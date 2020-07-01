My Income Portfolio: The Long And Winding Road

It's time to take a look down the road and try to predict how long it will take each CEF in my portfolio to reach its previous three-year high.

Nevertheless, some recent good macroeconomic data seems to foreshadow a slow but convincing recovery in the future.

My Cupolone Income Portfolio briefly reached its peak in mid-June before reversing gear. Today, my portfolio hovers just above the breakeven point.

The threat of renewed outbreaks and lockdowns throughout the United States has resulted in a reevaluation of expectations for a prompt economic recovery.

I was a child in the Sixties when many of my friends, who were some years older than me, were seized by "Beatlemania." They listened non-stop to 45 rpm records of Beatles' hits using portable record players purchased by their parents. Some of them stopped eating, stopped sleeping; all they wanted was to listen to the Beatles. I remember in certain cases it became a problem.

I must confess I didn't like Beatles enough to develop Beatlemania and I remained pretty cool when the group broke up in 1970. Nevertheless, I often find myself whistling some of the Beatles' hits; after all, they've formed the soundtrack of some of our lives. As I examine my Cupolone Income Portfolio's June performance, I'm reminded of the haunting "The Long and Winding Road" from their last album together. Oh, it will be a long and winding road to regain the top!

Swimming to the Surface

In my last article, "My Cupolone Income Portfolio and the Butterfly Effect," I asked "How long will this rebound last? Who knows? The most important thing is that the easing of the lockdowns will ensure a lasting result. This is the moment of truth."

After publishing that article at the beginning of June, all of the CEFs in my portfolio began a triumphant march to new peaks for the period, with large and consistent gains day after day. Then, little by little, with the threat of renewed outbreaks and lockdowns, they engaged the reverse gear and today, on the whole, my portfolio is just above the breakeven point. Given the circumstances, sitting at breakeven isn't bad although it portends a long road to safety.

As you know, these are the funds that make up my Cupolone Income Portfolio today:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

The following table shows the status of my portfolio as of June 30, 2020.

As of today, ten or eleven of the fifteen CEFs in my portfolio are in positive territory, even if only slightly in some cases. Three of them still have a ways to go before breaking even (GGM, the only CEF remaining from my old portfolio, is "suffering" the most). The recent price declines for all my CEFs, with more declines likely to come in absence of good news concerning the spread of the virus, warn me to be cautious in my projections for the future recovery of each of the CEFs I hold and to temper my hope for a peaceful walk in positive territory for my whole portfolio.

A Blast From the Past

The following table compares the IPO price of each CEF with its closing price as of June 30, 2020. Considering the current situation, some of them are still showing a significant increase from inception, while many are floating at or near parity. Others are suffering a decline in price that will likely not rebound even in a future recovery.

From the previous table you can see that BME and UTG show great gains compared to their initial price, even during this pandemic.

ETO, PCN, PDT, PTY and UTF are resting on the positive side, even if only slightly.

EVT, HTD and PDI are down, but only a little.

Prices for DSL, GGM, PKO, RNP and RQI are significantly lower than their IPO prices. Despite the decline in their prices, GGM still quotes at 3.46% premium on NAV, while PKO quotes at 6.79% premium.

A View Through Rose-Colored Glasses

Many sources continue to predict that stocks will hit new highs by the end of the 2020 or in 2021. Putting on my rose-colored glasses, let's see what's in store for me if I assume the most optimistic scenario: a slow but convincing recovery in the future quarters, as some recent, good macroeconomic data seem to foreshadow.

The following table shows the road the CEFs in my portfolio must travel to reach to their previous three-year highs.

Note: I bought GGM before the pandemic; it must climb by 28% just to break even.

Apart from GGM, there's a huge wiggle room for all of my CEFs, assuming that sooner or later they will test previous highs once again (and hopefully not go down, instead). In most cases there's a margin for growth over my load prices of between 30% and 50%, which means a big wide-open prairie lies ahead. For the time being the words of the twentieth-century Italian philosopher and politician Antonio Gramsci, "the optimism of the will against the pessimism of the intellect," are my mantra.

In the following table I compare the price of each CEF as of June 30, 2020 to its previous three-year high. This comparison assumes the most optimistic scenario of reaching new heights at some point in the future. The comparison helps me understand how far each CEF needs to travel in order to reach its previous three-year high. These numbers make evident the disruption provoked by coronavirus on the CEFs in my portfolio since their run in the wake of the historical bull market that ended in March 2020.

A View from the Top

In the view through my rose-colored glasses, it's interesting to take a look at when those famous three-year highs were reached. With the exception of DSL and GGM, whose moments of glory probably belong to the past, almost all of the other CEFs reached their three-year maximum, which in some cases was coincident with their historical maximum, at the beginning of 2020. This fact makes me hopeful that they will re-test those maximums in the future, assuming the CEFs have enough strength to resume the path of success.

BME reached its three-year high in January 2020 after a similar spike in the autumn of 2018.

EVT reached its three-year maximum in January 2020 after a continuous run.

PCN spiked in January 2020 after a long ascent.

PDT grew slowly but consistently up until January 2020.

PTY spiked in January 2020 after a long ascent.

RNP showed dazzling growth between 2018 and January 2020.

UTG spiked in January 2020.

As shown in the following charts, all of the remaining CEFs either grew moderately and evenly or maintained a constant level after the sell-off at the end of 2018.

ETO shows a series of highs over the past three years.

HTD experienced a small spike in the autumn of 2019 and a new high in January 2020.

PKO maintained the high it reached in the spring of 2018.

RQI reached its maximum in the autumn of 2019.

UTF reached various highs since the autumn of 2019 and continue the pattern until January 2020.

The overall picture emerging from these charts is the hope that the recovery will continue in the coming months, both for the world economy and the world of finance. A hope that goes double for Italy!

Revolving Doors

In my last article, I announced I had recently added a small position in OXLC to my Cupolone Income Portfolio. I do not typically trade stocks in a matter of days, but soon after publishing on June 3, the OXLC price made a leap forward to touch $5 per share. I decided to cash out my position. I was lucky to sell at $4.98 per share, with a 31% gain in a few days. Considering that OXLC still has to announce its July, August and September distribution, I'll have time to reconsider a second try when I'm able to figure things out more clearly. (Today it quotes around $4.10 per share.)

If the OXLC fund management only cuts the distribution instead of suspending it, I think we'll see OXLC rebound. And, if they cut distribution in a sustainable way, maybe I'll again add some shares to my portfolio. An interesting side note-but only for Italian investors-is that our fiscal treatment of OXLC stocks versus ECC stocks is completely different. It's a mystery why this is, but for me it's very convenient and an additional bit of information, which I didn't know initially, to take into account when evaluating OXLC.

The Final Cut

In the Twenties, a smart young man is said to have approached Mr. Rockefeller with the question: "Mr. Rockefeller, what do you think Standard Oil stocks will do?" After ponderous deliberation, the reply was, "Young man, I think they will fluctuate."

The story remains the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BME, DSL, ETO, EVT, GGM, HTD, PCN, PDI, PDT, PKO, PTY, RNP, RQI, UTF, UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.