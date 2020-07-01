This, plus fines related to investigations into corrupt practices and continual changes to reimbursement policies have kept the share price artificially low.

Fresenius looks to be significantly undervalued by the market. Based on FY19 EPS of $4.25 and a current price of $43, the company trades at a PE of 10x.

Investment Thesis

Fresenius Medical Care 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) has a commanding ~38% share of the US Kidney Dialysis clinic treatment market from which it derives ~80% of its revenues, with medical product sales generating the other 20%. Over the past 3 years, the company's performance has been solid - it generated revenues of EUR17.8bn, EUR16.5bn, and EUR17.4bn in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively, delivering a net profit margin in each year of 7.2%, 12%, and 7%.

By most fundamental measures, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued by the market. The company posted healthy EPS of EUR3.94 in FY19, which translated to a PE ratio (based on today's price) of 10x, and I calculate the company's return on invested capital ("ROIC") in 2019 to be ~7%.

Q120 was a solid quarter for the company. Top-line revenues were EUR4.49bn - down 2% on a sequential basis but up 9% on an annual basis, whilst EPS was EUR0.9 and net profit margin 6.3% - again, a little down on Q419 and this time, more or less equal to Q119. The company has not reported any severe headwinds due to coronavirus and has maintained its FY forecasts which include top line, and net income growth in the mid-to-high single digits, which ought to see the company earn revenues in the region of $18.5bn.

Fresenius 1-year share price performance vs. S&P 500 and sector rivals DaVita, Baxter

As we can see above, however, over the past year, Fresenius's share price has been significantly outperformed by key sector rival DaVita (DVA) whose price has gained 38% vs. Fresenius 10% gain. And as we can see below, over a 5-year period, Fresenius stock price has been stagnant, whilst another rival's, Baxter (BAX), has gained 116%.

Fresenius 5-year share price performance vs. S&P 500 and sector rivals DaVita, Baxter.

Between 2017 and 2019, DaVita has delivered top-line revenues of ~$11bn, $11.4bn, and $11.4bn again, and net profit margins of 6%, 1.4%, and 7% - which compares slightly unfavourably with Fresenius, and yet its share price has grown by nearly 4x more in the past 12 months. Baxter is trading at $84 per share, and its top-line revenues between 2017 and 2019 have been $10.5bn, 11.1bn, and $11.4bn, and its net profit margins have been 5.7%, 14%, and 8.8% - again, very similar to Fresenius. The 2 companies PE ratios, however, are 42x and 10x respectively.

To my mind, this again implies that Fresenius's stock is undervalued. Based on my DCF analysis, its shares are currently worth less than half what they ought to be - a calculation borne out by the performance of its rivals. All 3 companies face more-or-less the same headwinds e.g. changes to reimbursement models, and tailwinds e.g. a growing market and better treatments, so why is Fresenius trading at such a discount to its rivals and is the share price about to make a comeback?

The best answer I can find to the first question relates to the reputational and financial damage caused to the company in recent years by an investigation conducted by the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission into its violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA").

In March 2019, Fresenius agreed to pay the DoJ and SEC $231m in order to resolve investigations into bribes paid to officials in Angola, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Spain, Turkey, and other countries in West Africa. The incidents occurred between 2007 and 2016 - a DoJ official commented:

Fresenius doled out millions of dollars in bribes across the globe to gain a competitive advantage in the medical services industry, profiting to the tune of over $140 million.

Upon payment of the fine, Fresenius CEO Rice Powell commented:

We are pleased to have concluded these investigations and to have resolved the issues that we identified and voluntarily disclosed to the U.S. authorities. Since the investigation began we have taken extensive steps to further a culture of ethical business behaviour throughout the entire company and to strengthen our compliance programs and internal controls.

As part of the judgement, Fresenius agreed to be observed by an independent corporate compliance monitor for a period of 2 years.

This may not be the end of the matter (or the financial penalties) since the company may also face prosecution in Germany, where it is being investigated for alleged bribery by certain company employees between 2007 and 2016.

