, just in time for holiday gifts, I will grab it and smile! My cash is working a bit harder for me with FLTMX.

There Many Of These Funds To Choose From

I am not "pushing this fund over others of a similar nature. It's just that I have become more familiar with it over many years. You folks might have your own suggestions, so let's see them, so that we older retired folks can decide on where we might get a bit more "juice" for our mattress cash!

My Bottom Line

First, I like tax free, and second, I like the simplicity and reliability of FLTMX for my cash. Let me leave you with one last chart. It shows how much a $10,000 investment 10 years ago would be worth today if the interest had been reinvested:

Not bad for a little muni bond fund!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

