I believe it will take two to four years for casual dining sales to recover to previous level and Darden is likely to outperform.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) recently reported its fourth-quarter results. As expected, they weren’t good. With COVID-19 related shutdowns significantly impacting sales, the company saw a 43% decline in revenues and a 47.7% decline in same-restaurant sales. This caused significant expense deleverage and the company ended up posting an adjusted diluted net loss per share of $1.24. This adjusted loss included ~$50 mn (or $0.30 per share) of expense related to emergency and furlough pay for the company’s employees while they were not working. Sans this expense the company’s adjusted net loss per share would have been slightly better.

The good news is that trends have improved in the month of June and 91% of the company’s dining rooms were open with at least limited capacity as of June 22. The company’s same-restaurant sales for the first three weeks of June were down 33.2% which is an improvement over the last quarter. The total sales for the first three weeks of June were down 30% and the company is operating cash flow positive at these levels. For the first quarter of FY2021, the company has guided for sales of ~70% of the prior year levels, total EBITDA of at least $75 mn, and breakeven to positive earnings per share.

I believe the company can do better than its guidance as the macro environment continues to improve. Of late, there are some worries surrounding rising coronavirus cases, but I don’t think a national level shutdown is likely. As long as the national economy remains open with shutdowns happening only at local levels, the recovery will continue to strengthen.

While coronavirus has been a significant headwind for the smaller restaurants in casual dining space, bigger players with stronger balance sheets will likely end up gaining market share. Darden is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. The economics are likely to get better for new restaurant development in the near term as rent expenses and competition for premium locations decrease. Darden has already restarted opening new restaurants to take advantage of this opportunity. For the full year, it intends to open between 35 and 40 net new restaurants with the first opening expected in early July.

Another benefit Darden saw from coronavirus is the increased penetration of its online ordering platform. Darden has been investing in its digital platform for the last few years which helped it quickly adapt to consumer shift towards online ordering. The company's online orders increased 300% y-o-y last quarter with trends especially strong at Olive Garden and LongHorn. The company also accelerated its timeline and rolled online ordering at its brands that had not yet deployed it. A lot of consumers had the opportunity to use Darden’s service off-premise for the first time last quarter and I believe some of this demand is likely to stick in the long term. Once the conditions normalize, this increased online sales will result in higher per restaurant sales for Darden than what it was in the pre-COVID-19 era.

Darden’s strong balance sheet and quick shift toward online sales helped it weather coronavirus related extreme drop in demand. The company also took actions to improve its productivity and reduce costs during these tough times. In March conference call analysts and management were discussing a scenario with restaurants fully closed and the company burning $40mn to $50 mn cash per week. This improved to $20mn weekly cash burn during the first two weeks of April and $10 mn for the week ended May 17th. On its recent earnings call, management talked about the positive operating cash flow business is witnessing currently.

It looks like management believes the worst is behind it and these positive cash flow trends are sustainable. They have fully repaid their credit facility in May and have restarted investing in new store growth. The company’s adjusted debt-to-adjusted capital at the end of the quarter was 61% which was well within its debt covenant requirement of 75%.

I believe the uptrend in business is likely to continue going forward. So now the question arises whether to buy the stock at the current levels or not. In my opinion, it doesn’t make much sense to value the company on a P/E basis when COVID-19 related issues are depressing its EPS. Before the coronavirus hit sales, the company was expecting $6.30 to $6.45 in adjusted EPS for FY2020. As consumers feel comfortable to eat out again and the casual dining sales recover, there is a potential that Darden can post an EPS higher than this range due to market share gain.

There is no exact method to predict the timeline of it happening. However, I believe we can think about it in a couple of ways.

First, if we believe what pharmaceutical companies and governments across the world are saying, we can see some therapeutics or vaccination by next year. Even if we give some more time to scale up production and mass distribution, things should return to normal over the next two to three years.

Second, even if vaccinations aren’t developed and coronavirus keeps spreading among the population, I believe we can see herd immunity over the next two to three years. If we look at the 1918 Spanish flu, its maximum impact was from February 1918 to April 1920. Similarly, the 2009 swine flu pandemic impacted 60 million people from April 12, 2009, to April 10, 2010. Given the efforts the government is taking to flatten the curve, it might take slightly longer this time. But I think it will still be over in the three to four years range.

So, I believe a two to four year timeline is reasonable range for recovery irrespective of whether vaccine development is successful or not.

The stock was trading over $120 before coronavirus hit or about 18x to 19x FY2020 estimated P/E at that time. I believe it should trade above this level once the casual dining sales recover to previous levels. This gives us at least 56% upside from the current level, or double-digit annual returns even if we assume it takes four years to return to the normal. In addition, if the recovery continues, management can reinstate dividend providing further upside to the shareholders. So, I believe the stock is a good buy at current levels.

On the risk front, if coronavirus mutates significantly resulting in no vaccine or herd immunity and keeps reinfecting people, we might never return to a normal environment for casual dining. There is not any evidence currently which point towards this scenario. But it is a new virus and one should be cautious. Also, if the current macroeconomic recovery derails, it will be negative for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.