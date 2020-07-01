The company has outstanding financials which can further benefit from people spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Investment Thesis

Since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, video gaming companies have been heavily benefiting from people spending more time at homes and having more time to catch up on games. Among the leading video gaming producers, Electronic Arts (EA) has one of the cheapest relative valuation metrics supported by a long list of new titles coming out later this year.

Corporate profile

Electronic Arts is a video game developer, marketer, a publisher with an international presence. The company develops and publishes games across various genres such as action, sports, battle simulations and others that can be played on game consoles, PCs, mobile phones and tablets. Although the company has only one reportable segment, its revenue composition is largely dominated by digital, with packaged goods representing (in the most recent year) about 22 percent. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 9,800 regular, full-time employees.

Source: FY2020 10-K report

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the management of the company zoomed in on the transition of the business and changes that were introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis such as remote work and closer monitoring of work-life balance.

"We continue to be in a work-from-home status for all of our locations outside of Shanghai." - Chris Evenden - VP, IR

In FY2021, the company plans to launch 14 new titles that can significantly improve revenue.

"We are planning to launch 14 new titles to players this fiscal year. That includes four new EA SPORTS titles, FIFA, Madden, NHL and one more unannounced sports title, all of which deliver on the mix of creativity, authenticity and quality that sets EA SPORTS apart." - Andrew Wilson – CEO

Financial analysis

Looking at the company’s financial statements, the company has very little debt on the balance sheet, ample liquidity to cover any short-term commitment and outstandingly high profitability ratios (return on equity of 40+ percent and return on assets of around 30 percent).

Valuation

Plugging in Electronic Arts' financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares appear to be undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 5 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, and stable operating earnings margin of 28 percent assumption, the model's estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at $197. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share of the company stands roughly at $117 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time sits at 15x.

Source: Author's own model

The bottom line

To sum up, Electronic Arts is an exceptional company and seemingly one of the lucky beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic. With solid financial statements figures, attractive valuation and positive revenue outlook, the company’s share price rally this year might be far from over.

Global Wealth Ideation, A new marketplace service focused on discovering ideas with wealth-building potential Interested in finding out more investment decision making information? If you like access to in-depth articles, including discounted cash flow analysis, insights from equity analysis tools and prospectively much more, consider joining Global Wealth Ideation! Join us today and get instant access to all articles and community of engaged investors aiming to benefit from growth opportunities all around the world. START FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.