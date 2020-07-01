I advised subscribers of my Marketplace service to buy Hecla Mining (HL) back in May and the stock is since up 72%. This article discusses why I see silver outperforming gold and why Hecla has the potential for further gains.

Silver still has potential to catch up with gold

Since the beginning of 2017 gold has outperformed silver by almost 5:1.

The key reasons for this outperformance are 1) Central bank buying 2) Institutional smart money and 3) Larger ETF flows. As gold presses higher, silver is on the verge of a breakout through the highs that proved stubborn in 2017 and 2019.

Let's look at those themes in more detail:

1) The 2020 Central Bank Gold Reserves survey from World Gold Council saw 20% of institutions looking to increase their holdings over the next 12 months, compared to 8% in the year previous.

(Source: World Gold Council)

Any purchases will build on the record numbers seen in recent years with 650 tons bought in 2019 alone.

Negative interest rates have made gold more attractive, while the threat of economic turmoil and further stimulus are also drivers. China has been ramping up their holdings and an element of this is likely down to strategic positioning in the event of a new Bretton Woods-style arrangement.

(Source: Trading Economics)

It is the same reason why they bought oil near its low with over a 100 tankers carrying stock to the country in May. Growing tensions between China and the U.S., alongside shaky economies in the west, creates a potential power vacuum.

As central banks add trillions to their debt piles and investors shy away from their bond offerings, we cannot rule out a re-balancing event for the world economy. The current state of turmoil would be the ideal time to do so.

If the global powers decided to add some form of convertibility to a new currency system, it is possible that gold confiscation would be on the cards to maximize each country's power on the global stage. This adds an element of risk to gold and it was FDR's gold confiscation in 1933 that saw silver prices double by 1936.

(Source: SDBullion)

2) Institutional smart money has been loading up on gold since the beginning of 2020 as fears grow over the path of monetary policy. With stocks rising higher and interest rates crashing to zero across the world, gold has provided a suitable safe haven and hedge. After a price crash in March, bullion has steadily gained but has hasn't tested the key resistance at $1800. Institutions will be more wary to buy at these levels.

3) The following graph highlights the rush to ETFs and GLD has been the key benefactor. All of these dynamics lead to a crowding in gold rather than silver.

(Source: ETF.com)

Gold sentiment is becoming stretched as investors continue to buy at these levels, while institutional sentiment is at larger extremes.

(Source: IG)

If the metals market sees a pullback in the near-term, gold will suffer more than silver.

Hecla's valuation is fair despite recent gains

Despite the recent rally in Hecla Mining the company's valuation is still modest at 2.6x sales and a forward P/E of 23x.

The Idaho-based company are currently the largest primary silver producer in the U.S. and a growing gold producer.

In the company's first quarter results they noted that four out of fives mines were still operating at 95% of Hecla's production. There were also no cases reported at any of the sites.

Production for the recent quarter was 3.2 million ounces of silver and 58,792 ounces of gold. This delivered $139 million of sales, with a $7.9 million gain of derivatives contracts.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

The company's sales were down for the year but gross profit increased 230%. This has led to a reduction in net losses, but we would be looking for this to change in a markup of silver prices.

The company will see a boost from higher gold prices in the upcoming Q2 earnings, but there is also the addition of higher March sales with the company saying, "Final settlement of the March sales is pending, and the Company anticipates recognizing a gain upon settlement of the sales in the second quarter."

(Source: Hecla Mining)

Q2 sales should see the realized price per ounce in silver around 14-20% higher than Q1. At a similar level of production and a $17.00 price, this would provide $160 million in sales. This suggests up to $23 million in additional revenue and that could eliminate the recent loss of $17 million.

Analysts are expecting a loss of $0.02 per share in the coming quarter.

The company said in a comment: "While our financial position is strong, with over $200 million in cash at quarter end, no near-term debt maturities and no large capital projects planned for the next several years, we are reducing 2020 capital and exploration expenditures by 25%. We also continue to protect our revenues with put options for silver and gold that set a floor price but don't limit upside participation".

Gold/Silver ratio corrected as predicted

I said in a previous article that I expected a correction in the gold/silver ratio and this has played out with the silver rally.

(Source: Trading View)

I said at the time: "I expect one of two things to happen in order to see a return to the mean in the ratio. This would be a gold price pullback, or a silver rally to catch up."

The rally in silver has brought the ratio back to more historical levels and the risk is still in an overcrowded gold trade, while silver is 160% off its all-time highs.

Conclusion

It is clear from the market dynamics that gold is the riskier of the two precious metals due to speculative inflows. Silver mounted a strong rally as expected but it is still nowhere near its all-time highs near $50.00. The recent silver rally makes Hecla Mining well positioned to capitalize on higher prices and fund its operations for big potential upside in sales prices over the next 12-24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.