Besides its legal and compliance troubles, the kidney dialysis sector as a whole faces a number of specific threats, including the entry into the home dialysis market of major new players such as CVS Health (CVS), and the structuring of health insurance reimbursement payments (Fresenius earns 33% of clinic revenues via reimbursement), which is continuously subject to change that may or not benefit operators. Fresenius also has an onerous net debt position which stood at EUR14.6bn at the end of Q120, giving the company a net leverage ratio (debt and lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents compared to adjusted EBITDA) of 3.3x, although its corporate credit rating, assigned by Standard & Poor's, is BBB.

Now, to answer the second question, despite the issues described above, I believe that Fresenius's share price can continue its impressive recent growth streak and, based on the fundamental strength of its business, can even exceed its previous Jun 2018 high of $58 by the end of the year.

In the rest of this article, I will analyse the company in more detail and provide further justification for the stock making further gains. An investment in Fresenius is not without risk owing to the above and also, its tendency to miss on quarterly EPS and revenue targets, but in a fair-weather market, there seems to be little justification for the company to be trading at such a low price.

Company Overview

In its Q120 10-Q submission, Fresenius describes itself as the world's largest kidney dialysis company based on publicly reported revenue and number of patients treated. The company operates >4,000 clinics for patients with end-stage renal disease ("ESRD"), catering for nearly 350k clients and providing >13m treatments in the first quarter of 2020. Fresenius operates in North America where it generates 70% of treatment revenues, EMEA (15% of total revenues), Latin America (4%), and Asia-Pacific (11%). The company also develops, manufactures, and sells dialysis and non dialysis healthcare products to customers in 150 countries, as well as using them in its own healthcare operations. Healthcare product sales account for ~20% of all revenues.

Recent Performance

Fresenius FY19 revenue breakdown. Source: company presentation.

Fresenius has been heavily punished in the past for failing to meet its revenue targets - most notably in late 2018 when the company scrapped its projected growth targets to 2020 and revenues for the year fell by 7%, causing the stock price to fall from $52 in October 2018, to $31 by the end of December - a fall the company has still to fully recover from, despite posting 6% revenue growth in 2019 and being on track for the same, or higher, in 2020.

In Q120, Fresenius grew net income by 4.4% on a year-on-year basis to EUR283m, but sequentially, the decline was 17%. Management, speaking on its Q120 earnings call, put this down to COVID-19, which increased overall costs owing to higher spending on protective equipment for staff, higher personnel expenses due to overtime, emergency pay and childcare expenses, and higher logistics and transport costs.

Fresenius business growth Q120 vs. Q119. Source. company presentation

As we can see above, however, the company grew its business operations successfully year-on-year in Q120, acquiring 15 more clinics, opening a further 27 and also combining or closing 34 clinics. Possibly the most important figure here is the overall increase in treatments and the increase in revenue per treatment from ~ EUR329 to ~ EUR341. Fresenius also generated strong cash flow from operations of EUR584m (13% of revenue), with free cash flow of EUR304m, which is an important factor in terms of servicing its debt and preserving its credit rating.

The company maintained its bullish forecast of mid-to-high single digit growth in revenue and net income, which sets challenging targets for the final 3 quarters of the year, given it will most likely need to outperform across all 3 on a year-on-year basis in order to reach a figure of EUR18.5bn, which I calculate to be the approximate target. Fresenius will not want to repeat its 2018 mistake of missing revenue targets and issuing softer FY guidance in Q3, which caused investors and analysts to lose faith in the company. If it does deliver >6% annual growth, however, the case for share price growth becomes almost too strong to ignore, in my view.

Strategy

The kidney dialysis industry is highly regulated and subject to significant pressures from healthcare institutions, backed by the government, to try to migrate its services from outside clinics to in-home care, which affects Fresenius's business model substantially.

President Trump recently signed off on a host of measures designed to incentivise, for example, physicians to help prepare patients for earlier transplants, organ procurement organisations to optimise collection from deceased donors, and the transition of up to 80% of newly diagnosed kidney failure patients to receive in-home dialysis.

The issues around reimbursement are complex and vacillate between being positive for companies like Fresenius - for example, a 1.7% increase in payments as a result of the CMS's ESRD PPS rate final ruling for 2020 - to performance-related scoring that punishes poorly performing clinics, and the withdrawal of payment for certain types of treatment drugs.

