Source

Investors should keep an eye on Allison Transmission (ALSN). At recent prices, we don’t see a big enough margin of safety to compensate for the cyclical nature of their business model to justify an investment, but the high quality of the company deserves a place on investors' watchlists.

The company is trading at cheap valuation multiples. For example, ALSN is trading at a forward P/E of 13.6x, a forward P/FCF of 9.8x and at a forward EBITDA multiple of 10x. However, we wouldn’t rely too much on those multiples as global economies are still figuring out the real and long-term consequences of COVID-19. In 2019, 77% of total revenues came from their North American region.

Analysts are expecting 2020 revenues to decrease by 27%, from $2.7 billion to $1.9 billion, with a subsequent rebound of $2.3 billion in 2021. If analysts’ expectations are about right, then ALSN fair value estimate could range somewhere between $40 to $46 per share. At a recent price of $37, there could be a potential upside of 8% to 24%. That said, with the current economic environment and increasing cases of infections, we are ok waiting for a bigger margin of safety. We are neutral and putting ALSN on our watchlist.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

The reason we like ALSN (even though it is a cyclical company) is that they dominate the market for commercial fully automatic transmissions. The company has a long operating history, spanning more than 100 years. From 1929 and 2007, ALSN belonged to General Motors (GM). It was then acquired by private equity firm The Carlyle Group. The company went public in 2012.

As we can see from their short history as a public company, ALSN’s top line has been in constant ebb and flow. Up years were followed by down years between 2012 to 2015. However, the company found strength in its end markets from 2016 through 2019, in which revenues grew from $1.8 billion to a recent $2.7 billion. Overall, the company has managed to grow revenues at a compounded growth rate of 3%, in-line with GDP growth.

Source: tikr.com

A somewhat positive characteristic of ALNS’s end-markets is the 0% exposure to passenger pickup trucks (Class 1-3) which is a discretionary consumer-oriented market. ALSN generates 54% of its total sales from its North American On-Highway segment. Out of that 54%, 30% to 40% of the volume of that segment comes from municipal spending which reduces volatility in their results. Also, ALSN has a good percentage of total sales (21%) being generated by their Parts, Support Equipment and Other segments, which is by nature less cyclical. In total, ALSN dominates 60% of the global commercial automatic transmission market.

That dominance allows the company to enjoy industry-leading margins. We always like it when operating trends point in the right direction, which is the case with ALNS. Although revenue growth is the most important factor in a business, it won’t create value if expenses are not under control. With ALSN we see the three positive trends: revenue growth, gross profit growth outpacing revenue growth, and operating income growth increasing at a higher rate than gross profits. To us, that simply means operating leverage is working to the benefit of the business.

Management has been efficient in controlling their COGS. For example, when revenues fall in a given year, COGS matches very closely the decline in sales, or in some instances, management can reduce their cost of sales at a greater percentage. For example, in 2015, ALSN saw sales declined by 6% while COGS declined by 8%. This resulted in an increase in gross profit margins to 47% from 45.9%.

Below the gross profit line, expense control has been exceptional. If we look at the behavior of SG&A costs, we can quickly identify a well-managed business. For example, while revenues from 2012 to 2019 increased by $556 million, the company has reduced SG&A costs by $84 million. So as the company grew bigger, the capital needed in administrative costs has decreased, implying better efficiencies, tight cost controls, and competitive advantages. We believe the company has built enough reputation for quality and reliability, that they become the de-facto choice for OEM’s. That allows management to divert selling and marketing resources to other areas of the company, such as R&D, which has seen an increase in investment for the past three years, accelerating in 2018 and 2019. We view investments in R&D as positive for the company, as it fuels the next generation of innovation, cementing ALSN as the leader in their market.

The result of revenue growth coupled with exceptional cost controls can be seen in the expansion of gross and operating income margins.

Strong Value Proposition

Source: Investor presentation

ALSN’s transmissions command a premium pricing compared to other types of transmissions. However, the payback period (as estimated by management) is less than three years. We believe the strong value proposition comes from fuel efficiencies and a lower skill set needed to operate these trucks equipped with automatic transmissions.

Fuel efficiency is self-explanatory. As the transmission shifts automatically, there is no second-guessing from the driver about when and at what torque does he/she needs to shift to achieve maximum efficiency from the gearbox. That also lowers the probability of damaging the transmission and can lower the frequency of maintenance. Which leads to the second point. Manual transmissions require an experienced driver. With the introduction of an automatic transmission as the standard-setting, the skill level of new drivers is lowered. That increases the hiring pool and can help reduce wage costs, as competition for spots increases (in the best-case scenario).

Can EV trucks hurt the business?

There is no doubt that EV’s are going to catch up in the long-term. For now, however, we believe there is still a long way to go before ALSN gets hurt from the changing landscape. The adoption of EV first needs to happen in the consumer market. That adoption can then lead to better electric grid infrastructure that could allow commercial trucks to operate without a hitch.

Last time, we wrote about the Donaldson Company (DCI), an industry leader in liquid filtration systems which is also facing the same secular headwinds. Management at that company still sees the electrification of trucks as having a long way to go:

Where electrification is today is not to the level of technology breakthrough that it will help within construction, mining and agriculture. A farmer today would have to plow his field for about 4 hours, take a lunch break, I guess, charge the battery, come back and replow again, and the farmers are not going to do that and neither is anyone else in business. And so you have to have significant breakthrough of electrification in order for that to make a difference within those markets. - Gabelli Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

The Bottom line

Source: tikr.com

With revenues already expected to decline by 27% in 2020, we believe the market is already pricing in a really bad year for ALSN.

The market is valuing ALSN at a forward sales multiple of 3.4x, in line with its historical average. We believe that is an appropriate multiple to pay for shares, assuming the company can sustain its leading market share. Maintaining their market share also implies ALSN can sustain its leading EBITDA margins, which have averaged about 36%. The company doesn’t reinvest too much back into the business, which we believe it averages around 15% of operating income. With a return on capital of 14%, we believe ALSN can grow intrinsically at a 2.1% rate with a cost of capital of 8.5%.

Revenues for 2021 are expected to bounce back to $2.3 billion. Applying a sales multiple of 3.4x gets us a fair value estimate for ALSN of $46.

That said, we don’t believe there is enough margin of safety to compensate for the risk in the current environment. We would rather wait for the gap between price and value to widen for a possible investment. Given the cyclical nature of the business, we believe we might get the chance to get a better entry point. Still, we like and view ALSN as a high-quality business. We are keeping close attention to this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.