Overview

Wix (WIX) is one of the companies that has been benefiting from the pandemic-related tailwind. As a company developing a website-building platform, it has seen a surge in demand for its offering as more businesses look to have more online presence. Traction has been remarkable as of Q1, with revenue growing at 24% YoY. It also saw newly registered users increased by 63% YoY to 3.2 million in April alone, representing the company’s monthly all-time high. Looking to build upon the momentum, Wix has recently launched a more advanced eCommerce solution, which we think was done at the right time. We initiate our coverage with an overweight rating.

Catalyst

We believe that the recent extended eCommerce solution launch in late June was done at the right time, considering the strong tailwind at present. Furthermore, Wix should indeed anticipate more advanced eCommerce-related feature requests in the near term, having onboarded over 6.9 million new high-intent users in Q1. Based on the company’s recent findings, we think that two key motivations should accelerate adoptions for more advanced eCommerce solutions. First, the rising unemployment rates mean that more people will consider selling online as a new source of income. Second, many offline businesses will also increasingly look to shift online.

(Source: Wix’s earnings call slide)

Looking at the figures in Q1, it is also clear that these users came with a very high intention to utilize Wix’s platform not only to sell but also to build a business online, which requires more comprehensive features. In April, Wix Stores subscriptions grew by a staggering 580%, with its SMB CRM tool Ascend growing by 136%. Therefore, the launch of the offering demonstrates a commitment to maintaining the momentum. Furthermore, as competitors like Shopify (SHOP) and Squarespace should also benefit from the tailwind, it is a good time for Wix to dig deeper into eCommerce, in our view, to maintain its competitiveness.

(Source: Company’s earnings call slide)

We view the ongoing mix shift to the B&E (Business & eCommerce) plan and the faster adoption of the platform as likely catalysts for revenue and FCF growth acceleration and margin expansions longer term. The faster adoption as a result of the strong tailwind should continue maintaining the uptrend in ROI, which eventually drives FCF generation by quicker and higher cash collections. As seen above, the strong cash collections in Q1 resulted in a 0.5x per quarter ROI for Q1 2020 cohort, which was impressive, since it was already much higher than the historical average of ~0.28x.

(Source: wix.com)

With that in mind, we are optimistic that the 0.5x ROI can be the new normal for the Q2 2020 cohort and beyond, as the ongoing mix shift to the B&E plan will eventually raise overall ARPS (Average Revenue Per Subscribers) given the higher pricing. B&E pricing ranges from $17-$35 per month, higher than Wix’s Website regular pricing plan of $4-$24 per month. However, the pricing for B&E is also already competitive enough compared to a comparable Shopify plan, which starts at $29 per month. Consequently, we are confident that FCF growth may reach 37%-38% in Q2, which is the higher end of the 33%-40% range in the Q2 guidance. We also feel that the FCF margin can accelerate to +20% longer term, which is only 200 bps higher than the high end of the Q2 guidance range, once Wix is no longer investing in new initiatives heavily as it does at present.

Risk And Valuation

While we believe that Wix has done relatively well in taking advantage of the overall tailwind, the next potential big issue that it likely needs to address will revolve around retention. Just like Dropbox (DBX), Wix is one of few SaaS companies that does not openly publish its retention metrics, though based on its latest 20-F, there were 16% of its premium subscription users that signed up on a monthly, instead of an annual basis. At this point, it is not clear how the proportion has changed, especially as Wix continues to see high growth in new sign-ups.

(Source: stockrow)

The tailwind has driven up Wix’s valuation. From March onwards, Wix’s P/S has jumped to ~16x, outside of the historical range of 7x-11x over the last three years. Nonetheless, it is still a better alternative to Shopify, which currently trades at +60x P/S. Wix is also currently trading at an all-time-high of ~$256 per share, and the strong early adoption of the B&E plan in Q2 can potentially drive the price higher, since it will provide a validation of its competitive positioning in the eCommerce space, in addition to accelerating growth and FCF margin.

With the expected ~18% FCF margin and +26% revenue growth, Wix’s rule-of-40 score is 44, which means that it has a relatively healthy growth despite the ongoing investments. As such, while ~16x P/S seems a bit high, Wix can always drive revenue higher and make the stock look cheap from a forward-looking perspective, though it will likely be at the expense of cash flow profitability. Given the score of 44, we think that Wix has a good enough balance between profitability and growth, which we prefer. We initiate our coverage with an overweight rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.