Supply constraints in Brazil and increased demand from Chinese steelmakers are tailwinds, at least in the short run.

The stock is reasonably priced relative to both its own history and its peers.

Thesis

In my opinion, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is a good choice for value investors for these reasons:

It is a very profitable company that generates a healthy stream of cash flows. Also, it has world-class assets and low debt. RIO pays a dividend yield of 6.85% that can be considered reasonably safe. The stock is fairly priced both historically and relative to its most direct competitor, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP). Iron prices are expected to remain high for the next months.

An introduction to the company

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company has been in business since 1873, and it serves clients mainly in south-east Asia and North America. The company has significant exposure to iron ore since 76% of its underlying EBITDA comes from this commodity.

Rio Tinto is a great value investment

When screening for value stocks, investors typically look for large-cap or mid-cap companies that have been in business for a long time and are leaders in their industries. Furthermore, these businesses should have world-class assets, and these assets should be generating large amounts of cash. Also, the company should be robust in terms of solvency and liquidity. Finally, a competent management team and a shareholder-friendly distribution policy are also required.

Unlike growth investors, who tend to focus on future potential, value investing practitioners tend to rely more on present circumstances when making investment decisions. On average, value investors are more risk-averse, so it tends to be more difficult for them to find bargains. Accordingly, understanding the business cycle and buying at low prices is truly important for value investing.

In terms of profitability, Rio Tinto has provided more than 33% EBITDA Margin every year for a decade. Despite this, the margin has been volatile ranging from 33% in 2009 to 47% in 2019. This performance is closely related to iron ore international prices.

The company also has great assets. In the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Rio Tinto owns an integrated network of 16 mines, four independent port terminals, a 1,700-kilometer rail network, and related infrastructure. The Pilbara mine is in the low part of the cost curve, so it is very profitable. The company extracts the bulk of its iron ore from this mine.

Regarding RIO's debt, the management has been deleveraging the balance sheet for more than five years. Now, the financial position looks solid, and RIO's debt is rated investment grade by Moody's (A2) and Standard & Poor's (A). At the end of Q4 2019, the company had a robust cash position of $8 billion.

Rio Tinto's distribution policy can be considered shareholder-friendly since it pays out between 40 and 60 percent of underlying earnings in aggregate through the cycle.

Given that RIO is a commodity company and its cash flows fluctuate significantly, dividend changes should come as no surprise. For example, 2019 was a fantastic year for Rio Tinto, so the management doubled the dividend it had paid the year before. Besides that, RIO complements its dividends with share buybacks. 5-year average total shareholder return (dividends + stock buybacks) is 8.45%.

The dividend can be considered fairly safe since RIO's cash dividend payout ratio is 57.27%, according to SA data, the debt level is low, and iron ore prices remain elevated.

Based on what has been explained so far and the key financial indicators presented below, we can conclude that Rio Tinto is a great value investment.

Metric / Company Rio Tinto Group BHP Group RIO BHP Valuation Market cap (billions) 94.84 115.53 P/E (TTM) 11.47 13.27 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 5.46 5.63 Price to Book (TTM) 2.23 2.6 Profitability EBIT Margin 31.14% 38.91% Levered FCF Margin 20.46% 26.44% Dividend Dividend Yield (TTM) 6.85% 5.89% Dividend Growth 5 Yr (CAGR) 26.74% 15.16% Solvency Current Ratio 1.56 1.62 Long Term Debt/Total Capital 22.06 29.02 Covered Ratio 24.44 17.84

Rio Tinto is reasonably priced

Based on the valuation multiples listed above, one can say that RIO is 13.6% undervalued relative to BHP in terms of P/E, and 3% in terms of EV/EBITDA.

As I will explain in the following section, Brazil's Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been hit with coronavirus-related troubles. Based on this, I'm not considering Vale's multiples.

Rio Tinto also seems fairly valued regarding its historical multiples, as you can see in the following chart. Beyond this, we should bear in mind that 2019 was an extraordinary year for this company due to high iron ore prices, so these multiples appear now to be lower than they would be in a more normal context.

According to Gurufocus, during the past 13 years, the median P/E ratio has been 12.89, so if the multiple were to revert to its median, that would yield a return of 12.4%.

So far, we can conclude that shares of Rio Tinto are slightly undervalued at current prices, but the margin of safety is low.

The iron ore market

I will focus on factors affecting both the demand and supply of this mineral because, as I mentioned earlier, it accounts for 76% of Rio Tinto's EBITDA.

Last year, we saw high iron ore prices due to two main causes. First, a dam collapse forced some mines in Brazil to shut down. This South American country is the world's second-largest exporter of iron ore, behind Australia. After that, storms caused damage to ports in Australia, which put further upward pressure on the price of the commodity.

In 2020, as you all know, the major disruptive event was the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus forced governments to enforce social distancing and lockdown measures that collapsed economic activity around the world.

China, which is the largest iron ore importer and the country where the outbreak of the virus began, was not the exception. After two months of a severe slowdown, Chinese industrial output is rapidly recovering from February lows.

(Please, note that a reading of 50.6 in May's manufacturing PMI suggests industrial output was better than April, not that it is back to pre-coronavirus levels).

While Chinese steel output rose in May, iron ore exports from Brazil fell 15% from previous month. Some mines operated by Vale were shut down because 188 workers tested positive for COVID-19. These factors resulted in higher prices for iron, which closed at 103.23 on Friday. This is up 13% YTD. Rio Tinto is benefiting from this environment expanding its production.

In my view, current market conditions will persist for months, but there is a risk of oversupply when Brazilian mining companies can return to normal operations. Taking a long-term perspective, a bullish case can be made for iron based on massive fiscal and monetary stimulus from governments around the world, and economic growth in Southeast Asia.

Your takeaway

Rio Tinto is suitable for value-oriented investors, its valuation is reasonable at current levels, and the dividend yield is at 6.85%. With regard to risks, the company's cash flows rely heavily on the iron price. Despite this, the iron prices are expected to remain high for the next few months. Investors should be watching closely to industrial and infrastructure activity in China and the restart of mining operations in Brazil.

