Expect The Housing Rebound To Continue, Even If Prices Haven't Fully Priced In The Pandemic Downturn Yet

So long as no governor prohibits housing construction, we should expect the rebound in this long leading sector to continue in response to continuing new lows in mortgage rates.

Meanwhile, the more lagging metrics of residential construction spending and house prices have not yet shown the full impact of the pandemic, but they almost certainly will follow.

The rebound in the Pending Home Sales index strongly indicates the rebound will show up next month in existing home sales as well.

Lower mortgage rates have already led to a rebound in housing permits and starts.

Introduction

Last week I wrote about how housing permits and starts have followed their typical pattern of responding to mortgage rates, in the case of the past several months, lower rates which led to more permits and starts.

This week, residential housing construction and several house price indexes were reported, along with pending home sales which lead existing home sales by one to two months.

So, let's update our look at housing through the end of May, remembering that this sector tends to lead the economy as a whole by a year or more.

The housing rebound hasn't reached the more lagging metrics

Even though these are unique times, the sequence for activity in the housing market is largely intact. That is:

first, mortgage rates turn

second, housing sales and construction turn

third, housing prices turn

finally, housing inventory turns

Here is the graph I ran last week comparing mortgage rates (inverted, blue) with housing permits (red), showing that the continuing YoY decline in mortgage rates helped permits rebound from the April bottom:

Last week, the NAR reported that existing home sales continued to decline in May (red in the graph below). But their more leading Pending Sales Index (BLUE), reported this week, confirmed the rebound we saw in permits and starts:

Meanwhile, residential construction spending (blue in the graph below) only occurs after permits are issued (red), and throughout the construction process from starts to completions, so that metric lags by several months:

The sharp decline in permits and starts during spring has only partially shown up in construction spending.

Finally, here is a 20 year look at the YoY changes in single family permits (red), which are the least volatile of all the leading housing metrics, compared with the FHFA house price index (BLUE) and the Case Shiller national house price index (green):

Inflection points in permits have led inflection points in prices by roughly 3 to 6 months.

Here's a close-up of the past 3 years:

On a YoY basis, permits bottomed in summer 2018, but prices did not bottom until the following winter in 2019. Permits improved until peaking in February. The FHFA index may have peaked within the month, but the Case Shiller index shows accelerating price increases YoY through April, the last month reported as of this week.

Note that since the Case Shiller index is an average of the last three months, it only partially reflects the impacts of the coronavirus recession.

Conclusion

In short, even if residential construction as measured by permits and starts is already rebounding, expect the weakness of the coronavirus recession to feed through into prices first before there is any rebound in them.

More broadly, the coronavirus pandemic has not meaningfully impacted the *order* in which housing data trends occur. So long as governors do not prohibit housing construction (and none have to my knowledge), and mortgage rates continue to tumble - and they made yet another all-time low on a weekly basis last week, at 3.13%:

I expect the housing market to respond with a continuing rebound, just as it always historically has done.

