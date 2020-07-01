It's been an incredible start to the year for the junior gold sector (GDXJ) as several names have managed to put up triple-digit-returns, dwarfing the performance of the mining indexes. While some of the companies up more than 250% year-to-date are deserving of these returns with significant discoveries, others are running up on the back of promotion and unbridled enthusiasm, suggesting we're seeing a bit of froth in the sector. Fortunately, De Grey Mining (OTC:DGMLF) belongs to the former group, as the company's Mallina Gold Project [MGP] in Western Australia continues to resemble a world-class resource. However, with the stock up 1500% year-to-date and the valuation soaring to US$820 million, the stock is extremely overbought, and the valuation is no longer palatable. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above A$1.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

De Grey Mining released an updated resource estimate in Q2 for its flagship Mallina Gold Project in Western Australia, impressing the market with substantial resource growth since its last update. The updated resource came in at 2.2 million ounces at 1.80 grams per ton gold, a 30% increase from the previous estimate while maintaining the relatively high open-pit grades. While the market seems pleased with the bump in total resources, it's the continued exploration success at the Pilbara Region project that's contributed to the parabolic rise in the share price. The company's recent Hemi discovery in the central portion of the company's MGP is a game-changer for De Grey, and the most significant development to date across the 1,500 square-kilometer property. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we headed into 2020, it was looking like the most exciting deposits at the MGP were the Withnell and Toweranna deposits, with resources of 794,000 ounces and 524,000 ounces, respectively. However, the Hemi discovery has completely changed that, with Q1 drilling confirming a major structure here. In March of this year, the company released a thick intercept of 93 meters at 3.3 grams per ton gold from the Brolga zone, and the company has now delineated three total targets at Hemi: Brolga, Aquila, and Crow. The largest of these zones looks to be Brolga, with widths of up to 250 meters, and a strike length of nearly 600 meters defined to date.

(Source: Company News Release)

These three zones span a strike length of nearly 2 kilometers, suggesting that there's multi-million-ounce potential here. While the previous thesis was that Withnell might be the main deposit with several satellite deposits surrounding it (Toweranna, Mallina, Wingina, and Mt. Berghaus), the new thesis is that we could have one massive deposit at Hemi, and the other deposits that make up the current 2.2 million-ounce resource could act as satellite deposits. Given the ongoing drilling to date and recent high-grade hits out of the Aquila zone, I believe there's a potential for up to 2.3 million ounces at Hemi at an average grade of 1.90 grams per ton gold.

(Source: Company News Release)

Assuming the company can achieve this, it would bring De Grey's total resource at the MGP to 4.5 million ounces at an average grade of 1.85 grams per ton gold, a massive resource that would rival some of the larger undeveloped projects worldwide. The fact that the deposit lies just 60 kilometers south of Port Hedland in the top mining jurisdiction in the world will likely lead to a premium rating for these ounces of a minimum of US$125/oz. However, at the current valuation, De Grey is valued at US$182.22/oz, assuming they hit my 4.5 million ounce total resource target, a pricey valuation for a gold explorer, whether it's a significant discovery or not.

(Source: Author's Table)

As we can see in the table above, suitors have paid an average of US$151.22/oz for gold producers in the past few years, with the 3-period moving average being US$168.10/oz. Based on De Grey's 1.2 billion shares outstanding and a share price of A$1.00, the junior miner is currently valued at A$1.20 billion or US$840 million. If we subtract out the company's cash position of US$20 million, De Grey is now sitting an enterprise value of US$820 million, a valuation typically reserved for junior gold producers. From an enterprise value per ounce standpoint, the company is valued at US$372.72/oz based on its current 2.2 million-ounce resource, or US$182.22/oz based on my estimate that it can prove up 4.5 million ounces within the next 12 months.

(Source: Author's Photo)

If we stack this up against the 3-period moving average paid for producers of US$168.10/oz, we can see that De Grey is trading at an 8% premium to what suitors have been willing to pay in the past for producing assets generating significant free-cash-flow. Therefore, I would argue that the stock is getting quite expensive here as a non-producer. For comparative purposes, Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) currently has a resource of 4.05 million ounces at 1.80 grams per ton gold and is valued at one-third the valuation of De Grey at US$275 million, despite being closer to production than De Grey. While I would argue that Marathon Gold is still undervalued, and this explains some of the discrepancy, but the main reason for the divergence is the overvaluation in De Grey's shares here.

(Source: TradingView.com)

In addition to a fundamental overvaluation for De Grey Mining at current levels, the technical chart corroborates this issue, as it's gone utterly parabolic in the past three months. In the past 100 trading days, we've seen a more than 700% rise in the stock, with De Grey now more than 75% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). This suggests we're seeing an extreme overbought condition in the stock, and this typically leads to sharp corrections. Therefore, while the stock could continue a little higher on momentum, I believe this rally is likely coming close to an end here, and it makes zero sense to chase the stock at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

De Grey Mining is arguably one of the top-10 exploration stories in the sector currently, with the potential to double its current resource base in the next 12 months based on the new Hemi discovery. However, at a valuation of US$820 million, I don't see a ton of value here for new shareholders. Not only is the stock trading almost 10% above the average price paid for producing assets, but its current valuation is more than double that of other explorers in the sector with similar resources. Therefore, investors would be wise not to be tempted to chase the stock above A$1.00. If this rally does continue, I believe it would be a good idea to take some profits above A$1.05.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.