The uncertainty has led to Fresenius and other companies forming entities known as ESRD Seamless Care Organizations ("ESCOs") focused on improving standards of care whilst reducing costs paid by CMS, with some of the savings being passed on to the operators. Fresenius is currently running 23 such facilities. The early signs are that the system is working, with Fresenius achieving $66.7m of gross savings in 2017, or a 3.4% reduction expenditure per patient in FY17, but these pilot programmes are set to complete at the end of 2020. The company earns 33% of its clinic revenues from Medicare reimbursement payments and, currently, has ~48,000 patients participating in ESCOs, hence the outcome of these trials will be of importance to the company, and its shareholders.

Fresenius is also investing in providing home-based treatment and aims to perform 15% of its treatments in the home by 2022, which will reduce its overall CAPEX on de novo clinics and also exposes the company to new competitors, like CVS, who are developing a proprietary home dialysis device.

The main thing the company will want to avoid is falling foul of the authorities again, which will be challenging in such a highly regulated industry and also one in which there are numerous quasi-legal schemes to secure higher reimbursement payments and achieve better margins.

Kidney dialysis organic growth drivers. Source: company presentation.

On the plus side kidney dialysis is a growing market with the number of patients estimated to increase to ~4.9m by 2025, and the market as a whole, currently estimated to be worth $86bn in 2017, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a size of $118bn by 2023.

Assigning a fair value to Fresenius

As I have argued above, despite the numerous headwinds the industry faces, Fresenius should not have to do much more than grow revenues in the low single digits over the next few years to reward its shareholders handsomely, due to the scale of its operations, and the positive net income and cash flows they generate.

For example, if we assume an interest expense of EUR650m per annum in 2020, rising to ~EUR1bn by 2025 and also assume the company achieves 6% top-line revenue growth in 2020, followed by 3% growth in the years thereafter until 2025, all else (OPEX + SG&A = 87%, tax rate = 25%, etc.) being equal, we can calculate a free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") for the company in 2020 of ~EUR1.2bn (with depreciation calculated at ~EUR1.2bn - 7% of revenues, or average of past 2 full years) rising to $1.9bn by 2025. This seems reasonable, if we take the $304m of FCF generated in Q120 as a guide.

Fresenius FCFE, firm value and fair value price calculations. Source: my table using company historical financials, 2020 projections, and my assumptions (available to all members of Haggerston BioHealth).

Using a WACC of 9.3%, calculated as per the table above, which provides a ballpark overview of my working, I calculate a firm value of $27.6bn (Fresenius's current market cap is $25bn for a rough comparison), and fair value price >$90.

The interesting question will be how Fresenius deals with its onerous debt burden, however, which as mentioned stands at $14.58bn if we include long term and short term debt and operating lease liabilities. The company currently has short term assets of $7.9bn, meaning it will be under some pressure to clear debt from its balance sheet. It has ~$5bn of bonds outstanding, which were recently reissued at more favourable interest rates (I could not find the exact rate), but for my calculations, I have used a rate of 5%, which may have pushed the interest expense artificially high but helps to emphasise the investment case. Even paying interest expense of EUR600m - EUR1bn per annum, the company remains profitable, and appears to be undervalued.

Conclusion

Despite the headwinds and the company's slightly troubled recent past, Fresenius presents a strong investment case in my view. The company competes neck and neck with its rivals such as DaVita and Baxter, but its share price growth significantly lags both, and its PE ratio is more attractive. The threat of new market entrants is imminent, but as I have discussed, kidney dialysis treatment is a tricky and demanding market that presents high barriers to entry.

If any companies can successfully engineer a transition from clinic to home treatment, I would argue it is more likely to be the industry incumbents, who possess greater knowledge and expertise and can also play a significant role in shaping the development of the industry - as discussed, Fresenius has shown itself to be a willing participant in government pilot schemes.

The 2 major risks I associate with Fresenius is its tendency to miss revenue targets - generally owing to nothing more than slight softness in the industry, but disastrous for the company's share price nonetheless - and the company's indebtedness, which must be addressed when the time is right.

Fresenius's recent progress since its share price hit lows of $28 in March has been impressive and I am anticipating further growth. 2018 highs of $58 suggest that, when the company avoids major adverse market events such as missed earnings or anti-competitive practices, its stock can be buoyant. Provided this continues to be the case I see no reason why Fresenius should not trade at a price >$60, and perhaps significantly higher over the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FMS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.